Barbados reports no major issues following passage of TS Dorian

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 2:17 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley joined by (from left) acting Attorney General, Wilfred Abrahams; Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic; Minister of Martime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Kirk Humphrey; Minister of Home Affairs, Edmund Hinkson and Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds. (F. Ince/BGIS)

No major incidents, damage or injuries were reported across Barbados following the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian last night and early this morning.

And, the public service is set to resume operations at 10:00 a.m., while the Transport Board will resume a staggered service from 8:00 a.m.  In addition, all polyclinics and 24-hour services in the health care sector will resume at 11:00 a.m.

During an early morning press briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley thanked Barbadians and all agencies mobilized to ride out the storm for their compliance and commitment to ensuring that persons were safe.

However, she reminded residents that there were still three full months to go in the season, and urged them to continue their preparedness efforts, and cleaning up the country.

Read more..

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.