Attorney reiterates call for transformation of Old Market Square into Jacko monument

Founder of the 12th of July Movement, Bernard Wiltshire, has again voiced an appeal for the Old Market Square to be transformed into a monument for Jacko, a Neg Mawon Chief who was killed on July 12th 1814.

The 12th of July Movement was created in 2014 to raise public awareness about the maroons of Dominica and to try and tackle some of the residual negative psychological effects of slavery. The first event was held at the Old Market Square in Roseau in 2014, marking the 200th anniversary of maroon chief Jacko’s death.

Sunday, July 12, 2020 – the 200th anniversary of Jacko’s death – the movement remembered the Maroons and paid tribute to their contribution to the country’s history.

The group chose the anniversary of the death in battle of Chief Jacko, most respected and long-lived leader of the Maroons of Dominica to symbolize the whole Maroon presence in our history.

“The Old Market Square, what we are saying is we should preserve it. In fact, we have a proposal from the 12th of July Movement that one, we should recognize the 12th of July as a National Day, two, we should transform the Old Market Square into a National Monument in memory of all those who fought against the evil of slavery in this island,” Wiltshire said.

According to him, this monument will see the transformation of the historic building that is presently there into a shrine with an internal flame burning in the midst of it, “to burn in perpetuity in memory of the many innocent victims of greatest crimes against humanity.”

The well, he said, should become a central symbol of their sacrifice.

Wiltshire suggested also that the cobbled square, just between the market and the museum, should become a national heroes park.

“The cobbled square will be pedestrianized and renamed ‘Maroon Square’,” he revealed.

The Maroons were the Africans who, since 1761 at least, refused to accept the system of slavery and took up arms against it. At their height, they were probably around 3000 men, women and children. They organized themselves in military camps that later developed into strong social communities. Some of the most developed camps resembled the kinds of villages that would emerge among the freed slaves after emancipation more than half a century later.

Wiltshire’s call for the transformation of the Old Market Square dates back to 2014 during a ceremony commemorating the 200th anniversary of the death of Maroon chief, Jacko.

At the time, he also called for one day of the year in Dominica to be instituted and established as Maroon Day.

The Old Market of Roseau, also known as Old Market Plaza and Dawbiney Market Square, was a thriving market during colonial times and the square was the place where all the major trading between Dominica and the surrounding islands took place, from commodities to slave trading. Public executions were held there.

In 1988, the square was renovated as a craft centre with shops, to display Dominica crafts. Prior to Hurricane Maria, it contained stalls selling handcrafted jewellery, T-shirts, spices etc.