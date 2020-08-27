Asher Thomas releases two new singles

Dominican artist Asher Thomas has been on his musical journey as a solo artist since 2010. Known for his versatility, he has released several songs in different genres from R&B, to reggae to soca by adding his own personal touch.

Over the last 4 years, Thomas has been touring the region with cruise lines such as Norwegian and MSC while increasing his international reach. The world as we knew it has changed with the advent of COVID-19 and with the changes which this pandemic has imposed on day-to-day life, the singer-songwriter has decided to work on his second studio album. He has released two new singles entitled “Fete till the end” and “I love my woman “which dropped with a visual on youtube on August 21st.

Thomas said his new single “I love my woman” is aimed at spreading love and happiness as it depicts a healthy relationship between a couple.

“During this pandemic and hard economic times, we all need something to take our minds off this hardship and strange times. I really hope people enjoy this track as much as I enjoyed making it for them,” he stated.

The song was produced by Dlo and chef beats/Ali Rolle. The video was directed by Kade Augustine, Andesse Thomas, and Asher Thomas and edited by Kade Augustine. It features model Micki Flo, stylist Reighn and fashion by Megan Williams.

Both videos are posted below.

