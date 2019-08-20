Are we heading for a global recession?

Are we heading towards a global recession? This is a somewhat contentious question posed by a recent Yahoo news report. With some experts citing what they consider definitive evidence that a recession is coming.

With our political season in full bloom many look to their party of choice in hopes of improving their financial situation. However, what if Dominica’s economic fortunes were mostly dependent on external forces beyond our control? This is the reality for most small developing island states (SIDS) like Dominica.

With this being the accepted reality, a global recession could cause serious hardship especially for Dominicans when combined with the continued effects of our post Hurricane Maria situation.

If a global recession takes place, many could be caught unawares and left in panic and confusion when the effects of such a recession comes to our shores.

Understanding the factors that could contribute to a global recession is key to coping with its effects.

The following article briefly examines the debate behind the likelihood of a global recession.

