Attorney opposes removal of 5-year qualification clause for overseas Dominican voters

Dominican Attorney Wayne Marsh is not supporting suggestions by one of his colleagues that the five-year eligibility requirement for Dominican voters who live abroad should be removed.
As it stands, Dominicans who have been continuously out of the island for more than five years, are deemed ineligible to vote and Attorney-at-law Lennox Lawrence is recommending that the clause be removed, saying it is outdated.
“We should remove it all together or extend the period. For example, we could look at a ten-year period but with other considerations,” Lawrence said
He argued that Dominicans have migrated for better economic possibilities but they are in contact with their families and are contributing to the economy by sending remittances and food.
“On the other hand, someone could leave Australia and come to Dominica and after one year of residence they can vote…but one would want to prevent a Dominican from voting…that five-year limitation is unnecessary and should be removed from the law,” he contended.
But Marsh told Dominica News Online in an interview Monday, that the arguments by his learned friend could have been made to suit a specific cause.
“I suspect one may be able to make such arguments that suit their cause with respect to who should be eligible to vote or be removed from the list of electors after a five-year period of absence from the jurisdiction,” Marsh said.
He said the requirement in question serves to protect the integrity of the whole electoral process and is meant to prevent the practice of politicians shuffling persons they believe are sympathetic to their cause to come in, illegally cast their ballot and return the following day.
“Perhaps what is truly archaic and represents a carryover from colonization is the eligibility of Commonwealth citizens to vote in Dominica only after a one-year residence requirement. If any part of the legislation needs changing is this particular provision,” Marsh insists.
Furthermore, Marsh said the truth for Dominican citizens is that they are eligible to register to vote in Dominica after three months of residency.
“Both Dominicans [overseas] and Commonwealth citizens are subject to removal after a five-year absence. Commonwealth citizens enjoy no greater rights than Dominicans with respect to eligibility to register,” he explained further.
Marsh, who was recently called to the bar in Dominica, said the law should be amended to allow only those who truly see Dominica as their homes, the right to vote.
“Our voting population around the Caribbean is simply too small to afford otherwise,” he added.
ISLAND PEEP,tell these UWP IDIOTS,once you are an American,you have a right to VOTE,pay taxes or not.The same should apply to Dominica,remove that 5yrs BS.GREEDY PIGS,labourites are not tired of the Skerrit and the Labour party.I can tell you a large number of Dominicans living in the diaspora wish they were living in Dominica.That is why the majority support the Labour party.We believe we are going to greener pastures in the US,only to find dried and burned out pastures.
@Gary
Gary you police this forum seeking to castigate all who dare to speak truth to powe. You make me laugh with your cartoonish attempts to belittle truth Sayers. I don’t laugh with you, I laugh at you for your ridiculous nonsense. Anyone who support this most unfair electoral system that is riddled with loopholes for corruption is a traitorous charlatan.
And what is true about the things you write?
Another BS opinion from a BS English lawyer. Try so say something to get attention. Dominica got too many lawyers today with too many different BS opinions all because their opinions slant towards the side of the puppeteers, UWP.
“Marsh, who was recently called to the bar in Dominica, said the law should be amended to allow only those who truly see Dominica as their homes, the right to vote.”
And how would Mr. Marsh define “those who truly see Dominica as their homes?” Every Dominican citizen should have the right to cast a vote. That is a right given to them by virtue of them being a Dominican citizen. Wether they choose to cast that vote or not should be their choice. If anything needs to be changed, it should be that “no party should be able to provide any transportation for citizens living outside of Dominica for the purpose of casting a vote.”
Most Dominicans living outside of Dominica play an active role in the economy of the country in some form or another and they should be able to freely cast a vote but at their own expense.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
REAL,if what you say is true.Why after all the demonstration UWP cannot get 100 people to take part.
Lennox Lawrence is totally out of order as a lawyer to indicate that this part of our law is archaic and needs changing.
Did he get consensus from the people on that?
This wapped mentality has only one intention and that is to keep his demi-god in power so that he and those like him can continue to selfishly gain from this country.
