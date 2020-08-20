APP statement on Danny Lugay matter

Our party’s position on the $32K monthly rental payment for the Prime Minister of Dominica is very well documented. Very early on, we oppose the 32K rent as we believe it is unfair to the citizens, especially those who no longer receive government housing assistance.
Recent activities have made our concerns even more dire. We are quite disturbed by media reports and the personal accounts coming from the Hon. Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Lennox Linton, and his opposition parliamentary colleague, the Hon. Member for Roseau North, Daniel Lugay, that Mr. Lugay, who alleges that he was mishandled by police security personnel in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s 32K Morne Daniel palace.
This is wrong on several counts, but more since the action is intimidatory. It is very uncommon, in functional governing democracies, for elected representatives to be picked up – for no apparent cause and without due process – and arbitrarily whisked away into police custody. The police action is even more brazen, especially since the MP was taken into custody from the clutches of the Hon. Leaders of the Opposition whose office demands greater respect by state employees.
APP is bothered by this action which reportedly took place in the early dawn on Saturday August 15, 2020. We ask the authorities to exercise patience and use wise judgement when dealing with the citizens, and we appeal to the citizens to stand firm on their conviction – always. We believe that the people are correct in their opposition to the 32K, and the several questions which are being asked of their elected representatives and the Hon. Prime Minister.
The people should know that it is not unusual for residents and visitors alike, to visit the official residence of heads of government and heads of state around the world, and the Dominican authorities should do nothing to deny this opportunity to anyone who wishes to visit the Palace of the Prime Minister at Morne Daniel. Afterall, it is the people who are covering the cost of the palace so why can’t they at least stop by to explore?
We hope, however, that this exorbitant rent arrangement will be revisited before too long and more financially reasonable dwelling will be sought for the Hon. Prime Minister. 32K in direct house rent payment, each month, and the other associated costs, is beyond the reach of our nation which is still on its knees from the loss of Ross, tropical storm Erika, hurricane Maria and now; COVID -19. The nation cannot afford this rent, and no amount of state intimidation and explanation will ever make this right.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
48 Comments
Look what is happening in the US the UWP they are COPYCATS trying to replicate the same ….
Today people taking photographs of places like these are seen as suspicious.
The US today would try to read your mind if they have to. National SECURITY issues. I know what I am talking about.
Strategy: APP needs to read the STATE departments bulletin. This alone should tell you what you should be doing as a party or a people. What your statements should be. APP is a new party you have to find your way and to gain respect.
IF IT WAS FOR SOME OF YOU ALL WE WOULD STILL BE SLAVES.
You do not sound like a DLP supporter you are APP supporter under the guise of DLP supporter. I hope you are not the PRO of APP or one of them.
DANNY LUGAY matter turned into a support statement of the UWP by the APP. APP they are saying the same thing just a different party.
WOMEN stop saying what MEN are saying.
The same mistake the DFP made from 2017/18. The UWP members they called for the DFP to NOT contest the election join forces with them.
APP you have fallen prey to the UWP nonsense again. NIP IT AT THE BUD.
STRATEGY: Did they invite you all to go there with them?
1. WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE OR SAID.
2. What does APP want to achieve by having a NEW PARTY?
GOALS? Leading the country or assisting the UWP in getting
there
3. The UWP does not want their votes split. FEAR they have
4. APP you want a…
“The people should know that it is not unusual for residents and visitors alike, to visit the official residence of heads of government and heads of state around the world”–AAP
Well, is that so? So you are saying that anyone should simply enter the White House, for example, without any security approaching that person for questioning?
In what World do you live–the Twilight Zone? I don’t think the Prime Minister of Dominica knows the laws of that World
But I am sure that in the World he, and I live, if someone or any group planned to pay a visit to the home of the Head of State, they would have to apply for permission, explaining the reason for the visit.
After all, people! In most highrise apartment buildings, especially the ones for the rich people, anyone who enters those buildings, intending to go any further, must sign at the security desk on the main floor
We are talking about the Prime Minister’s residence, for crying out loud!
“the Dominican authorities should do nothing to deny this opportunity to anyone who wishes to visit the Palace of the Prime Minister at Morne Daniel”
Is that so? And you call yourself a political party? What kind of uncivilized statement is that?
