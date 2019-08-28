Barbados reports no major issues following passage of TS Dorian

No major incidents, damage or injuries were reported across Barbados following the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian last night and early this morning.

And, the public service is set to resume operations at 10:00 a.m., while the Transport Board will resume a staggered service from 8:00 a.m. In addition, all polyclinics and 24-hour services in the health care sector will resume at 11:00 a.m.

During an early morning press briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley thanked Barbadians and all agencies mobilized to ride out the storm for their compliance and commitment to ensuring that persons were safe.

However, she reminded residents that there were still three full months to go in the season, and urged them to continue their preparedness efforts, and cleaning up the country.

