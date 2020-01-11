Australia wildfires blamed on poor leadership and climate change

Australia’s massive wildfire crisis has taken a turn for the worst and angry protesters are beginning to blame their prime minister and cite climate change as the underlying cause.

How could a situation that has seen over 1 billion animals killed and nearly 18 million acres scorched (so far) become worse?

Thursday night into Friday hot and dry conditions in the already hard hit South-East of Australia made it possible for two large blazes to merge into one.

The new “megafire” measures about 1.5 million acres, to put this in perspective this area alone (the total burnt area so far is more than 10 times this size) is larger than all of Trinidad and Tobago.

These events have occurred during the backdrop of increasing calls for the resignation of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over criticism of how he handled the crisis. Morrison initially took a paid vacation with his family while parts of Australia literally burned. He has also said the paying volunteer fire fighters for their work in fighting the fires is “not a priority”.

At national wide rallies held on Friday which called for Scott Morrison’s departure attendees and protesters at the rallies also cited climate change as the cause of these devastating and unprecedented blazes.