This is just another clandestine way of legalizing treating and bribery in our elections which they already tried doing by introducing bills in the parliament to such effect which the people rejected out rightly.
Lennox Lawrence has sure lost his conscience and has sacrificed his character on the political alter. Shame on these shameless political pundits acting as professionals.
Loftus, you must read the last paragraph.
You were given an award and what you are preaching is not in line with those you all claim to support and support you all or you behind the scenes. READ THIS BELOW.
Acording to the attorney, Our voting population around the Caribbean is simply too small to afford otherwise,”
So your opinion which is also politically motivated is more valuable than his why exactly?
Fellow Dominicans, here are two statements from two servants of Skerrit, on the subject of residence and you judge for yourself:
Lennox Lawrence:
“Dominicans have migrated for better economic possibilities but they are in contact with their families and are contributing to the economy by sending remittances and food.” And therefore they are qualified to come and vote and go back tomorrow ccording to Lennox Lawrence.
Dr. Adis King:
“According to King, applicants must be Dominican citizens and must be resident in Dominica.”
So on one side of their tongue the cabal is saying if you don’t reside in Dominica you aren’t qualified to receive a grant but on the other hand when it’s time for you to help them you are qualified to take our money and a free ticket to come vote for them.
So everybody must have same opinion and beliefs because they are part of same party ? That makes no sense
Lennox Lawrence here is a statement from Adis King to consider:
“According to King, applicants must be Dominican citizens and must be resident in Dominica.”
Adis King made that declaration during her $10 k dollars house grant speech on Sunday, in the presence of Roosevelt Skerrit and Roosevelt didn’t correct her.
So Mr. Lawrence, if one MUST be residing in Dominica to get that $10k grant then why should Dominicans that don’t reside in Dominica accept free tickets to come and vote? Like Adis King I say if the are not qualified to receive Free grant to build they should not be qualified to vote either
@Possie Direct again apples and oranges. Two different situations.
Don’t see how a dog like Lennox can appear with litigation addressing my country affairs when he has gotten rid of his rights to practice the constitution in Dominica with his false assaults of extortion unanswered by the local courts with his money in hand. Always up to something dirty at the people’s hand. He should be disbarred.
IBO FRANCE,if you are an unemployed American,how do you pay taxes? If you are on food stamps and or receiving food from a SOUP KITCHEN,how do you pay tax.In Dominica one must EARN $30,000 a year to pay income tax.Very few people earn $30,000.So stop your BS about poor tax payers.LYING TRAITOR.Carry out a survey the majority of voters living in Dominica do not care BS about electoral reform.If they did,they would demonstrate as they did in 1979.
when looking at this issue, i think demographics, along with the present socio-economic situation has to be included, hence an integrated approach at dealing with the issue. a developing nation with a negative population growth which stems from as far back as the 1980’s, should be looking at ways of growing the population in an economic system which is based on consumerism. with this being said i believe persons should be penalized for migration from Dominica, how is it that one migrates and retains all of their privileges as citizens of the land while being residence and citizens of other territories but do not contribute to the tax stream of the country? those are questions that should be considered in the interest of building a nation.
Shut up Lennox: Note not Lennox Linton; I am talking to that creep wish to maintain the status quo, to aide in the distribution of tickets to people no matter how long the left Dominica to return to Dominica to illegally vote for Roosevelt Skerrit.
Right now I am ashamed to tell anyone I was born in Dominica; all due to so much corruption, thievery, and backwardness in the place.
Everybody want to be recognized as someone, or something big, as they say in Dominica, “mister is a big-man eh.”
They thrive on the blood of the unfortunate, dressing up in suites in a place like Dominica that is so damn hot and humid; talking fart one day the jail door will swing open, and when they are piled up in Stock Farm Jail house the door will not be able to close behind them!
Aryou going jail oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
Mr Maque,this is a big subject and can only be resolved on floor level. A person who wish to work to improve their standard of living and to further their education go where they can find it
They stayed in touch with relatives, hold land titles and build their homes however, if you are going to restrict them access to visit their property, pay them off for their property and asked them to stay away. If they wish to visit as a tourist they are free to do so and will not be included on voting lists. What do you think.
