Baptiste blames political directorate for postponement of UWP meeting

President of the United Workers Party (UWP) Isaac Baptiste is the blaming the political directorate for a decision by the police which prevented the party from holding its public meeting planned for Roseau on Thursday.

Baptiste voiced his frustration with that development on Q-95 Radio on Wednesday morning.

The UWP, once more, had to postpone their meeting which had already been rescheduled from Thursday August 29th to this Thursday because of Hurricane Dorian. The meeting will now be held on Friday September 6, 2019.

That’s because the police have said that they are unable to provide the required security for the event because of the football match between Dominica and Suriname which takes place from 3:00 p.m. today, Thursday August 5, 2019 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

“I personally believe – Isaac Baptiste personally believes – it was the political directorate that caused us not to have a meeting, because they feel that the crowd and attendance will be too massive,” Baptiste said.

He said the party understands and appreciates that the security of the state takes priority over everything, “however, there must be occasions when the two must be balanced.”

Baptiste explained that the UWP wrote to the police seeking permission to host a march and a meeting for the 29th of August. However, it was postponed because of anticipated poor weather conditions due to the approaching Tropical Storm, Dorian.

Baptiste explained further that the UWP then asked for the meeting to be held on September 5th.

“However, it was a day before the meeting when we received a letter from the police informing us that we were not getting permission for the march, and will be approving the march for Monday 9th September 2019. We accepted that,” Baptiste revealed. “We then informed them of the meeting and seek permission to temporarily block Independence Street next to Jackson’s Bar to put up a temporary stage there.”

Baptiste went on to say that the party was informed via letter from the police, that that they were not granted permission to temporarily block the road at that point because of the football match scheduled for that day.

He said during a meeting with the Police Commissioner on Tuesday, the UWP delegation (comprising himself and Nicholas George) made it clear that they didn’t see any conflict.

“At that meeting we explained to the police that we do not see the conflict between the football match to be played on Thursday and our planned activity (meeting), because our meeting will be starting no earlier than 6:00 pm and if necessary, we can even push it to 7:00 pm,” he noted.

However, according to Baptiste, the police maintained their position.

The UWP official said they further suggested that the police allow the meeting to be held between the two bridges in Roseau, “by the arch” but that too was unacceptable to the police.

” At that point the police commissioner said, in a straightforward way, ‘I don’t want no political meeting in Roseau. Let the people enjoy themselves’,” Baptiste claims.”And it shocked me, really shocked me that this was the response that the Commissioner would give….”

Baptiste said the United Workers Party is again demonstrating to the public its willingness “to lean over backwards” to ensure the peace and security of the country but there must be a stop at some point, “because we are a political organization that has a right to protect its interest and for the interest of the state and everybody else and at some point, we must push the envelope.”

The activity, dubbed “billion dollar meeting” is part of a continuing campaign by the UWP, demanding that prime minister and minister for finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, properly account for revenues generated under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the 2018-2019 financial year.

The meeting is carded for 6:00 o’clock on Friday, August 6 on Independence Street in Roseau.