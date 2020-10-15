APP to pay homage to the late Rosie Douglas

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) will be paying homage to former Prime Minister of Dominica, the late Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas, on Thursday October 15, 2020, the day he would have celebrated his 79th birthday.
The event, the first in the series of annual social gatherings, will be held at the Portsmouth Credit Union Convention Centre from 6:00pm.
“We believe that the Rosie Douglas Social Gathering (RDSG) is a deserving tribute to a most deserving humanitarian, father, friend, comforter and leader,” an APP press release states. “We stand by the view that Rosie’s vision of youth empowerment, through education and self-sustenance and civic participation, has been lost with his death, and this event is meant to promote and help preserve his legacy.”
The APP goes on to say in the release, that part of the party’s mandate is to work towards the realization of a more united Dominica by revisiting the ways which defined the Dominican person.
It adds that the mission is aimed at bolstering community relations and cooperative spirit. Addresses will be given by former agriculture minister and political activist, Athie Martin, attorney at law and social constructivist, Gabriel Christian, international media consultant, Felix Augustine Jr., and political scientist, Alex Bruno.
Tahira Blanchard, Sherlyn Sabaroche, Kendra Stephen and Sharon Vidal of APP will also make official comments at the event.
The party also plans to present aspects of its vision for Portsmouth at the gathering; a vision, which APP says, coincides with Rosie’s vision for the economic growth of the town of Portsmouth and Dominica, by extension.
APP is inviting members of the public, especially residents of Portsmouth, to attend the event.
“We will be strictly observing the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols of physical distancing, and mask-wearing requirements,” the release concludes. “Seating accommodations will be provided until we meet the physical distancing seating capacity. Therefore, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.”
17 Comments
What exactly did Rosie Douglas do in and for Dominica though? Is he being lauded for being a rebellious dark skinned “Black” man during his most productive years or is he being celebrated as an Errol Barrow and Tom Adams of Barbados, Eric Williams of Trinidad and Michael Manley of Jamaica type of politician who made great strides in Dominica by bringing people together, ensuring fairness, encouraging integrity in office, enabling the private sector to create thousands of well-paying jobs and leveling the playing field for all to thrive?
Maybe the DBS interview Shermaine Green-Brown held with him, after he won the 2000 elections, should be replayed at this time to get a view of his vision and aspirations for Dominica.
The only thing of significance, he brought Dominica was a $1,000,000. Muammar Gaddafi promised him, after visiting Libya. Many months or years after Rosie’s death Dominica did receive the money.I cannot remember any else.
The man is over rated. Just like Obama. They have nothing to show, just talk.
If the APP have jumped on Rossie’ band wagon, their onus, we should hope, would mirror the thinking of this Great African, born on the Slave/Colonial Island of Dominica. Rossie never saw himself as a politician, he was more of a Revolutionary. A man of the people, De Brother would fit in under any condition. Comrade Rossie had a Heart (Anahata Charkra) from a different Ralm, one of his greatest attributes, was his ability to organize, to motivate, to educate. The Brother had a level of Consciousness that was unheard of in 1970′ Dominica, his militant Internationalism, had him marked for death by the haters of Freedom. A Rossie of today, would have been an astute spokes person for the Caribbean in this time of uncertainty. We hope the APP can full the vacuum, as they continue to evolve.
What a way to pimp a dead man. Why not also for other past leaders of Dominica who actually achieved on behalf of the country?
What message is this sending to the youth, that one has to go to jail to accomplish iconic status?
Let the man rest in peace, APP.
sometimes yes … Didn’t Mandela and Tutu and MLK and Garvey? The right way is not always the easy way … go read about Jesus Christ
@A. George. The context in which Mandela was imprisoned and Jesus was persecuted is relevant. They weren’t jailed for wantonly damaging the property of an institution. They were fighting for the liberation of their people and it wasn’t just a single act. They remained in their homelands and persisted
It is OK to pay homage to Roosie. That is fine. But remember Roosie did nothing significant for Dominica. He did all these travels and came home each time empty handed. I don’t think the Labour party apparatus was all that happy with Roosie. I don’t think the late Pierre Charles and company were happy in the end with Roosie. Roosie did nothing for Dominica during his time and his life.
you have no idea what you are talking about.Who brought DCP to DA when Nassief decided to close shop
Politics at its best. So because the labour party didn’t pay homage to Roosie Douglas on the anniversary of his death, you all decided to do it to gain popularity and push your political agenda? The electorate of 40 years ago are not the same electorate now. We know better!
Two Rousies, one POS and the other NEG. One true and the other untrue. One had Dominica at heart, the other doesn’t have a heart. One innovative and the other only sells passport. One a fighter, the other a loser. One very smart, the other a dunce-cat. One with integrity, the other has no shame. Come on people! What else? O! One loved giving, the other love taking. Some call it stealing
I applaud APP for its courage and desire to make Dominica a different place, a better place. But you must be mindful not to fall in, and align yourself with the old guard. While you represent new blood with a fresh start, your panel should also reflect that.
Take a look at the presenters below:
“……… Addresses will be given by former agriculture minister and political activist, Athie Martin, attorney at law and social constructivist, Gabriel Christian, international media consultant, Felix Augustine Jr., and political scientist, Alex Bruno.”
I would hope that you extended an invitation to the brothers from New Town who were bold enough to stand up for Dominica. I also do not see Lufty in the mix. The political theater in Dominica needs new blood to change the direction from the old guard.
Good for Rosie but how is that helping us, the good man dead twenty years now. Who is this APP, where is their office or is it just a shadow. Who are you guys and girls. Is Alex behind you. I just can not figure it you see.
It’s like a secrect society… clocked in mystery.
They said they were invited to join… invited by whom?
They later said they say down and decided to form a party.
Forgetting that Alex announced the party back in January.
What’s going on?
If you have nothing positive to say then keep your mouth shut. Empty barrels make the most noise!!!!!
Tell me @Toto, is not true, and better, that doing something is better than doing nothing at all?
This might awake some consciousness within the youth. Part of the problem right now is the youth do not know their history because apparently no one is teaching it to them. And history teaches that “change” usually begin with the youth. I applaud this move by APP.
Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton…….. they all offer PhD in history. It is important that we tell our stories, else someone else will tell it to our children. Remember the days when were told that the Caribs did this and they did that to the point that we as black people did not want to be close to them for fear they would do it to us, when in fact the Caribs ARE the true liberators and heroes against the oppression and aggressive criminality of colonizers?
Remember the cowboys and Indians in movies, and who we wanted wiped out?
Please open your eyes and minds to accept change.
DNO Admin read this: Who writes for you all – I am not English Major but come on.
“The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) will paying homage to former Prime Minister
of…”
“…and leader,” a APP press release states. “
ADMIN: Point taken. The article was updated.