Architects in Dominica invited to participate in design competition for new national library

Architects in Dominica have been given the opportunity to come up with a suitable design for the construction of a national library.

The Dominica Library Architecture Competition for the selection of the new design was launched this week at the Jungle Bay Resort and Spa.

The Roseau Public Library – Dominica’s main library – was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and subsequent fires, leaving a major gap in the education sector.

The government says in its consideration of a future library, it took a decision to launch the design competition “to ensure that the building contains the valuable input from our local architects.”

Days prior to the launch of the competition, The Society for Historic Architectural Preservation and Enhancement, SHAPE, expressed alarm over a 13th March 2022 report in Caribbean News Global that a design for a new Roseau Public Library had been approved and that construction was due to begin within the next few months.

That report named MMC Development Ltd. as the construction company that would “spearhead the development of the three-floor structure with a mounted tower that will house a clock similar to the Big Ben.”

SHAPE was concerned that it had not been consulted about this design despite having been invited to join a legally mandated committee (Public Library Act 1954) whose function was to determine the future of the library.

At the launching ceremony, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy, Emile Lancelot said during an address, that the proposed new library building will be located in the same location of the present building and will host the traditional library functions , “and also expand its services to include an innovation hub, cultural and learning spaces, meeting spaces, exhibition spaces, cafe and recreational area.”

At the end of the competition which runs from March 24 – May 4, 2022, all submissions received will be reviewed by a review committee made up of the Chief Physical planner, an architect from the Ministry of Public Works, Chief Technical Officer of the Ministry of Tourism, the Chief librarian, Local Historian, Dr. Lennox Honychurch, a representative of the DAIC and the Chief Technical Officer in the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy.

He said the competition is open to Dominicans currently residing on the island and qualified architects who are practicing in Dominica and who submit all relevant documents specified on the registration form, will be considered for this award.

“Documents should be presented in 8 ½ x 11 size or A4 format. Larger drawings may be presented in 11 x 17 or A3 format but folded to the 8 ½ x 11 size or A4 format,” Lancelot explained.

Participants in the competition must provide a narrative on the concept to a maximum of 2 pages, with side plans, floor plans and four elevations. They are also asked to present one 3D drawing rendered, and a 3D exterior. Animation is optional.

Submissions will be evaluated on the following criteria: suitability of design to the competition brief, spatial integration, functionality of the design solution, innovation, originality of the design solution form, environmental considerations, and adherence to reality.

Lancelot encouraged local architects to take advantage of this opportunity to make a contribution to the country’s development.

Education Minister, Octavia Alfred said the completion of the new library is highly anticipated and is expected to create “a major positive shift” in library and information services on the island.

“We look forward to advancing government’s E-initiation and increasing the digital and intellectual capacity of library users,” Alfred stated. “We look forward to a facility that will serve the City of Roseau and its surrounding communities and that will allow information services to be responsive and evolve further with the provision of adequate modern space that will incorporate the technologies for innovation and will encourage every Dominican to use the library.”

Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Senator Cassanni Laville said he sees this competition as a remarkable opportunity to create a lifetime impression in Dominica and encouraged interested architects to review the concept brief and register on the Government of Dominica website to participate.

Meantime, Acting Chief Librarian, Renita Charles expects that the new Dominica Library architecture competition will bring out a wide range of ideas and concepts and give the government the choice of selecting that design which fits specific requirements.

She outlined what she described as straightforward factors which may contribute to the process of designing a modern dynamic library that is technologically advanced and be able to provide contemporary and engaging services and programs.

“Sustainable spaces with outdoor and green areas are likewise important along with the ability to provide abundant natural light,” Charles noted.

Following the end of the competition on May 4th, 2022, a review process is scheduled to be completed by May 8th 2022 with the announcement of the results on May 13th, 2022.

Below is the full concept brief document for the new library design.

Download (PDF, 405KB)