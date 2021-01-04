Barbados put on St. Vincent’s COVID ‘high risk’ travel list

As of today, Monday, January 4, 2021, travellers from Barbados to St. Vincent and The Grenadines have been categorised as arriving from a high risk country, and must quarantine in an approved hotel for 10 days.
According to Barbados Today, Head of the Barbados Cabinet COVID-19 sub-committee, Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott, said 161 people at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds, comprising inmates, wardens and civilian staff returned positive tests. And on Friday and Saturday, 33 cases outside of the prison – via contact tracing and visitors at the Grantley Adams International Airport – were also recorded.
Of that 161, there are 113 inmates and 48 staff who tested positive.
Walcott said more than 1 000 samples were taken and the contact tracing has been fairly successful.
Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic said “we are on top of this situation as far as the prison is concerned”.
High risk countries are: United States of America, including the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), China, United Kingdom, Germany, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Guyana, Suriname, Belize, St. Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, India, Panama, Argentina, Peru, Haiti, Colombia, South Africa, Nigeria, Indonesia, Philippines, Italy, Bahamas, Canada, Turks and Caicos Islands, France (including overseas regions), Spain and Russia.
A change has also been made to the protocol for entry of travellers to SVG from medium risk countries, who will now have to spend five days in an approved hotel.
The protocol lists medium risk countries as Taiwan, Cuba and Antigua & Barbuda.
Low risk countries are Anguilla, Dominica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis. Travellers from these countries must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test done no more than 72 hours before arrival; may be tested on arrival in SVG at the discretion of the Port Health Officer.