I live alone, I am a nobody; but my home is securely locked when I am inside and if a friend wants to visit he or she must let me know before showing up. Are you telling Dominicans that their Prime Minister should not be concerned about who is wandering around or close to his residence?
As far as I have read Danny Lugay and Lennox Linton did not simply drive by that area, they were standing there in their cars, no wonder the Prime Minister’s security camera could capture them.
Also, I read that the stopped car had tinted windows, so the camera could not have captured who was inside, and he should simply ignore that, and say that people have the right to visit? Isn’t this a silly kind of madness?
We all can discuss the arrogant actions of this so called PM till the cows come home. What this man really and truly is and what he stands for was shared with us by him several years ago: NO LAW AND NO CONSTITUTION…
In hindsight at this moment in time we should have stopped this man in his tracks. The man is and was in possession of a French passport which disqualifies him according to the constitution to be PM of our country. WHY IS HE STILL PM OF DOMINICA???
APP,there are several stores in the USA,especially in MANHATTEN where you are prohibited from taking pictures.Danny Lugay did not go to the PM residence to visit,you know that DAMN well.He and Linton went there to PROVOKE and Disrespect the police.When TERRY BARON was videotaped with a black bay at Linton home,Linton accused the police of conspiracy to frame……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
ADMIN: The “allegations” you keep trying to post in the comments are unsubstantiated rumour and very much libelous.
The news article you refer to is similarly problematic and uses biased and denigrating language to refer to Linton even before considering the unsubstantiated reporting.
If we reported on the Prime Minister using denigrating language and unsubstantiated rumour you would definitely (and justifiably) call us out for unethical journalism.
There is no law that prevent any person, let alone a citizen from taking pictures of the white house from outside the whitehouse on the public streets. Stop making a complete fool of yourself. you acting like the man mansion is inside an airport of something. Why were they not charged with any crime? Because they didnt commit any. Figure that out. Video footage of Lintons property show Baron right at his front door. Linton and Lugay didnt even attempt to step a foot in the driveway or even get out of their vehicle on the main road, much less to try to get past how much police in the driveway, burst through the front gate to then look for the front door. You a ….. I myself i more stupid for responding to your nonsense.
No respect for the Prime Minister but the leader of the opposition must be respeted because he is leader of the opposition? APP you you all not serious. But again you all are offsprings of the UWP.
APP never said that any officer or member of the elected fraternity should be disrespected. They simply dealt with one issues. That is the problem with politics in Dominica, we like to put everything in one hole. I am a DLP supporter, but fact is fact, the party only dealt with one issue and that is that. If it was the PM who was handled in the way Lugay was, APP would have done the same. I have been observing them. Right is right and that does not mean I do not support DLP. I believe the new party is a fresh breathe of air in Dominica.
You do not sound like a DLP supporter you are APP supporter under the guise of DLP supporter. I hope you are not the PRO of APP or one of them.
DANNY LUGAY matter turned into a support statement of the UWP by the APP. APP they are saying the same thing just a different party.
WOMEN stop saying what MEN are saying.
The same mistake the DFP made from 2017/18. The UWP members they called for the DFP to NOT contest the election join forces with them.
APP you have fallen prey to the UWP nonsense again. NIP IT AT THE BUD.
STRATEGY: Did they invite you all to go there with them?
1. WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE OR SAID.
2. What does APP want to achieve by having a NEW PARTY?
GOALS? Leading the country or assisting the UWP in getting
there
3. The UWP does not want their votes split. FEAR they have
4. APP you want a…
The facts are ,a threat was made on the PM life and his property and Lugay name was mentioned.The police acted professional and asked Lugay to accompanied them to the police station and give a statement so that the police can elimenate him from their investigation, Lugay refused and arguing by wasting the police time.Mr.Lugay should have known better .All this cover up no one is above the law.
ADMIN: You state these are the facts yet you include your own narrative/judgement particularly on the conduct of the police.
Lugay has his own account and stated he will seek justice over the matter: let the courts decide.
Really! All you not ice-pop. All of a sudden PM have threat! Boy, boy, boy! When you see the raff of God fall on all you, is when all you will learn not to play with people minds.
What was the threat? How is that a fact? Just because he said it? EIFILE, as far as i know you have threatened my life on more than one occasion? Is that a fact? just because i said it? Why wasnt Lugay or the PM charged with any crimes? Because its all a farce. Investigation my foot. Asking me to accompany you doesnt mean i must go with you just because you are police. You are either arresting me or not. and if you are arresting me, on what grounds? Refusing to go with you is not enough grounds. I have a right to refuse the police who ask me to accompany them, especially if my lawyer is present.
