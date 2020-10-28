Bishop Malzaire’s response to media reactions to Pope’s statement regarding homosexuals

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, from Wednesday last week till now, the entire world has been bombarded with varied interpretations of a statement made by the Holy Father, Francis, in the newly released documentary entitled ‘Francesco,” in which he is quoted as saying:
“Homosexuals have the right to be in the family. They are children of God; they have the right to a family. No one can be thrown out of the family or make life impossible for that.”
Essentially, the Church has always defended the dignity of all persons. The Pope is here in union with the Church and proposing laws to protect homosexuals from abuses of all kinds, including rejection from their own families, from individuals and the society at large.
However, the main point on contention in the Pope’s utterance, as I understand it, is in his use of the Spanish term “Convivencia Civil, which is translated in English as Civil Coexistence. Some interpreters argue that it corresponds to civil union and others say it doesn’t. Evidently, the Holy Father is expressing concern about the treatment of homosexuals as persons because of their orientation.
I submit that the Holy Father is not promoting civil unions. Otherwise it would be against the established teachings of the Church. I wish to quote from the decree of the “Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith,” entitled: Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexuals, approved by Pope John Paul II on March 28, 2003. After stating in paragraph §4 that:
“According to the teaching of the Church, men and women with homosexual tendencies “must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.” They are called, like other Christians, to live the virtue of chastity.”
Then the decree concludes with paragraph §11 stating thus:
“The Church teaches that respect for homosexual persons cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behaviour or the legal recognition of homosexual unions. The common good requires that laws recognize, promote and protect marriage as the basis of the family, the primary unit of society. Legal recognition of homosexual unions or placing them on the same level as marriage would mean not only the approval of deviant behaviour, with the consequence of making it a model in present-day society, but would also obscure basic values which belong to the common inheritance of humanity. The Church cannot fail to defend these values, for the good of men and women and for the good of society itself.”
Therein lies the official teaching on the Church on the matter, and to my knowledge, there has been no change to this teaching. Amen!
This disgusting man stands there greening talking trying to justify homosexuality!
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Trying to justify homosexuality; man with their sad lamentation cannot superseded the word of God! Romans 1:26-27: Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.
1 Corinthians 6:9-10: Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men; nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of…
The devastating and irreparable damage perpetrated by this mother of harlots kown as the Catholic Church and its inumerable alphabet soup of denominations and offshoots is the single biggest abomination and deception on this planet.
Strong words you say? Absolutely and not strong enough I say. This so called religion has conspired to keep billions of people in spritual darkness through its idolatrous practices and its desire to dominate the world. Countless have ridden this pagan horse from the cradle to the grave and right into possible eternal damnation. The Catholic church has succeeded in its mission to keep its members in spiritual darkness, separated from the one and only true Living Elohim, the Father and Creator of heaven and earth and all that is within.
Those who desire true spiritual life must avoid drinking from the chalice of false doctrine and idolatrous practices.
The problem is satan fooling the world by using the wrong wording.
Sex is the act involving a penis and a vagina. Not a penis and an anus.
its Sodomy It is not an act of sex.
Felleto is the action of stimulating a man’s penis with the mouth.
Cunnilingus is the act of stimulating a woman’s sexual organs with the mouth. Similarly satan steals Gods wonderful promise in the rainbow.
and the wonderful word ‘gay’ to confuse the fool, the youth and the undiscerning
Mr. Bishop Sir, I am not surprised by your defense for the Pope, after all, you belong in his domain.
And about the thing about homosexuality, I don’t understand why the Pope wants people to accept homosexuality, in whatever way, when he, himself chose to leave a celibate Life along with his fellow priests and bishops?
I am asking, why force those men of the Church to remain unmarried, but craving to fulfill the lusts and passion of their flesh, which forces them to break their vow of celibacy in whatever way they do so–why not allow them to be married?
Or is that all a set of routines, which is not of God’s Word? We know that Aaron, of the Old Testament, was God’s high priest; He chose all the men or children of Levi to do His work in the Temple as His priest–they all had their wives and children including Aaron.
But the priests & bishops are conformed to a celibate Life while the Pope is advocating for homosexuals–how can that be?
“They are children of God” –News Article
That is where the World has made a terrible mistake; I am not even surprised that this Pope thinks the same way
We all claim to be children of God, and yet homosexual or not, our mind and heart are plagued with sinful conduct, but God does not want sinners in His Kingdom unless they have confessed their sins and is walking in the Spirit with Him
The apostle John tells us about Jesus, at John 1
12 As many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: 13 who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God”.
God loves us all, all of us are not His children; only those who have acknowledged their sinful self and confessed them to Him are His. Jesus told us: “Go and sin no more”
The result of our acknowledgement & confession brings the “new birth” which happens by our sincere faith.
Toto, your mother did nothing wrong to conceive and give birth to you, in fact, both of your parents were chosen by God long before you entered your mother’s womb–you are not a mistake
But God had a purpose for bringing you into this World long before Adam and Eve sinned against Him–He knew that this would happen, a behavior which caused the World to fall short of His glory–which is His Divine Nature, the blazing Light of Love and Holiness.
