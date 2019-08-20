Attorney holds ‘one man billion dollar protest’ to demand accountability for CBI funds

Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) senator, Ronald Charles, is at it again, single-handedly taking action to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration.

Charles, who is also the UWP candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, on Monday, started a one-man protest in Roseau in an effort to get Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit to properly account for revenue generated under the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year.

“Basically I have been personally silent on that issue for a long time because it is my conviction that the Honourable Lennox Linton and the next Prime Minister of Dominica has articulated the issue as it relates to the CBI program and the accountability factor,” he stated.

He said it appears that by all accounts, that something is wrong as it relates to the justification of the missing funds pointing out that there is confirmation from the government side itself that there appears to be an issue.

Charles said the government has an obligation to provide a proper accounting of the CBI funds to the people.

“We talking about who have high education, who did not do this and who did not complete this by the Prime Minister rather than dealing with the issues of accountability and giving the people the answers that they deserve and I think more than enough time has passed … there is all kind of diversion and spin-doctor tactics that have been employed and I think as an individual, as a Dominican, as somebody who would want to know where the money gone to,” he told DNO.

Charles believes that it is his responsibility as a citizen to stand up and ask the question in regards to the missing funds adding that he wants the world to hear and see what is happening.

“That was the real reason for it, because I feel like sometimes too much talking doesn’t get us anywhere. Sometimes we have to stand up; standing up means putting our collective goals, all our ideas together and make this government see that we are serious about accountability and in the circumstances, I will stand and I will continue to stand for the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, to get answers from the Prime Minister as it relates to where the money has gone,” he insisted.

Charles made it clear that the protest action is not an organised event. He said everyone else who joined him afterwards, did so of their own free will.

“I am not an organiser; it is a one man billion dollar protest and it was me standing by myself. I am not organising anything, it should be very much articulated that there is no form of organising…So this is not an organised thing, it is Ronald Charles going out there and people have decided to join me because I believe that similar sentiments have been expressed by them and therefore, that is why I started this morning by myself,” he explained

Charles was later joined by Dr. Sam Christian, passers by and some members of the general public. His intention is to continue the protest as long as he can in order to receive answers from the government.

The protest is continuing today near the Anglican Church at the intersection of Turkey Lane and Victoria Street, close to the Fort Young Hotel.