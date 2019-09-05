Baptiste blames political directorate for postponement of UWP meeting

President of the United Workers Party (UWP) Isaac Baptiste is the blaming the political directorate for a decision by the police which prevented the party from holding its public meeting planned for Roseau on Thursday.
Baptiste voiced his frustration with that development on Q-95 Radio on Wednesday morning.
The UWP, once more, had to postpone their meeting which had already been rescheduled from Thursday August 29th to this Thursday because of Hurricane Dorian. The meeting will now be held on Friday September 6, 2019.
That’s because the police have said that they are unable to provide the required security for the event because of the football match between Dominica and Suriname which takes place from 3:00 p.m. today, Thursday August 5, 2019 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
“I personally believe – Isaac Baptiste personally believes – it was the political directorate that caused us not to have a meeting, because they feel that the crowd and attendance will be too massive,” Baptiste said.
He said the party understands and appreciates that the security of the state takes priority over everything, “however, there must be occasions when the two must be balanced.”
Baptiste explained that the UWP wrote to the police seeking permission to host a march and a meeting for the 29th of August. However, it was postponed because of anticipated poor weather conditions due to the approaching Tropical Storm, Dorian.
Baptiste explained further that the UWP then asked for the meeting to be held on September 5th.
“However, it was a day before the meeting when we received a letter from the police informing us that we were not getting permission for the march, and will be approving the march for Monday 9th September 2019. We accepted that,” Baptiste revealed. “We then informed them of the meeting and seek permission to temporarily block Independence Street next to Jackson’s Bar to put up a temporary stage there.”
Baptiste went on to say that the party was informed via letter from the police, that that they were not granted permission to temporarily block the road at that point because of the football match scheduled for that day.
He said during a meeting with the Police Commissioner on Tuesday, the UWP delegation (comprising himself and Nicholas George) made it clear that they didn’t see any conflict.
“At that meeting we explained to the police that we do not see the conflict between the football match to be played on Thursday and our planned activity (meeting), because our meeting will be starting no earlier than 6:00 pm and if necessary, we can even push it to 7:00 pm,” he noted.
However, according to Baptiste, the police maintained their position.
The UWP official said they further suggested that the police allow the meeting to be held between the two bridges in Roseau, “by the arch” but that too was unacceptable to the police.
” At that point the police commissioner said, in a straightforward way, ‘I don’t want no political meeting in Roseau. Let the people enjoy themselves’,” Baptiste claims.”And it shocked me, really shocked me that this was the response that the Commissioner would give….”
Baptiste said the United Workers Party is again demonstrating to the public its willingness “to lean over backwards” to ensure the peace and security of the country but there must be a stop at some point, “because we are a political organization that has a right to protect its interest and for the interest of the state and everybody else and at some point, we must push the envelope.”
The activity, dubbed “billion dollar meeting” is part of a continuing campaign by the UWP, demanding that prime minister and minister for finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, properly account for revenues generated under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year.
The meeting is carded for 6:00 o’clock on Friday, August 6 on Independence Street in Roseau.
12 Comments
Baptiste, get a life with your crocodile smile.
You party is a political party not a social party! So Why do you insist on shutting down streets for a meeting? You have the Newton and Goodwill Savanna, why not utilize them. Your followers are going to show up wherever you are.! Your call to action has been falling on deaf ears. Face reality people are not interested in your message or they be there.
We want Skerrit to account for all our money, the CBI and the PetroCaribe
Papamet!!!!!!
Why did they do that in Honduras before election was held in Dominica?
“Former first lady of Honduras sentenced to 58 years in jail.”
Now dem going to do everything to win and stay in government and out of the farm,…… you know where the farm is situated above Roseau!!!!!
Truth is like oil in water, the density of oil is less than the water, consequently it must float.
To much politics in the country it taking Dominica down adults need to grow up and work as a nation a people to develope the country
The blame game again, accusation at its highest. All the uwp had to do is relocate their meeting place for example why not hold it at the Potersville savanna. A peaceful meeting away from traffic would not need the police protection. I don’t know who this blind mouse is trying to fool with his fake vision of a massive turnout in a particular location. If you can get a missive turn out in Roseau cant you not have it outside Roseau. You lead people from Layou to Roseau in a match maybe you could lead them from Roseau to Layou (or New Town Savana).
I do not think that you can call 8 people massive.
Did you miss spoke and meant to say MARGEE ?
Yes!!!!!
Constant agitation renders results…… He presented an original thought!!!!!!
Mr. Baptiste, your gathering is nothing but peaceful! At your last meeting Roseau was set on FIRE! Are you holding a meeting or a rally? Why do you need to close the road for a meeting? Why would you want to keep your meeting at nighttime, that’s quite fishy, how about the safety of your attendees?
As a workers supporter I honestly wanted to take a free up in de football. No harm to have it another time. If Dominica wins I surely won’t see who on stage. Our leadership needs to also understand that when we get in power our GOAL will be to unite. Let Thursday be football day for everybody.
Mr,BAPTISTE why would your PUBLIC MEETING be massive on Thursday 5 and not on Friday 6
?.You know well your meeting is going to FAIL,JUST like your other meetings.YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A SCAPEGOAT.We Labourites know WHEN UWP LOSE the election,you and your LAZY supporters are going to say.LABOUR use the 1.2 billion dollars to buy. TICKETS for the DIASPORA to come down to vote.
When people like you Lin Clown, seat and watch all foreign men fight over the profits from the sale of our sovereign land, yes the meeting will be a failure. And with time, for sure Dominica will be a failure too . So stay there and watch thieves enjoy themselves while all of us perish. Your name says it all. You are a wicked Clown. !!!!
Scapegoat hunting it is for sure. “A political directorate” he says. A directorate is a private entity not a public (government) body. A political body is a civil organization not a directorate. But Baptiste want to blame someone because he does not know how to relocate a meeting. And for the poor attendants at his 3 other meetings where 8 people appear each time. Is he taking over the leadership or is he part of a troika with Francis and Charles to improve the 3 blind mice image, but “political directorate.” Sounds like linton nonsensical, bombastic, pontifical verbosity.
Birds of negative blue feathers.