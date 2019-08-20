Attorney holds ‘one man billion dollar protest’ to demand accountability for CBI funds

Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) senator, Ronald Charles, is at it again, single-handedly taking action to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration.
Charles, who is also the UWP candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, on Monday, started a one-man protest in Roseau in an effort to get Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit to properly account for revenue generated under the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year.
“Basically I have been personally silent on that issue for a long time because it is my conviction that the Honourable Lennox Linton and the next Prime Minister of Dominica has articulated the issue as it relates to the CBI program and the accountability factor,” he stated.
He said it appears that by all accounts, that something is wrong as it relates to the justification of the missing funds pointing out that there is confirmation from the government side itself that there appears to be an issue.
Charles said the government has an obligation to provide a proper accounting of the CBI funds to the people.
“We talking about who have high education, who did not do this and who did not complete this by the Prime Minister rather than dealing with the issues of accountability and giving the people the answers that they deserve and I think more than enough time has passed … there is all kind of diversion and spin-doctor tactics that have been employed and I think as an individual, as a Dominican, as somebody who would want to know where the money gone to,” he told DNO.
Charles believes that it is his responsibility as a citizen to stand up and ask the question in regards to the missing funds adding that he wants the world to hear and see what is happening.
“That was the real reason for it, because I feel like sometimes too much talking doesn’t get us anywhere. Sometimes we have to stand up; standing up means putting our collective goals, all our ideas together and make this government see that we are serious about accountability and in the circumstances, I will stand and I will continue to stand for the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, to get answers from the Prime Minister as it relates to where the money has gone,” he insisted.
Charles made it clear that the protest action is not an organised event. He said everyone else who joined him afterwards, did so of their own free will.
“I am not an organiser; it is a one man billion dollar protest and it was me standing by myself. I am not organising anything, it should be very much articulated that there is no form of organising…So this is not an organised thing, it is Ronald Charles going out there and people have decided to join me because I believe that similar sentiments have been expressed by them and therefore, that is why I started this morning by myself,” he explained
Charles was later joined by Dr. Sam Christian, passers by and some members of the general public. His intention is to continue the protest as long as he can in order to receive answers from the government.
The protest is continuing today near the Anglican Church at the intersection of Turkey Lane and Victoria Street, close to the Fort Young Hotel.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
34 Comments
Roland you guys is under pressure, pressure lots more to come suckers pressure, pressure, pressure tell your leader go take a jump!!!
“…in an effort to get Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit to properly account for revenue generated under the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year…”
Give us a break. The Bin Bobol was not accounted for. The Fertilizer Bobol was not accounted for and we need to protect our tax monies and the state finances from Failed, incompetent failed Skerrit and his blind so called Cabinet and supporters. Well done Hon. Charles and your supporters.
“Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) senator, Ronald Charles, is at it again, single-handedly taking action to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration. Keep up the good work and let us together get rid of failed, incompetent, Odd Minister Skerrit.
We need a true account of our states money and we need an audit to be conducted by failed PM & FM. Skerrit Go.
We need trusted UWP Govt., Hon Linton & trusted UWP Team.
1.2 Billion dollars after hurricane Maria. We would like a comprehensive report. 1. how many passports were sold from 2005 to 2018. 2. How many passports were sold for $225,000. dollars. 3. How many passports were sold for $100,000. dollars. How many passports were sold for $35,000. dollars. How much money was collected from the CBI programme from 2005 TO 2018 and how much money has been spent on all projects in Dominica. No elections before these questions are fully answered.
Wow these guys have a lot of time to waste .that’s very much counter productive I’d rather be in my garden or helping a neighbor.
Yes. Go in your garden. Nonsense!
Let the people talk for their country.
The people that there demonstrating stretching out their finger should tell Ronald how much of the money was paid to assist in their accident recovery overseas.
If we had proper functioning hospitals, no one would have to go overseas for accident recovery!
By any reasonable doubt , these guys keeps asking where’s the money.
Have they taken keen interest to articulate the account of such funds ?
What is the bench mark in demand where’s the money?
What formula have they use to come up with this figure?
What’s the role of the chairman of the accounts committee?
