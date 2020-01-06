Austrie calls for unity to facilitate Dominica’s development

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie, has called for unity among Dominicans in the new year, in order to facilitate the development of the country.

In light of the divisiveness brought about by the recent general election in December 2019, Austrie urges citizens to forget the past and unite, despite political preference or affiliation.

“I want to ask Dominicans to please, let us let 2019, let’s leave that behind us. Much has happened then, but we’re over that now,” the senior minister stated.“So let us all—red, blue, green, yellow—let us all focus on Dominica because whatever Dominica achieves, it will be an achievement for the entire country.”

The minister thanked the public for its support so far but said that there is more work to be done.

“We are already beginning to show our face in the OECS, in CARICOM, and internationally, and I believe that should continue and I’m really, really calling on Dominicans, and to thank them, really for the support that they have given to this country, [and] for the confidence that they have placed in this government, but it doesn’t end there; it ends when we believe that every single one of us would sit back and say ‘I have done my best. I have tried, and I can see progress being made in my country’,” Austrie explained. “… That is what I would really wish for Dominica in 2020.”

In his victory address to the nation after the December 6 general election, Prime Minister Skerrit first made a plea for national unity when he announced that he would invite the United Workers Party (UWP) leader Lennox Linton, to early discussions, “as we all seek to unite the nation.” He later implored a disillusioned opposition that had accused him of stealing the elections, to put the “destructive rancour and revolt” behind them.

“We are one people; this is our country Dominica. Let us all work together to build a dynamic Dominica,” he stated. “I extend a hand of brotherhood to you and invite you to work in peace with the government and initiatives that will advance the national interest.”