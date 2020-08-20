APP statement on Danny Lugay matter

Our party’s position on the $32K monthly rental payment for the Prime Minister of Dominica is very well documented. Very early on, we oppose the 32K rent as we believe it is unfair to the citizens, especially those who no longer receive government housing assistance.

Recent activities have made our concerns even more dire. We are quite disturbed by media reports and the personal accounts coming from the Hon. Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Lennox Linton, and his opposition parliamentary colleague, the Hon. Member for Roseau North, Daniel Lugay, that Mr. Lugay, who alleges that he was mishandled by police security personnel in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s 32K Morne Daniel palace.

This is wrong on several counts, but more since the action is intimidatory. It is very uncommon, in functional governing democracies, for elected representatives to be picked up – for no apparent cause and without due process – and arbitrarily whisked away into police custody. The police action is even more brazen, especially since the MP was taken into custody from the clutches of the Hon. Leaders of the Opposition whose office demands greater respect by state employees.

APP is bothered by this action which reportedly took place in the early dawn on Saturday August 15, 2020. We ask the authorities to exercise patience and use wise judgement when dealing with the citizens, and we appeal to the citizens to stand firm on their conviction – always. We believe that the people are correct in their opposition to the 32K, and the several questions which are being asked of their elected representatives and the Hon. Prime Minister.

The people should know that it is not unusual for residents and visitors alike, to visit the official residence of heads of government and heads of state around the world, and the Dominican authorities should do nothing to deny this opportunity to anyone who wishes to visit the Palace of the Prime Minister at Morne Daniel. Afterall, it is the people who are covering the cost of the palace so why can’t they at least stop by to explore?

We hope, however, that this exorbitant rent arrangement will be revisited before too long and more financially reasonable dwelling will be sought for the Hon. Prime Minister. 32K in direct house rent payment, each month, and the other associated costs, is beyond the reach of our nation which is still on its knees from the loss of Ross, tropical storm Erika, hurricane Maria and now; COVID -19. The nation cannot afford this rent, and no amount of state intimidation and explanation will ever make this right.