You might have missed interpreted my argument; my contention have nothing to do with education, studying abroad, and have house in Dominica!
There are plenty of us if not all of Dominicans living all over the world do have assets in Dominica, whether we bought it; or inherited from our dead parent.
Understand, I am not against people going home to vote; what I cannot condone is Roosevelt Skerrit and his labor party bribing people by charting aircraft to bring them to Dominica to vote.
In that case the playing field is not level; that practice is corrupt; and gives Roosevelt an advantage over the other political party’s. If I pay your passage to go to vote I anticipate you are compelled to vote for me.
The honest way to do that is to develop a system of voting where supports of all the parties in Dominica have the opportunity to vote.
It can be done by legally developing an absentee ballet that can be sent to people like me who:
As long as Roosevelt continue this corrupted practice; and the other political parties are at a disadvantage; he will forever be prime minister; unless there is an insurrection in which he gets overthrown!
What we have are people living in the United States mostly, who under normal circumstances are not able to pay their way to visit Dominica; so they sit back and yearn for the free ride every five years.
The problem is they are here living off welfare, while welfare cheques does not exists in your country; indeed Roosevelt two or three hundred dollars handout is enough to feed someone for a day.
The idiots go home vote for Roosevelt only to keep the country stagnant.
But; have you noticed that the imported voters many of them do not even have time to visit with their family’s, or have a chance to see how backward is the country?
As soon as Roosevelt ensure they vote for him; back on the plane they go chanting labor working in patios!
Be careful what you ask for because you are already on your way to that destination.
You have been there before so just chill! Ok!?
Great discourse on this news item. And that is what we need: a healthy debate among all stakeholders to take Dominica forward into a healthy and free society where people can continue to enjoy their human rights indefinitely and where there is no fear of debating or respectfully expressing their views about everything that matters.
Campaign financing also needs the same high level of scrutiny as voter rights and responsibilities.
Anyway, why is electoral reform such a comess in Dominica when we have fellow Caricom countries like the Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Trinidad, Jamaica and St. Kitts & Nevis which by now should have proven electoral systems that guide their elections and which we can adopt or adapt?
Our elections were never intended to get a political party into office for life. Surely, the intention was for honourable men and women to come forward to serve of their own volition and independence, and then to allow others to do the same.
The law as currently obtains needs twerking somewhat. Citizens who are STUDYING abroad should be able to vote in Dominica’s election. Those who LIVE abroad should only be allowed to vote once they pay TAXES.
To make matters easier, we could move to electronic voting whether you live here or abroad and pay TAXES.
All these proposed changes should be undertaken by the Electoral Commission, not by anyone else. And the list must be cleansed regularly as stipulated by our current LAWS.
HOTEP!
Some of these so called diasporans have been away from Dominica so long they no longer have Dominican passport, and travel here to vote an thier US or Canadian passport. But with no ID to vote, there is no proof they are legal Dominicans.
The whole premise of the right to vote revolves around the idea- No taxation without representation. So Along with no paying taxes, what genuine reasons does a non resident person have to vote here? To pull a string to get scholarship for their non Dominican grandchildren? To get the eldery $300/month in their bank account? Why really?
Please, people we need to look at this electoral matter without bias to any side we need to seriously look at it objectively. I hear some people saying the pm could have used a lawyer from here to do it. But wouldn’t it be the same problem where people would say he chose his lawyer to favour him? Maybe this present government or leader is not the right one to handle such a matter because people will always find something fishy/wrong. It should be left to a new government to do it so there would be more trust and less complain as it would be fresh. You cannot want something but not willing to compromise anything at all or afraid, no matter what no government or person can stay in power forever. The supreme court lady in the US who just died needs to be replaced and since the republican party has the majority they will get their wish whether the democrats like it or not, it may not be fair and they may have their parry agender but that’s how the system works.