Police Commissioner Carbon should immediately issue an apology to Mr. Lugay. He should admit that the police officers over-reacted in their zeal to protect the Prime Minister.
Molehills have a way of becoming mountains and I hope that the government does not want this matter to become the proverbial albatross that will be hung around the neck of this PM and his administration. Apologize and move on.
@Gary
You are a PHANTON INTELECTUAL. Reading your comments, the readers are dumber for doing so. Such comments can only come from a twisted, deluded mind.
There is absolutely nothing that the many thousands of poverty-stricken can smile about at present. Under the pathetic stewardship of the Skerrit-led DLP Misadministration , the hunger pains, the anxiety, the hopelessness is at its all time WORST.
Just like the recent election in Belarus where a most unpopular dictator won 84% of the popular votes, its dictatorial sister governing party in Dominica does the same thing, corrupt the election process. What hard work of the Labour Party are you talking about that has them in power? It is due to entrenched corrupt electoral practices.
Your tiny, malfunctioning, fish brain is incapable of discerning right from wrong.
Wow, you always amuse me with your silliness. Now you are criticizing people who read my comments lol. There will be a time soon when you will run out of things to criticize and the only thing that is left is you, the person, and that will be the time for introspection. Why would you accuse me of having a twisted deluded mind., lol. Do I have a fish brain. Why are you reckless with your words, not giving thought to what you are going to say.
You talk about Belarus, what do you know about Belarus, so long.
I am a proud supporter of that new movement and I am proud to say that as someone who have always supported Workers, APP is much more measured with their statements. There is nothing wrong, factually speaking, with the statement.
APP reading their statement they are not measured there statement does not even appear diplomatic. They are clearly in support of the opposition statement and furthermore their
“The people should know that it is not unusual for residents and visitors alike, to
visit the official residence of heads of government and heads of state around the
world, and the Dominican authorities should do nothing to deny this opportunity to
anyone who wishes to visit the Palace of the Prime Minister at Morne Daniel.”
is pure GARBAGE.
After this statement you all need to APP should get together with their strategist and regroup. Getting off on the wrong foot. Set themselves apart THEY DID NOT.
I expect the APP to condemn this type of MOB LIKE behavior towards the leaders and ALL especially at their private residence.
Why you say that! What is wrong with that statement? Politricks? There is nothing that is not factual in that statement. No one is accused of doing anything. The people say how things are done and should not be done and talk about the abuse of money to pay for our peeem…I was once like you and thank god I have seen the light. That peem we love so much do not love us as much as we love him.
This is the issue with the UWP and now the APP(thought they would be different).
A reasonable person would NOT agree to they being the leader of a country and NOT HAVING ADEQUATE SECURITY that anyone even the leader of a foreign country can come visit.
APP leadership and the UWP leadership get up GO VISIT THE WHITE HOUSE OR KREMLIN unannounced. You will be looked at as suspicious.
Can they drive outside the white house or kremlin like everybody else Can they stop on the public roads that flow outside the vicinities and take pictures or point out attributes on the building to friends within their vehicles? Are these crimes? You make it sound like they literally tried to enter the compounds and break security protocols when in fact they were across the street (left hand side of the road) filming an incident with another residents of morne daniel which tool place at the entrance of the PM’s driveway. i dont know if you all deliberately ignore those facts just to crete some kind of impression?
Your out of time. Dem people more on the grounds than any party on island and they are certainly much more engaged that DLP. I myself as a DLP supporter in reform respect APP. They have been doing more stuff in the community than all the parties put together and the response to the is massive. Go check the fb and other social media pages. Get your facts before you chat, dem people did not say anything dere ttat is not factual.
I’m off topic one more time. The Blind Political Party Support is very dangerous and detrimental to all Dominicans. Dominicans vote for party and completely dismiss the caliber of candidates they elect.
This has given rise to the election to parliament of imbeciles, morons, kleptomaniacs and apex dunces.
Listen to Reginald Austrie. Does any fair minded citizen think that this caliber of person could be elected to any parliament other than that of Dominica? He is only one of the many scary and empty characters occupying a seat in government.
