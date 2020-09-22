Attorney opposes removal of 5-year qualification clause for overseas Dominican voters

Dominican Attorney Wayne Marsh is not supporting suggestions by one of his colleagues that the five-year eligibility requirement for Dominican voters who live abroad should be removed.

As it stands, Dominicans who have been continuously out of the island for more than five years, are deemed ineligible to vote and Attorney-at-law Lennox Lawrence is recommending that the clause be removed, saying it is outdated.

“We should remove it all together or extend the period. For example, we could look at a ten-year period but with other considerations,” Lawrence said

He argued that Dominicans have migrated for better economic possibilities but they are in contact with their families and are contributing to the economy by sending remittances and food.

“On the other hand, someone could leave Australia and come to Dominica and after one year of residence they can vote…but one would want to prevent a Dominican from voting…that five-year limitation is unnecessary and should be removed from the law,” he contended.

But Marsh told Dominica News Online in an interview Monday, that the arguments by his learned friend could have been made to suit a specific cause.

“I suspect one may be able to make such arguments that suit their cause with respect to who should be eligible to vote or be removed from the list of electors after a five-year period of absence from the jurisdiction,” Marsh said.

He said the requirement in question serves to protect the integrity of the whole electoral process and is meant to prevent the practice of politicians shuffling persons they believe are sympathetic to their cause to come in, illegally cast their ballot and return the following day.

“Perhaps what is truly archaic and represents a carryover from colonization is the eligibility of Commonwealth citizens to vote in Dominica only after a one-year residence requirement. If any part of the legislation needs changing is this particular provision,” Marsh insists.

Furthermore, Marsh said the truth for Dominican citizens is that they are eligible to register to vote in Dominica after three months of residency.

“Both Dominicans [overseas] and Commonwealth citizens are subject to removal after a five-year absence. Commonwealth citizens enjoy no greater rights than Dominicans with respect to eligibility to register,” he explained further.

Marsh, who was recently called to the bar in Dominica, said the law should be amended to allow only those who truly see Dominica as their homes, the right to vote.

“Our voting population around the Caribbean is simply too small to afford otherwise,” he added.