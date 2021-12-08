Barbados commended for leadership in CARICOM as that country assumes republic status

Barbados continues to receive congratulatory messages and international recognition from around the world after becoming a parliamentary republic.

After months of preparation, the country made this historic change on November 30th 2021, on it’s Fifty-fifth Anniversary of Independence after announcing its intention to become a republic since September 2020.

The country was a parliamentary constitutional monarchy under the hereditary monarch of Barbados (Queen Elizabeth II).

During a grand ceremony in Barbados, Her Excellency, Dame Sandra Mason was also sworn in and announced as Barbados first President removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

In a letter addressed to the President of Barbados, Dominica’s president, Charles Savarin congratulated Dame Mason on behalf of the Commonwealth of Dominica and it’s government.

“ I extend heartfelt congratulations to you on your historic swearing-in as the President of Barbados on this the 55 Anniversary of Independence of Barbados on 30 November, 2021,” he stated.

“I further wish, on behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, to congratulate Prime Minister Honourable Mia Motley, the Government and people of Barbados on this significant transition from a Commonwealth Realm of Her Majesty The Queen of the United Kingdom to a Republic, and also becoming the third Caribbean Commonwealth country with its own duly elected President as Head of State,” the President stated.

Savarin said both Dominica and Barbados are “bound by ties of friendship” based on a common history, values and interests adding that Dominica looks forward to continued cooperation and collaboration “through the sharing of ideas, and the strengthening of our commitments to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth and other regional and international organisations, “especially now as we navigate the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

In the President’s letter, Mrs. Savarin also wished Sandra Mason good health and God’s guidance as she takes on new responsibilities as President of Barbados.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has also congratulated the Government and People of Barbados.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett’s congratulatory message to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley as relayed in a press release, said the theme for the celebration “Rebuilding A Nation, Embracing Our Heritage” was most appropriate given that Barbados has chosen this moment in its history to shift its trajectory and become a Republic.

“This opens a new chapter in the country’s development,” the Secretary-General stated in her message. “Barbadians can face the future with renewed pride as this transition closes the circle of independence,” she added.

Dr. Barnett noted that Barbados’ progress in the 55 years of nationhood has been most impressive and its citizens have made the country proud in a variety of areas globally, including politics, diplomacy, academia, the arts and sport.

“The Community is highly appreciative of Barbados’ leadership which begun as an original signatory to the Treaty establishing CARICOM, and continues with its responsibility for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy within the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet” the Secretary-General said.

“The Community salutes and encourages the Government and people of Barbados as the country embarks on this new path. As you celebrate this milestone please accept my best wishes and my commitment and that of the Secretariat to assist Barbados in achieving its development goals” Dr Barnett stated.