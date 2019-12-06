Application for injunction to stop December 6 election denied by Court of Appeal

The eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has denied an application for an injunction to stop tomorrow’s General Election in Dominica.

Pressure group, Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), headed by its president Loftus Durand and six other Dominican citizens, went to court to challenge the December 6th, 2019 elections and asked the court to “halt the process and place an injunction.”

However, High Court Judge, Bernie Stephenson, ruled that the court does not have the jurisdiction to grant an injunction to stop the December 6th, 2019 general elections to be held in Dominica.

Leader lawyer for the applicants, Cara Shillingford, then filed an appeal on behalf of her clients stating, “We remain firm in our conviction that the elections should be stopped and there are too many irregularities for the December 6th, 2019 election to go ahead.”

But the ECSC justices, who heard the appeal on Thursday, ruled that the Court “will not disturb the decision of the trial judge.”