Untrustworthy Vladimir Skerrit has recruited Sir Dennis Byron at a cost of approximately 1/2 million dollars for electoral reforms. This is a colossal waste of ‘poor taxpayers money. It’s an exercise in futility. This exercise has been done by internal and external organizations and experts to the point of near exhaustion. There is no need to reinvent the wheel.
We can even use the Jamaican model with a few changes to accommodate our own peculiar situation. After the Jamaican elections, there are no long, drawn out court cases.
Dominicans will never experience genuine electoral reforms unless the masses rise up and wrestle this most important initiative out of the hands of the Chief Evildoers(Vladimir) and his miscreants.
Boss are you going to your grave bearing so much Hate and Jealousy for One Human Being?
Repent, Ibo MALAPROP FRANCE and free yourself from this mental attitude.
How could someone with a dual citizenship can vote, but he or she cannot be a member of parliament?
This just makes absolutely no sense to me. There are Dominicans who have made significant contributions to the Island and have great ideas to move the Island forward but they have been blocked by an old law to prevent them from participating fully in the island electoral process. It’s time we start to look at those old laws and have serious discussions about them
Yeah Lawrence would love to push that through on behalf of his Master. It would be so much easier for the regime to draft even more people in to vote that otherwise would never be seen in the country. Listen to me Skerrit, electoral reform we want! We are not interested in your and your lackey tinkering with the law of this country!
Little boy you just come sit down and hush…… What right do you have to weigh in on this? How did you become a “Dominican” lawyer? You are called to the bar here yes….. just called as a matter of fact.
Same way they used to talk about skerrit. They used to say he was a little boy. But laborites said give the young man a chance he has vision blablabla. He as an educated dominican living in dominica has every right! to speak on the matter. Even if he wasnt a lawyer he has a right. You attitude is denigrating and very disrespectful for this Dominican citizen. You all like to try to shut down the young like we have no value. Its the young who can take dominica out of this turmoil. People like you will try to shut down the young lawyers like Marsh and Ms. Shillingford and others who will stand up for our rights in a just manner.
Since we are in the cricket spirit let us use cricket and eligibility as an example. Mr. Lawrence, if a young man from Dominica migrated to the UK and wants to play for the West Indies he CANNOT just come from England today and play for West Indies. No matter how good he is he MUST follow the procedure and the procedure is as simple as this: 1 he must first play for Dominica 2 must get seleted by Windward Islands and 3. then to West Indies. In the case of Jofra Arthur whose father is British, he still had to wait for his eligibility period to play for England. Only franchise players can reside in any foreign country and play in the Caribbean league because they are paid by their franchise. Is Lennox Lawrence pushing for election to become a franchise thing, where those with more money ann buy them? Although the likes of Marine, Pollard, Bravo are all West Indians and reside in the Caribbean where they pay their taxes, yet to play test for WI they must play our domestic competition.
@Former Cricketer, apples and oranges my friend.
If you carry a valid Dominican Passport, then you’re a Dominican and entitled to vote in all General Elections whether you’ve been living in a colony on Mars for 50 years! As far as I know, the constitution of Dominica does not provide for categories of Dominicans!
I will be seeking relief from the courts if anyone (Skerrit or Lenox, etc) or any party (Labour, UWP, Freedom, etc)try to take this right away from me!!
I agree with Attorney Marsh argument. In the UK you are removed from the voters list after being absent for one year. Why is the backslided priest, Attorney Lawrence, want to keep absent voters for more than five years. I tell you God is happy this unrighteous man is no lonnger a priest because clearly it appears he is advocating on behalf of the devil
I think you need to read it again. You have been breaking the law. Officers have not been enforcing the law. The lists must be purged. Sending a barrel and money doesnt mean you understand what is happening on the ground. Feeling the high cost of living, lack of opportunities, lack of facilities and i could go on. Coming for Carnival christmas and creole fest doesnt cut it. the partying does only last a few days, then is back to the gwayay.
Only if these myopic politicians would realize that these laws are there for everyone and could be the very same law that give the edge in future. The sad thing is that the opposition is looking for immediate change that will give them a win at the polls without putting in the hard work. What a shame…..We need to get rid of that five year nonsense. Once you are a registered citizen you should have the right to vote, period! The DLP will not be in office forever…..