Politicians, when elected, are expected to put things in place to empower the people so that they will be better able to lift themselves out of poverty. They, the politicians, are supposed to be the servants of the people, not the reverse. The present Cabinet of Ministers see government as a golden opportunity to excessively enrich themselves. They want nothing to do with the starving poor only at election time. Heart wrenching indeed❗
APP – this political party you all are a let down. I am the President of a non partisian Political -Women in Politics/Leadership group on a campus – I am looking at you all as not an option.
Men have voices not you all – you all are following. How one might ask?
1. “…is not unusual for residents and visitors alike, to visit the official residence of heads of government and heads of state around the world…”
My answer: This is not making any sense. As women you all seen be as second Not LEADERS.Look at the matter in a fair and balanced way – objectively Today head of APP becomes Prime Minister would you want the opposition coming up to your residence uninvited.
How many head of state are going to visit other heads of states residences UNINVITED.
the Leader of the opposition is not exercising good judgement.
Look at “great” Steve Bannon arrested today. This is the party the UWP this is their policy.
32K is a tad bit much there are ways of getting things…
Look at the Prime Ministers residence as a country. WHAT WOULD YOU DO?
Strategy.
APP to get the DLP out of office – ethics, GREAT leadership skills – the ability to say NO – no matter who is saying it. FIND your VOICE NOT AFRAID to speak up.
Lying by association, Herd mentality – set you all selves apart.
You think you are very clever…! Next time when you comment again I tell you exactly what I think!
@ Batibou River
Quickly I am here.
DNO is a propaganda machine. The UWP tried fleecing my family out of 35000 after the hurricane. They will know who I am.
Trevor Tossy remember your comment you see what is going today. These things come back to BITE people. All the FILE sharing what is happening to it now. You all would have been making better decisions.
You all WERE DUPED
That party seems to be striking the right balance for me as a reforming DLP supporter. APP, just hold all you hand so and keep be ing reasonable with dem comments. So far so good.
@Unrighteous
Once you do not trespass on someone’s property, you have the absolute right to look at, take photos of, any residence or property from a publish space.
If the police were so concerned about the security of the Primer Minister, they would have arrested all three occupants in Mr. Lugay’s vehicle, and then conduct a thorough search of the said vehicle for weapons and any other illegal or dangerous devices.
You guys will stretch credibility to its furthest limits to defend the indefensible once it fits your narrow and selfish political persuasion. Not even the greatest attorney in the world can successfully defend this blatant kidnapping in a proper court of law.
Lol, so you also give legal advice. I am referring to your statement, “you have the absolute right to look at, take photos of, any residence or property from a public space.” wow. The nonsense you post without taking the time of thoughtful reasoning will eventually reveal the true nature of the person you really are, a joker. When you say, “Not even the greatest attorney in the world can successfully defend this blatant kidnapping in a proper court of law.” When you make such statement does it relate to the matter involving Danny Luggay, is this what you really intended to say. It seems strange to me that you are contradicting yourself.
If these are the people that call themselves righteous today you know we are in serious trouble. I sure don’t believe is that kind of righteousness the Bible was referring to here “Righteousness exalts a nation,
but sin is a disgrace to any people.” Proverbs 14:34. You more sounded like the B part of the verse so you should call yourself Reproach.
I thought the APP were supposed to be different.
Seem to be same old politricks as usual…… Making statements without full facts…. Big Shame.
Why you say that! What is wrong with that statement? Politricks? There is nothing that is not factual in that statement. No one is accused of doing anything. The people say how things are done and should not be done and talk about the abuse of money to pay for our peeem…I was once like you and thank god I have seen the light. That peem we love so much do not love us as much as we love him.
Do you think such inept and comedic statement of nice crafted words, distorting facts to suit a political agenda will somehow make your Political Party a legit alternative to The UPWP. Have you heard of the word Phantom – Something apparently seen, heard, or sensed, but having no physical reality; a ghost or apparition, that’s how I would describe your Party, A Phantom Political Party. I would also like to add, that probably your Party is the PR arm of The UWP, the UWP are the foot soldiers. Since the inception of your Party you have always piggy back on the actions of the UWP. The statements you have put out always support of The UWP actions.
A Political Party destined to govern a Country does not act as a Phantom, putting out PR media releases, amateurish. Where the DLP is today as a Party is the result of hard work in trenches over the years. Stop the fallacy, come and engage the Dominican electorate on the ground, talk about real issues.
