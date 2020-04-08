Bernie Sanders drops out of US presidential race

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, his campaign announced in an email to supporters on Wednesday.
Sanders hit the ground running in a series of wins in early primary and caucus states as the campaign season kicked off, but he failed to pick up momentum on Super Tuesday, and subsequently lost key, delegate-rich states like Michigan and Florida to former Vice President Joe Biden, significantly narrowing his path to the nomination.
A longtime progressive lawmaker, Sanders built his campaign on calling for a “political revolution” and skewering the establishment on both the left and right.
