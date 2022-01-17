Asa Bantan and Jollys Pharmacy launch ‘Change for Change’ initiative

Bouyon Artist Asa Bantan, in collaboration with Jollys Pharmacy, has launched an initiative called “Change for Change” to assist the less fortunate.

The initiative which was conceptualized by Bantan, is encouraging the Dominican public to donate money to be placed in a bottle at Jollys pharmacy which will be distributed to local citizens who are in need.

“Our tagline is ‘Your small change can make a big change’ because we use that small change that you will put in that bottle, that small 25 cents, dollar, five-dollar, we’re using it to make a big change because that little change can make a big difference in the life of the people of our community,” the Bouyon artist said in a press statement.

He said this is a “creative way” of giving back to the community as everyone can get involved and make a donation, no matter how small.

Bantan revealed that other major companies on island will also come on board so more persons can have access to a “Change for Change” bottle.

Meantime, Public Relations Officer for Jollys Pharmacy, Carlton Lanquedoc, said they are excited to be collaborating with the “Bouyon Boss” with his new program.

In an interview with DNO, Lanquedoc said Jollys recognizes the importance of making a tangible difference in the life of someone that is less fortunate.

“We continue to do so for many reasons; one, because we recognize that every individual has a right to the three basic needs – food, clothing and shelter,” he stated. “Every individual has a right to be loved and cared for and every individual has a right to be treated as we would have liked to be treated.”

Lanquedoc says with these reasons, Jollys pharmacy sees the program as an excellent way of fostering greater social corporate partnership with society and will continue to support “everything to do with humanitarianism” by uplifting people and communities. .

“We endorse this program and we put all of our energy and our efforts behind this program. We pray to God our customers will see the need to give, as challenging as it is right now, and the change that they may have from the merchandise they will donate it to make that change in somebody else’s life.”