How could it be right for a person residing abroad, where they work, pay taxes and in some cases some have taken citizenship of that country and only come to Dominica during election to vote, and next day or as the same day they go back to their country of residence and people of Dominica are left to susay cell? Mr. Lawrence the DLp brought in thousands of voters to vote on December 6, 2019 election and they left us in our misery from the same day. Three months after they did that to us covid-19 came and most of them especially in the US got food stamps, a cash stimulus of $1200 per tax payer, while we got nothing except the usual political game of Skerrit.? For you to say that because they send food and money to family members and as a result they should vote is pure nonsense! We all have a spiritual responsibility to show love to our family members because of what they did for us. But that shouldn’t qualify anyone to vote. Dominicans that want to vote should reside for 3 months
This is extremely dangerous to increase the time!!!!!!
If we have 33K voters living in DA …..and as we know the population of the Dominicans outside is equal or more than Dominicans living at home.
When you extend the requirement to 10yrs is very easily to get 16K Dominicans to come home to vote and win an election for any GOVT even if 75% OF THE VOTERS LIVING HOME wants to change the GOVT.
Anarchy!!! Dictatorship!!!!
I congratulation Mr Wayne Marsh for voicing his opinion as a lawyer on a matter pertaining to the laws of Dominica. this is what we need in Dominica, the participation of individuals from the society, especially voice of learnt persons on a subject matter, this constant one sided affair is not good for democracy or nation building!
Why does Attorney Wayne Marsh want to make his opinion The Law. To suggest that the 5 yr requirement serves to protect the integrity of the whole electoral process and is meant to prevent the practice of politician’s shuffling persons, is absurd, such statement is based on an assumption. Why would you want to make a law to protect integrity on an assumption. To protect the integrity of the 5 yr requirement you need specific codes within law, which there are already. I’m a believer that if a person is a legally registered voter as stipulated within the Voters’ registration act there should not be any time period to exclude the person from voting simply by being absent from the Country. To suggest that the law should be amended to allow only those who truly see Dominica as their home, the right to vote, is “legal imaginary nonsense,” should there be an outside person or law to override my own feelings as to why I truly see Dominica to be my home., Wow.
A Dominican will always be a Dominican. Some in the diaspora are doing more than some on the island. Why penalize them by withholding their rights to vote. The five-year-limitation should be removed. What we need to look into is how to make it easier for them to cast their vote.
If you not living here for a certain amount of time feller, you not feeling the pain and the struggle of the people. you all coming here, voting based on hearsay, then leaving day after. to go and live under the laws of another man’s land. the constitution is there.
There is no evidence to support this claim.
You can’t pass laws based on assumptions!!
If you are an American citizen and you are out of the country you can vote by mail or return just to vote I dont know why Dominican make a big deal about this.
…as long as you pay taxes to Uncle Sam.
same way they have to file their tax returns every year on earnings despite being out of the country. Do dominicans living abroad pay taxes back home? that to me is what should be done. no problem in voting once u paying taxes as a citizen of dominica.
Both of you might be right, but we must also remember that lots of Dominican overseas own homes in Dominica and are paying taxes even they dont live there. There are lots of them that visit twice a year and thats money for the country so we should not try and cut them off give them something to come back to they dont only vote one party.
a lot is not all. every person who votes should be paying taxes. talking about they visit and bring money. tourist visit and contribute should we let them vote if the ship in port on election day?
Lennox Lawrence is clearly a water carrier for Vladimir Skerrit and his regime of rogues. This particular suggestion should be summarily dismissed. In my most humble opinion, no Dominican who have taken up domicile overseas for more than one year should be allowed to return just for elections and determine the outcome. They would not have to live under the harsh economic conditions of the government they helped to install. Only the students studying overseas should be eligible, if they choose, to spend more than one year abroad before a general election.
The eligibility of Commonwealth citizens to vote in Dominica’s elections should be squashed immediately. That right should only be reserved for bona fide Dominicans. All these loopholes in the electoral system for corrupt practices to take place should be legally sewn up.
