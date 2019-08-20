Are we heading for a global recession?

Yahoo News - Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 2:23 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Are we heading towards a global recession? This is a somewhat contentious question posed by a recent Yahoo news report. With some experts citing what they consider definitive evidence that a recession is coming.

With our political season in full bloom many look to their party of choice in hopes of improving their financial situation. However, what if Dominica’s economic fortunes were mostly dependent on external forces beyond our control? This is the reality for most small developing island states (SIDS) like Dominica.

With this being the accepted reality, a global recession could cause serious hardship especially for Dominicans when combined with the continued effects of our post Hurricane Maria situation.

If a global recession takes place, many could be caught unawares and left in panic and confusion when the effects of such a recession comes to our shores.

Understanding the factors that could contribute to a global recession is key to coping with its effects.

The following article briefly examines the debate behind the likelihood of a global recession.

Read Yahoo News Report

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.