Arson suspected in Roseau Library fire

One mentally-ill man is assisting the police with their investigation at the Public Library in Roseau; arson is suspected as the cause of the fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Letang told Dominica News Online (DNO), about 9:00 p.m on Wednesday evening (September 22), the Fire and Ambulance Services responded to a fire call at that location and upon arrival, they found the building engulfed by flames.
He said the fire officers proceeded to control the blaze and were later successful in extinguishing the fire.
Letang stated that there were no reports of any one being injured or of damage to the neighboring buildings.
According to the Deputy Fire Chief, the cause of the fire is still under investigation however, arson is suspected.
“Arson is suspected because from the investigation, it was determined that the building was not supposed to be occupied hence, there is no electricity in the building and the fire may have been started by someone,” he said to DNO.
The police have also confirmed to DNO that a man who was apprehended on the scene last evening whilst leaving the property, is also in their custody assisting with the investigation.
The individual is said to have a history of mental illness.
This is the fourth fire that has occurred at the old library building over the past year, three of which happened last year, within a period of four months.
The building itself was in a dilapidated, roofless state since the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The service has since been relocated to a building on the corner of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street in Roseau.
The Roseau Public Library dates back to the early 1900’s and was designed by a popular administrator, Hesketh Bell and funded by a Scottish-born philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie.
The library was formally opened on 11th May 1907 provided knowledge and education through the provision of books, magazines etc. free to all who live and work in Dominica. It also co-ordinates the operation of the branch libraries.
Dominica’s Society for History Architectural Preservation and Enhancement (SHAPE) has been on a campaign to preserve and restore the damaged building on Victoria Street.
11 Comments
We must take a serious look at murder in Dominica. We’re way too lenient on violent crime.
@Marcellus Ducteay, what do you mean by “we’re way too lenient on violent crime”. It’s the job of the police to enforce the laws of the land. Therefore if there is leniency in law enforcement why not come out and state the obvious that the police are lenient in enforcing the law against violet crime. These guys are conveniently operating as the goons of the Labour Party cabal. They have put their oath to protect and serve and uphold the laws of the Commonwealth of Dominca on the back burner. These goons have become thugs who killed a defenseless man in their custody and didn’t you see what happened during the bus driver’s protest action? This is what happens when the old police uniform was substituted for military clothing. It’s now a paramilitary against a defenseless populace. It’s a travesty.
Marcellus, please stick to the subject we’re discussing here man.
When GON Emmanuel home was fire bombed and an attempt was made on his life, someone confessed to the crime. He gave a complete explanation as to how he did what he did…… Some people rubbished his statement, and took pot shots at his character… To date nothing has been done. My question is now you all have a mentally ill man assisting you all????
I dont think that will go anywhere.
Shame on liar Skerrit though, to have a public library in that state after 4 years… This misleader really does not care a darn, but to keep his unsuspecting supporters in the dark. Greed and evil have engulfed the liar’s soul.
What a devil…!
I hope that all the valuable reference books were saved a long time ago Why was the library nor repaired ?? It is an important historical building
The incumbent administration and its functionaries are unmatched with their level of ineptitude.
The Dominica Police Force, is inept in solving crimes but overqualified in dishing out brutality. In this instance, they are quick to blame a mentally ill vagrant for arson . What’s next in Dominica? How low they would go to mislead the public.
One of the major problems in the country is the total dysfunction of the public service. Why so? There are too many square pegs in round holes. Too many political lackeys are in key positions throughout the civil service. Meritocracy is frowned on by the self-absorbed o!igarchs in power.
For an elevated standard of living for the beleaguered poor masses, CHANGE of government and with the mentality of the majority of the citizenry must happen NOW.
“For an elevated standard of living for the beleaguered poor masses, CHANGE of government and with the mentality of the majority of the citizenry must happen NOW.”
Definitely the latter must happen before there can be CHANGE. The mentality of mediocracy and entitlement in every aspect of our society must change in order for us to demand better/more from those who govern.
One Love Dominicans #OLD767
A man with chronic mental deficiencies is assisting the Dominica police in its investigation. Garcon sa moi ka tan la. Magistrate Moise would say “go get your witnesses. No case. Sorry case dismissed”. Who is this mental witness. Is it Saint Ford Marcellin, or Wilford Ducreay? I hope you so called manikin police search his pockets for a lighter, because I am sure he will light up you all to. Because you cant see the real criminals is not a lighter you will see. Dormie.
No surprise here I must say. However, I would be very surprised if this does not end up like the GON Emmanuel case where ALLEGED perpetrators are still roaming with impunity. IF I was the police I would not look very far from the destroyed building for my answers . The more they have, the more they want! Alas, but the only cop in Dca with the cahunas to do what is right is on suspension. Time will tell. Keep your eyes on this newspaper!
I do know that the laws for violent crime in Dominica should be very strict and murder is given a wink instead of a serious lok.
Let’s wait and see what happens next.
What a Shame!