Skerrit and his uncaring enablers will put up stubborn resistance to anything that is just. They vandalize and pollute all areas of public service.
You always seem to know about people. You are entitled to your humble opinion. The reason you gave to support your humble opinion, “They would not have to live under the harsh economic conditions of the government they helped to install” this just shows how shallow your thinking is, no wonder all you do is just criticize and call people names, is this what citizens of a Country do consistently when they are entitled to vote even when they do not have residence in the Country, is this your reason to deny a segment of your fellow citizens the right not to vote, wow, so irrational, guess it suits the convenience of a political agenda to foster chaos in the name of electoral reform in a never ending saga. Your humble opinion is yours made from your shallow irrational thinking. The message is clear, The Dominican electorate does not want to participate in a bogus political agenda of disgruntle political operatives and Politicians.
Gary, Ibo France is simply speaking against one government under the rulership of Sir Roosevelt Skerrit. They hate the man so much that they don’t realize they are also speaking against themselves
He is speaking as if there is no Dominican overseas other than the Labour Party followers; he fails to realize that any decision made for or against would include all people–whatever the Party they follow
He is also putting the party he follows in the dark, otherwise, why would he write: “They would not have to live under the harsh economic conditions of the government they helped to instal”, who is the “they” he is speaking about; is the UWP, DFP, or the new party that was recently formed, not included?
That is where the foolishness comes from. Those people are speaking as if everyone who is overseas is following the Labour party–which is not a very smart thing. How can they become the Government if they are not thinking of their own followers?
“Sir Roosevelt Skerrit. ” (Elizabeth). It should be sir knight anyway.Well, if there was any doubt in my mind that you are crazy, you have finally convinced me that you are not only crazy, you are “dam crazy eh!”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Nevertheless, since you wish to call him by one of his bestowed titles, remember those that I bestowed on that rat!
So, he is that Dominica Mountain Chicken Carpaud Crapo Mentality doctor Punjab Dusquesne Sir Knight, doctor HiFU Me Almost Nearly Cousin Dominica Ali Baba doctor of nothing That Damn corrupted T…. Roosevelt Skerrit!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahha!
That’s his complete name Elizabeth, call him by his full name!
If you an American citizen you can be out of the country for for 50 years and still vote You don’t even have to come back to the states to cast your ballot. You guys spend time monitoring a voters list with an island of 70 thousand people. Put that energy towards protecting minors and punishing criminals for giving Dominica a bad name. You have someone killing a citizen and because of his status or attorney influence he is among law abiding residence in a few days or weeks. Put your energy towards those out dated laws instead of worrying who should or shouldn’t vote. A citizen of the land should be able to vote in his country with no restrictions.
When you are the citizen of the USA you are entitled to rights and privileges were ever you are on the planet. You also have to file income taxes ever you are on the planet too. Every year. Or you get the IRS on your butt. So who is US president is more important to a US citizen than the government of whereever they are at.
Do these people in foreign pay taxes? Contribute to Dominica? Do all send remittances, and even then is that an entitlement to decide a government that has no affect on thier lives?
For starters you guys need to learn the US tax laws before you come on this platform and start talking. If you a US citizen earning less than $24k don’t matter where you are you don’t have to file taxes and yes you can vote. So not because you are not paying uncle Sam you cannot vote. I am a US citizen living in Texas that pays taxes on my 8 family house in Dominica. You telling me I am not entitled to vote? Guys and even if I wasn’t paying taxes why should UWP or DLP tell me I cannot vote. I am a born Dominican that will pay my passage every election to come down and vote. I don’t need UWP or DLP money to come and vote in my island. Every citizen should have the right to vote don’t matter where you are on the planet.
Who you think you fooling? In America you dont file taxes if you make under $24k? And what taxes you paying on your 8 bedroom property in Dominica!?! Once you register land, there are no annual property taxes in Dca!!
You have just damaged your rep, go change your name.Cuz is lying you lying for no reason.
