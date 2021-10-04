Bad customer service is an ‘expensive’ threat to Dominica’s economy warns customer service institute president

As Customer Service Week gets off to a start in Dominica, President of the Dominica Institute of Customer Service (DIOCS), Natasha Yeeloy-Labad is highlighting the negative effect of bad customer service which she believes nullifies great marketing.

“And even the best promotional campaigns will not save us from the truth that the customer is boss,” she asserts.

Yeeloy-Labad made the statement during her address at the start of Customer Service Week which is being observed from Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8 2021.

“So no company, club or campaign, association, political party or for that matter, relationship, survives in an environment that lacks courtesy,” Yeeloy-Labad stated.

She said the call for social distancing requires us to be so much more attentive, proactive and courteous in our service attitudes than we have traditionally been.

“If we do not change our service attitudes, we would have to watch our beautiful island and all the possibilities that it offers fade away under the competition from more aggressive market contenders,” she cautioned.

According to Yeeloy-Labad, Dominica will “quite frankly” get left behind and every investment made from now until that change takes place in “our mindset” is going to be an expensive one that threatens the economy.

Citing the growing demand and expectation from markets and customers for change in attitudes and mindsets, the customer service consultant appealed to partners in the public and private sectors to consider the power of service, “particularly investing in making customer service a core principle in business.”

Recognizing that this past year has been an extraordinarily difficult one for all service professionals, Yeeloy-Labad said this week of activities focuses on offering partners several service interventions for their organizations and these are particularly for those organizations who are really serious about accepting the challenge to transform Dominica into a service nation.

She encouraged media partners to help in “this ambitious mission of transforming Dominica into a service nation, by highlighting the work of these various activities across your various media platforms.”

Meantime, the DIOCS executive challenged service organizations to raise the bar on what they have been accustomed to as the norm rather than the exception, and especially now, as the region grapples with what, according to the International Development Bank (IDB) “may be the biggest shock that our region has experienced.”

“Many of the service sectors are struggling to pressure under the pandemic waves and it is for this reason we have decided to really set this time aside for our membership to recognize and celebrate our service professionals, especially those who are committed to exceptional customer service innovations and for their commitment to our very ambitious mission of transforming Dominica into a service haven,” she stated.

“This means during the week we will be saying thank you to all the many dedicated medical practitioners, doctors, nurses, frontliners, the police officers, fire and ambulance staff, civil servants, the entire public service, the private sector, administrators, secretaries, security officers, bankers insurance brokers, all government ministers, groups, associations…,” Yeeloy-Labad noted. “You are aware of your sacrifices in your pursuit of excellence and your individual contributions.”

The DIOCS Week of Activities is as follows:

Monday– Launch of Customer Service Week of Activities 2021

Press Release – National Power of Service Campaign

Launch of DSI-SKILLS Academy

Radio Programs

Social Media Customer Service Appreciation Activity highlights

Tuesday–

Feature activities hosted by Partners

Spotlight of Nominees of Service Excellence Awards

Wednesday–

Highlight of our service professionals, members, committee members, staff, and Directors. * Decorate building with Balloons! The Customer is Boss!

Thursday–

Webinar Hosted by Natasha Yeeloy-Labad ft. Dr Germain Jean Pierre, Dawn Lovel and the DAIC Dominica & Barbados; “The 4thIndustrial Revolution and The Future of Service! The implications for service professionals?”

Friday–

2021 Service Excellence Awards! Presentation of awards and Pinning ceremony. Grand Prize Announcement- 9:00 am