Did they ever addressed the money they received for the 2005 election?
How are they going to repay the investors who gave them campaign funding ?
These protester has loss a common thread, they are ill informed and lack the ability to make any meaningful contribution towards Dominica’s development.
They are now playing a name game theory to catch votes . This same tactics will have them wondering, what next…
Don’t worry, two boots are on the ground today. But on election day the silent Masses will speak!
Ronald Charles is clueless. Let him think he can come there in his shirt and tie and upstage Lennox.
This is not about Lennox. It is about our Prime Minister and Minister of Finance decidibg, on his own, to put state funds in and account outside of the treasury. Mind you, he is doing this at a time when we have thousands of souls living in poverty, and hundreds of thousands of souls not getting proper health care. So every Dominican should be asking the same question.
Upstage Lennox for what and why? They are a team, I know so, I see so, I believe so. If yo want to save your Dominica and your family, go after that failed incompetent failed Skerrit, who will never, can never get into the shoes of our decent Hon Lennox Linton and Leader of the Opposition. There are too many issues out there that we wake up and kick out failed Immature Skerrit and his worthless so called Labour Failed Government out of office. Too much Bobol and failure to development our people and country over the past wasteful 19 years under failed immature blind Skerrit. Skerrit has been this waste of time Odd Minister, we need him out and he must Go. Go out, \Go somewhere, Get lost. We the UWP will raise our people and our Domininca to the highest level that we capture our nature isle Dominica back to some level of decency. We need professionals to manage our nature isle & we need to kick out immature fail Skerrit.
We welcome Hon Linton as Prime Minister and his Trusted UWP…
I hope PM or someone around him is smart enough to tell him to tell the people where he put their money because as small as it may be now I see trouble coming. So I call on laborites and friends of Skerrit to tell Skerrit to tell us where the money is.
I want all you who putting their hands in the cookie jar to remember two people:
Allen Standford:
* Previously known as SIR Allen Stanford, a Texas Billionaire.
* Known now as a fraudster involved in a $7 BILLION fraud scheme.
* Where is he now: In Jail, for life.
Jeffrey Epstein:
* Previously known as a Multimillionaire.
* Known now as a sex trafficker and procuring underage children for sex.
* Where is he now: DEAD. Hung himself in jail.
The point I am making is all the money you have will not save you. One common denominator between the two is…….. JAIL!
It is just a matter of time.
Brothers keep the pressure on am in the US but am their in spirit Dominicans i want to see u guys by the thousands. DNO please we in the outside world would like to see more picture. UNCLE WAY THE MONEY.
Good to go Ronald. The report from the Govt. accountants is a diversion. Lennox never said he is against the CBI. He is against the ways it is run with no transparency or accountability. If Skerrit continue like that he will soon kill the goose that lay the golden egg.
Ronald Charles
That’s the frightening thing about what is happening in this country. Perception becomes fact. Allegation becomes crime. People’s reputations go down the drain beyond recovery. The choir joins in the chorus and curse you for not joining too.
One thing I’ve seen is that you never know how it feels until it comes home. I heard of how distressed a family member of one of our illustrious doctors was when Dominicans gave the doctor a heart attack; had her at death’s door waiting to be flown out by air ambulance; had her family as having lost all hope for her recovery; had her in that condition because of pressure from the government.
Here is the lady at her office now, looking the best she has ever looked. I hope the rumour mongers are not too disappointed that she didn’t die to validate the rumours.
Ronald should I believe the money rumours about you too?
The gov’t should answer officially, although we can see where the money is but what…
Lady, do you live in Dominica? Do you have to use our hospital? Do you drive on our roads? Can you afford to send your children to school, many of us can’t. Are you sure of your bills getting paid this month, many of us are not sure. We are fighting for our right to survive. Let us be! Let us Be! Laissez nous!
This 1.2 billion is just for one year. When an account of all the other years are done I am sure it will be BILLIONS with an S that will be missing.
And not only Ministers will be held accountable.
GARSON! 10 BACK TO BACK life sentences will not be enough for these fellas.
These fellas lining their pockets on our money while the rest of Dominica suffering.