Americans living out of America still pay Uncle Sam (their taxes) so they have all the RIGHT to vote. Dominicans living OUT of Dominica, do they pay taxes to our Treasury? They don’t!! Let Dominicans grinding their axe here determine who they would like to lead them!
@island peep
You are being so dishonest….Are you a member of Skerrit’s dishonest, satanic and brutal gang?
Yes when you are an American, you can be out of America for 50years, 60years, 1000 000yrs and can still vote in America’s election, because wherever it is that you are working, you must pay your dues (taxes) to the IRS.. Dominicans don’t.
Stop your deceitfulness. You must also appeal to the DLP to address crime, murders, thievery, abuse of young women on Island. This is not the preserve of the opposition only.
América has. Population of 300 million people. The pilulation outside is pale to thier inside as such they can do so. Dominica on the other had have more people outside than in. Its a totally different situation
Americans are also pay taxes even when they don’t live in the states. It is not a fair comparison.
American citizens pay taxes to the American government no matter where they live. That is why they retain the right to vote wherever they are.
To avoid paying taxes they would have to relinquish their citizenship and right to vote. Also legal residents (green card holders) can’t vote even though they pay taxes. They must become citizens to vote. Someone can legally live in the US for 20+ years and not vote until they gain citizenship.
Obviously our system needs improvement and a conversation needs to had regarding commonwealth citizens being able to vote. But if I move out of an apartment and no longer contribute to the rent why should I have a say in what colour you paint the walls?
“American citizens pay taxes to the American government no matter where they live.”
That is not altogether true, because the majority of U.S citizens who live away from America are retired people.
I know for a fact that most of these people live off their social security, and 99% of these people do not pay taxes on their social security!
The ones who pays taxes are those who has money in an overseas bank account yielding investment interest.
Other than that all Americans living abroad do have the right to remain where they are and vote by absentee ballots. There is nothing wrong with a Dominica born living out of Dominica for years voting in the country, nevertheless; everyone should be given that opportunity.
In that case the American system of voting should be adapted, It should become legal to vote by absentee ballets, hence supports of both the Labor Party, and the UWP, and any other party should have the same privilege. However, it is illegal to give:
However, it is illegal to give: It is illegal to have agents in the United States, Canada, and elsewhere giving tickets paid for by the Labor Party to travel to Dominica to vote!
It’s a felony, when a politician or party give money or any sort of gifts which encourages people to vote for them it’s called bribery!
That is a felony which constitutes a conviction of bribery followed by a jail sentence.
When one pay bribes to people for their vote the other party becomes disadvantage, that is the problem in Dominica, how can a man look at people in their face knowing they stole (thief) elections for the past twenty-five years and feel no guilt!
How can anyone say thank God for such a person, knowing that such person is a thief!
If there are Dominicans who believe that the people in power in the country, are ordained by God Jehovah, ask yourselves, how come Dominica is the poorest place on the planet!
Is Dominica cursed?
@ Grayson J. Stedman jr. What if you co-own this apartment and decide to move out into a bigger property, maybe to improve living standards for your family, but still part-own this apartment, Would you lose your say in what happens to this apartment even if you no longer reside there?
You are so right, but you forget one thing The lease agreement.
So I live in Canada and the income form is always asking to report any income that I have from outside of Canada, but I don’t have such income, so that line is blank. But if I had income from Dominica, I would have to report it–whatever that income is.
Canada accepts my income from the country only, what is the difference from living outside of the USA. How do they charge you tax from income which you do not have if you live outside of the country?
Elizabeth, one can only pay taxes on money received from another country, as I stated; if it derive from some form of investments.
In your case if you were receiving a pension from your teaching career in Dominica, if you declared that the Canadian government still would not collect taxes on that pension.
Now I know people in America, who are retired, they receive social security, they have a business, they pay taxes on the money earned from their investments; however; they do not pay any taxes on their social security.
If it was true that Americans pay taxes to America wherever they reside, there would not be so many Americans driving to Canada, and become residence, and citizens of Canada, avoiding paying taxes in the United States.
And people like Tina Turner would not have chosen to live in England avoiding America’s outrageous taxes, people like the former Boxer Marvin Haggler would not go to live in Spain.
