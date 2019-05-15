Arrested billionaire investor wanted to start cannabis business in Dominica

The wealthy man told the media that the plants on board his private aircraft were “all hemp” and were intended for a new venture to start a legal cannabis business in the region.

He and Chase Ergen, the heir to a satellite fortune, announced in April that they had formed a consortium aimed at developing the cannabis business in Dominica, St. Kitts-Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the Daily Mail, David and Ergen (who was also arrested by St. Kitts’ police for drug possession days after David’s arrest) said in a statement, “We’ve have met with Prime Minister Harris to talk about coordinating support efforts before we leave next week for meetings in Dominica and other Caribbean island nations that have shown great interest in our cooperative partnership.”

Dominica News Online (DNO) was able to contact the Head of Public Relations for David’s company, Owen Phillips, who told us that David “has had meetings” with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit but has not yet visited Dominica. He said Ergen has close ties on the island.

“Alki David has cleared up the situation with the authorities in St. Kitts-Nevis and his passport has been returned to him,” Phillips further stated in an email to DNO. “He looks forward to continuing plans to develop the medicinal cannabis industry on the island [St. Kitts], bringing new prosperity to its citizens.”

Phillips also wanted to make it clear that no hemp was “found” on the private jet which brought David to St. Kitts. He said the hemp was declared by Alki David upon landing.