So in your opinion, since you are such a clever d.., what should a Political Party destined to govern a Country do?? Stealing from the country’s coffers, ignoring the laws and constitution of the country, signing MOUs with communist countries without informing the citizens of the contents, stealing elections every five years…??
Hell yeah, that’s your idea of a good political party and a good PM. You are a totally warped creature and under normal circumstances I do not even give you the time of day but ever so often you need to be put in your place. In any other country but DA you would have gotten a free ticket to a mental institution long time ago!
Lol, Is this the best you can do in your rebuttal to my comment, wow.
@Batibou River
You see this statement
“…In any other country but DA you would have gotten a free ticket to a mental institution long time ago!”
You need to becareful with this. Mental Health FRAUD is a thing TODAY. This has and is costing people their careers and lives and causes FINANCIAL DAMAGE.
WATCH what you all say,
As much as i am for a more reasonable rental arrangement for the prime minister, one has to question the app statement.
(1) the office of the opposition leader demands greater respect from employees of the state, while the opposition leader and his cabal shows no respect for the office of the prime minister.
(2) the authorities should do nothing to deny this opportunity to anyone who wishes to visit the palace of the prime minister in morne Daniel. But failed to point out that there is no where in the world that visit to leaders palace (home)is a walk to the market, they are controlled and managed in and outside the property for security purposes…..note that mr. Lugay was already in a confrontal state in the vehicle ,so we don’t know what happened when he was approached by security forces
The way I see it, I quite happily respect the office of the PM. But with the best will in the world I cannot respect this man that calls himself PM. Missing CBI money, missing PetroCaribe money, constant harassment of opposition politicians and supporters, the top secret MOU with China, the sale and issuance of diplomatic passports to known criminals, the messing with election results… and all that he wants me to respect? Well, pull the other one!
@Batibou River you all are political fanatics. You blindly follow.
Think for yourself. I wish you would let me have it. A house divided cannot stand.
Lennox Linton needs to stand down. He will not step down he will run the party to the ground first.
US strategy cannot work in Dominica.
This statement from the APP is a fair and reasonable one. It speaks truth to power and every person, of REASON will agree.
If the opposition political parties are to become more effective, they will have to pool their resources. Each can maintain its distinct identity but come together and work in the best interest of Dominica. It can happen. As I understand it, this is what currently obtains in St. Kitts & Nevis.
Come together, UNITY is strength. UNITED we stand, DIVIDED we fall. This is the right time for all patriotic Dominicans to join forces and extricate themselves and the country from the JAWS of INTIMIDATION, TERRORISM and DICTATORSHIP.
Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Keep this in mind.
This is the issue with the UWP and now the APP(thought they would be different).
A reasonable person would NOT agree to they being the leader of a country and NOT HAVING ADEQUATE SECURITY that anyone even the leader of a foreign country can come visit.
APP leadership and the UWP leadership get up GO VISIT THE WHITE HOUSE OR KREMLIN unannounced. You will be looked at as suspicious.
1,200 million missing from the budget, no big deal. Now less than a million spent being for the PM residence and you expect anything to be done about it? Get real people.
“This is wrong on several counts, but more since the action is intimidatory.” The APP must not jump on a band wagon w/out getting all the facts from both parties.
“The people should know that it is not unusual for residents and visitors alike, to visit the official residence of heads of government and heads of state around the world, and the Dominican authorities should do nothing to deny this opportunity to anyone who wishes to visit…..” That statement in part is correct, but there is no Head of State residence that you can visit at your leisure at any time of the day or night. The PM must have a reasonable amount of security and the people should respect that expectation. As big men in political positions, they acted like some punk boys. Unacceptable! The police has the right to reasonably investigate any security threat to the Head of State. The police should never abuse their power. He was brought in for questioning.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Amen and Amen. i support that statement
According to the APP statement, ”…the MP was taken into custody from the clutches of the Hon. Leaders of the Opposition…” Who writes this nonsense for a political party seeking to get the electorate to take it seriously?
Clearly someone who forgot that most of the voting population in Dominica have their heads on backward because they insist on voting for incompetent, greedy, boosoe lavi to sit in the highest offices of the land.
The UWP uses self defeating strategy all the time. Poor judgement. The appear like someone is dictating what they do and they are not questioning it.