It is not everything people write is not actually good for the…
Where do you get the idea that Income Tax and voting are linked in The US. Your Apartment scenario shows how little you understand the matter at hand. When you take up residence in an Apartment you sign a lease, it makes you a legal residence in the Apartment. When You are Born in Dominica you become a citizen of Dominica. The lease agreement which you sign and The Citizenship you attain at birth from being born in Dominica cannot be compared to your scenario, ludicrous, so long for your silliness.
Finally, here is something to think about, doesn’t the US grant voting privileges to the so-called Territories of the United States, Puerto Rico and The US Virgin Islands.
But as an American citizen. If one falter on filing their tax, they will not be allowed to vote.
How many Dominicans living abroad file taxes in Dominica?
Americans dont get paid maternity either. Who said America is the yard stick that we need to follow? America is a country in turmoil. what happens in America is their business. We are dealing with ours.
you mean the $1 a room you pay to the village council is that what you call taxes?
Do you work in Dominica and contribute to the treasury.Let those that reside and work in Dominica select their government period
Lennox Lawrence has just confirmed that he is very corrupt and the works of his father he will do
I do not understand Marsh’s argument. On the one hand he is saying that the law should be upheld as it maintains the integrity of the elections. While on the other hand he is condemning the use of the law in its present form as bringing people to vote illegally. How can you be doing something illegal if you are following the laws as they are now?
Why would anyone oppose a citizen by birth, from having a say in who governs his or her Country? There should be no restrictions placed on a citizen from voting. Is this lawyer craving attention? Black people have fought for that right, to read arguments from a black man attempting to deny some of that right is beyond appalling. I await that day when this 5 year crap will be removed once and for all.
You do-Tish man ? Where in dca black people fight for rights to vote? You just running your mouth for no reason. If you leave out of dca for longer than 5 years I believe that you have no right to come down and vote. Is those votes that have dca the way it is right now. People comming and vote then going back in there good time and leaving Dominicans to deal with the consequences of there vote. And then they laughing saying Dominicans sort to vote for skerrro again. By the way that law is ignored anyway by all parties involved. So wether it’s kept or removed nothing will have changed. Overseas voters will always take there bribe and come down and vote then go back in there good times and leave Dominicans to beg for a coolout
the problem is both parties have overseas voters one have more one have less. both party leaders asking people to come down and vote . the first thing is having ID to vote and cleaning the voters list and the rest will come after .
One have more money to rent planes and boats and buy tickets to bring down their voters. the other’s party supporters have to pay their own way. Not a matter of less or more voters. It is spending power. One seems to have more money than the government.
Why are you people quick to defend Americans but so hesitant when it comes to defend your own? Inferiority complex? The notion that people living in the States are in good time is a far cry from the truth. Some Dominicans are living much better here. I know, I lived in the States, and can no one come here with their lies and expect me to absorb it. Please stop insulting others because their ideology differ from yours. I will reiterate, get rid of the restriction! I stand firm!
@DC
The five year “crap” you referred to, should never be removed, as well as the three months residency requirement in that constituency.. If it is removed this would allow dishonest politicians who lie, STEAL and cheat, and those who are greedy and dishonest, to go all around the world with devil’s money or otherwise to illegally bring in people to vote …!!!!
This massive importation of illegal voters happened in Dominica as recently as December 2019,even when the law is embodied in our election laws…It’s only roguish and scampish leaders who disobey laws in that fashion.
What needs to be done, is to ensure that those satanic and unscrupulous politicians respect our laws!
@DC, you have a say in who governs the country according to our constitution. You just simply have to come and reside in Dominica for three months. In the mind of our forefathers they wanted you to have a feel of the plight of the people so you would vote from your conscience. They didn’t want our election to become a franchise, where people could reside, work and enjoy life abroad and for them to come to Dominica a day before election, on a free ticket and given pocket change that is worth more than what most Dominicans make a month and next day go back to their land that flows with milk and honey, while we are burried in our misery. Our election cannot become the franchise of Roosevelt Skerrit
DC read again. I think u misunderstood.