GOD ALONE CAN SAVE THESE BUNCH OF THIEVES!
I just waiting patiently, your time coming just now.
I am very concerned by mr Charles as an attorney at law.i think he allow himself to be mislead by some way less accomplished than himself and I think he knows that’s this protest is unwarranted.he should knw better and advise his people that mr linton is the chairman of the public accounts committee and there is a procedure in place for obtaining the information he so desires.on one had the opposition call for the transparency and wants the government to respect the constitution does not feel this time about that he should form the public accounts committee and use the office to request the information from the Fs.but she is not employed by the uwp to send her a letter and worst demanding that it be done by a certain date. What hypocrisy or is it just simply being malicious purposely misleading the public
Bad people get elected when good people don’t vote. Bad governments continue with their corrupt practices when the rest of the country remains silent. Nothing corrupt politicians love more than the apathy of it’s people. The entire populace should not relent on the question of the missing billion. The government can easily bring this question to an immediate halt by providing the country with clear and unambiguous accounting. No Voodoo Mathematics. Whatever happens in darkness must come to light. Push on brave warrior, don’t relent one bit. It’s the people’s money. We have the right to know. This is public business. Mr. Skerrit, where de money gone?
WANTED: The Missing ONE BILLION DOLLARS ($ 1 000 000 000).
Such clown! This is a vicious fabricated ploy in an attempt to sway the many supporters of DLP. You see, we know the UWP is desperate to lead, and because their inaction after Maria has proven them incapable, they have embarked on a journey without a destination. We have eyes to see, and so we shall not be distracted. We will reject the UWP once more. DLP, for the continued transformation of Dominica!
It’s amazing how blinded man can be when they lose their souls worshipping other men. Is Skerrit your God? That no wrong can be done by him? Even if you are not good at math, just use a calculator and stop being ignorant of the truth! Brain washed…
Wicked hypocrite. Do you have a conscience?
Dominicans. It is our democratic right, every woman, man, boy and girl to peacefully protest to show our dissatisfaction with the governance of our country’s assets. The more people protesting the louder the message gets.
That’s a good way to start. Skerrit where is the money? Where our money be? You can jump high and jump low but we are not going to stop until you tell us where our money is. You can run on kairie to lie and bring in your foreign friends to produce a report for you but this thing will NOT stop until you tell us where our money be. By the way I am happy you brought in foreigners to produce a report for you because if you don’t tell us where the money is we will have no choice but to go on CBS 60 minutes, to see if they could help us unearth where our money be. We need it man. Sorry Sam because we will be asking questions and if you don’t want us to ask, you might as well tell Skerrit to tell us because we will go to the end of the eath seeking answers.
This guy is as usual another UWP waste of time.DR.SKERRIT has said repeated NO MONEY IS MISSING.UWP is saying MONEY IS MISSING Ronald Charles is a LAWYER he know very well the BURDEN OF PROOF is on the PROSECUTION Charles MUST SHOW AND PROVE,money is missing.SKERRIT does not have to show money is missing.Charles want to be JUDGE,JURY and EXECUTIONER.
No …, the burden of proof is with the finance minister to show us the CBI accounts. If the finance minister refuses, the burden of proof is on your PM to show us these audited accounts. Oops sorry, both of them are the same person… If you only cared one ounce about your country you would ask your master to perform his duties to the citizens for once in his life. Your master was elected to serve our country not the other way round!
I stand with Ronald on this. It can’t be that Skerrit is playing the ‘silent game’ about this issue as he normally does. We want to know where our money is gone. We want to see the CBI accounts and also the PetroCaribe accounts. We can’t allow anybody to wrongly account on state assets, least of all the PM or Finance Minister.
Good way to start, someone has to take the lead and others and the populace at large should follow and join in the protest!!!
If the PM thinks that the math calculation for the missing funds is wrong, or if he thinks that he is being accused wrongly, then he should address the nation with his evidence to refute the allegations against him. The mere fact that he has not done so, is evident that he is unable to account for the missing funds.
This is it?
This is only the beginning. Others will stand up.
I got the news late yesterday. I shall certainly join soon!!!
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Where is the money?