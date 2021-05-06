Article by the Association of Dominica Midwives Inc. on the occasion of International Day of the Midwife

*editors note* This article was originally sent to DNO on May 5th and has been published below unaltered.

Today May 5th, is once more observed as International Day of the Midwife. This year, the focus is about investing in midwives so that they can become more empowered and effective in the delivery of primary health care and achieving universal health coverage. The theme “Follow the Data: Invest in Midwives” speaks straight from the third State of the World Midwifery (SOWMY) report released today, and directly to governments and health care policy makers.

The report states that “Midwives can provide about 90% of the sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health (SRMNAH) care needed, yet they account for less than 10% of the global SRMNAH workforce”. It goes on to reveal that “The world needs 900,000 more midwives, mostly in low-income countries and Africa”. Dominica is part of the low-income countries which definitely needs more midwives. At present there are primary care facilities without the daily service of a midwife. At the same time most if not all shifts on the maternity ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital is short of a midwife or two. Several midwives work 12 hour shifts instead of 7 hours to make up coverage. Prenatal and postnatal patients, barely have the service of a midwife for an entire shift as their assigned midwives must sometimes abandon their post to assist their midwife colleague in the delivery room when there is a birth or more or an emergency, this may be for a period of one hour or several hours. The practice where midwives visited mothers and newborns at home during the first seven to ten days following birth is quickly becoming or has become a service of the past. Rain, sun or storm, vaginal or cesarean birth, epidemic or pandemic, every mother and neonate must find themselves at the health center for postnatal care. In some cases nurses who are not midwives are the ones giving this care, and although these nurses would have received some general training in postnatal care the midwives are the ones who have received in depth knowledge and training and are the ones licensed to provide routine maternity and newborn care.

The SOWMY report goes on to highlight four areas in which urgent investment is needed:

Health workforce planning, management and working environment High-quality education and training Midwife-led improvements to service delivery Midwifery leadership and governance

Notwithstanding the urgent attention needed in the four areas listed above, and which also pertains to Dominica, the same report boasts of progress in the recognition of midwifery since the first report in 2011. Apart from the forming of the Association of Dominica Midwives, the paying of midwives a $200 monthly allowance, and the Dominica State College launching the first Bachelor in Midwifery Program, Dominica has not seen other improvements in the Midwifery Profession. In fact there are both obvious and subtle resistance in spite of calls by international organizations and attempts by the national midwifery association to make the midwifery profession stronger and more visible.

The Association of Dominica Midwives therefore take the privilege on the occasion of the International Day of the Midwife, 2021 to demand that government, more specifically the Ministry of Health; the General Nursing Council, and the Health Commission, recognize and accept midwifery as a distinct profession and to do the following:

Allow the Association of Dominica Midwives a place at the policy making table and do not discriminate against the profession Request that learning institutions provide for the growing population who wants to pursue a career in midwifery but not in nursing; Create positions for the midwife who is not a nurse, then both hire and train midwives to address the shortage of midwives and fill those positions Name the upcoming act to provide for the regulation of nurses and midwives the “The Nurses and Midwives Act Rename the council that registers and licenses nurses and midwives, “The General Nursing and Midwifery Council of Dominica” Address midwife-led improvements to service delivery to facilitate childbearing women to have a safer and more satisfying birthing experience (see WHO Intrapartum Recommendations) Create a position on the salary scale above that of staff nurse for staff nurses who are also midwives, and provide higher and more attractive remuneration for them Address as a matter of urgency solutions geared towards the satisfaction and retention of nurses and nurse-midwives as shortages of either impact negatively on both.

As the International Confederation of Midwives, the World Health Organization and the United Nation Development Fund continue to themselves invest, support and recognize midwifery as a distinct profession with a unique body of knowledge, skills and ethics and which can contribute to and improve the health of the world, the Association of Dominica Midwives call on government and those concerned to oblige to the science and give Dominica what we most need at this time – a significant and historic investment in midwives.

The Covid 19 pandemic is not to be used as an excuse not to invest in midwives, because midwives challenges have increased as they struggle to deliver quality care to pregnant women, mothers and newborns during the pandemic. It is only fair to invest more since midwives are sacrificing more.

Finally the Association of Dominica Midwives congratulates all midwives active and retired for your dedication and contribution to maternal and child care in Dominica and wish you a happy and reflective day. We also thank all parents and in particular mothers for trusting and allowing us in your sacred maternal and family space. We pledge to improve some more as we encourage you to also get involved in advocacy for you and for us.