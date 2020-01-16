Attorney General calls on legal practitioners to have greater commitment to clients

Greater commitment to clients is one of the goals that legal practitioners need to fulfill in 2020.

That advice from Attorney General Levi Peter.

He said practitioners can help improve the justice system by reducing delays to court matters and ensuring that the best assistance is given to clients.

“As a member of the Bar Association I would strongly urge legal practitioners to ensure that we come to our matters with the utmost diligence and the utmost professionalism,” he said.

By doing this, the AG believes that it will contribute to increasing the timely disposal of matters and ensuring that matters proceed to the court as expeditiously as possible.

It would also assist organizers of both the Dominica Bar Association and general legal fraternity to give active consideration to the question of professional development, according to Peter.

He was speaking at the opening of the New Law Year, on Wednesday.