Attorney for respondents in electoral reform matter says applicants not serious

Dominica News Online - Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 12:27 PM
Lennox Lawrence (right) outside the courthouse. Stephen Isidore, another member of his team is standing on the left side of the photo.

Lennox Lawrence, one of the lawyers representing one of the respondents in the ex parte notice of application seeking leave for judicial review to have the election of December 6th, 2019 postponed, has said that the applicants do not appear to be serious.

“We appeared before the Judge and the applicants are asking the Judge to recuse herself from the matter, so it doesn’t appear that these people seriously want this matter heard,” Lawrence said.

He continued, “We have only two Judges in the jurisdiction and their first application is that this Judge does not hear the matter and that it goes before another Judge,” he stated.

Lawrence disclosed that the application will be heard before the Judge at 2 pm today. Asked if he was “surprised” by the application, he replied, “I am not surprised by anything; our position is that the entire application before the court is really a non- starter; so, nothing surprise us.”

Asked why they are asking that Justice Bernie Stephenson not hear the matter, Cara Shillingford who speaks on behalf of the team for the applicants, stated, “I will not discuss the matter.”

Justice Bernie Stephenson has been resident Judge in Dominica now for over 10 years and questions have been raised about the length of time that she has served as a Judge in Dominica.

Lennox Lawrence, Stephen Isidore and Jodi Luke are appearing for the first, second, third, fourth and fifth respondents while Jo-Ann Xavier Cuffy and Solicitor General, Tameka Burton, appeared for the Attorney General.

Cara Shillingford, Elue John Charles and Joshua Francis are representing the applicants.

4 Comments

  1. Waste of time
    November 29, 2019

    We already know biased Justice Stephenson will rule in favour of the Labour Party. Then we would have wasted a whole day we could have used to protest.

  2. RandyX
    November 29, 2019

    No justice to be had by that judge if you are not a member of the cabal. So, well done Cara!

  3. Danziger
    November 29, 2019

    Batte core zor con di MASSISI LA. Are you ready,?

  4. No stealing again
    November 29, 2019

    Steven Isidore, Lennox Lawrence. Familiar names of the Cabal. Aren’t those guys, as alleged, found to be involved in several dubious, illegal acts? They are now so bold as to attempting again to impose their control over the people with Elections that are tainted to the bone, that will not be FREE and FAIR. When will they realize, together with Judge Bern, that their days are numbered.