His plans were well initiated for the redemption of His chosen people–not all the people of the World, for not all people can ever come to know and to apply faith–just as you spoke to “righteous”.
Your redemption is the reason God Almighty, Eternal Spirit, the Christ came to this World in the Form of man, whom we know as the Son, Jesus–that He might pay the ransom through suffering, bleeding, and death, to save people from their cage of sin; faith is the channel that redemption transpired.
All who will accept that “sacrifice” of Jesus, giving His Life, so that His people might have it must, undergo the “New Birth”; it is the transition of entering Life in the Spirit from the sinful and fleshy practices motivated by our human senses
Jesus’ words to a Jewish Leader named Nicodemus, was that: “Unless one is born again he cannot see the Kingdom of God” But Nicodemus did not understand Jesus, so do you; he asked Jesus: “How can I be born when I am already old; can a man enter his mother’s and be born?
But our mother’s womb is all about the flesh; so Jesus told Nicodemus: “That which is born of the flesh is flesh and that which is born of Spirit is spirit, do not marvel that I say to you, you must be born again”
The “New Birth” is God’s Grace to His people by their faith. When that happens their mind goes into transition to learn to live or walk in the Spirit with Jesus, guided by His Holy Spirit. This must happen before we pass away
why is the pope’s comment on the matter so ambiguous that the bishops and priests around the world need to interpret what he was trying to express to their parishioners? Let the pope be direct and forthcoming with his speech. don’t mince words. then again, we all know that he’s only satisfying the requests of the elite. he’s just a pawn in this big game. to do the biding of whatever the illuminati or whoever the powers that be command him to do.
This religion has brought so much torture, pain and suffering to instill fear in your people. I will never understand how they still find a negro to learn and defend their ideology.
Ok so now its ok to accept everyone…. the Catholic church was in existence way before slavery yet they stood by and allow blacks to be treated like animals. Now they talking about acceptance. SMH.
This pope has too much power over the lives of people.. I cannot understand that in this present day and age, that some people would have men and women just like them, control their minds. The vatican in Rome is the heart of the European Religious System and we have been colonized and were given these doctrines that have not liberated us from the holds of Europe. Even our Educational system has its roots in Europe which was responsible for colonization. There is a book called The Vatican Billions, by Avro Manhattan, in which he describes 2,000 years of the vatican’s wealth accumulation.
This kind of lifestyle is not new. When you look at the naked European statues with baby boys that should sound an awareness. Such lifestyle cannot and will never be able to reproduce. It is against the natural order of the Universe.
My people, no one can free us from such holds but us. What are we afraid of????? We are the ones to beak the chains of Oppression and Suppression.
UNAPOLOGETIC
Lord the men who in charge of leading us right is leading us left!
Well, many ways lead to Rome.
When we read from the Bible.
“Homosexuality is absolutely forbidden,for it is an enormous sin.” Leviticus 18:22. From the Living Bible Version.
You will hear someone say.
“Oh’ this is from the Old Testament. But let us hear from the New.
“Don’t you know that those doing such things have no share in the kingdom of God? Don’t fool yourselves. Those who live immoral lives, who are Idol worshipers, adulterers or HOMOSEXUALS – will have no share in His kingdom.” 1 Cor 6:9
Paul the apostle in Romans 1:26-28 he described homo…in his days and before said, “God gave them up to vile affection.” (abandon people)
Those who exchange or leave their natural use for that which is against nature. Again God gave them over to a debased mind.
So father pope can say what he want. And most holly bishop Malzaire, can use every tricks in the game to cover 4 Mr. Francis.
God and His word is the final authority. Not pope Francis and not the R. Church
Let me urge you to trust Christ b4 u…
DNO is spot on as the terms civil union and marriage are not synonymous. Civil unions can be best defined as a form of living arrangement which is recognized by many private entities, including corporations and now the Catholic Church.
While not a subsitute for traditionally accepted, cultural and legal marital unions, civil unions do afford some partners some benefits and rights such insurance coverage.
For the majority of mankind, marriage remains a covenant union between a man and woman. Judeo-Christians believe marriage to be a symbolic representation of the ultimate and still to come union of the Messiah and His bride (the Church or body of believers).
Bishop,
You have your agenda to fulfil and your flock to appease.. I understand that .. and that is fine. However, it seems to me that Pope Francis has long recognised (way before he became pope) that laws of countries are in place , not just for Catholics or Christians or Moslems… but for everyone including non believers. As such he seems to have recognised that laws which do not afford equal rights to people because of their sexual preferences are themselves unjust and so unchristian. Factions of the church (which Pope Francis seems to be distancing himself from ) can focus as much as they like on the practice of homosexuality for their own reasons .. I have no problem with that … but you neatly sidestep in your response dealing with the issue of the discriminatory nature of the laws (and hence , the state) which do not afford equal rights to lesbians and gays. And that is, all due respect, a sin of omission.
The Pope and his Bishops and Priests and missionaries within the Church are there to accommodate us and share the thoughts to us all the level of decency to life that must be respected. Amen. The Lord God gave us Male and Female deliberately, Also to animals
Two of the same sex cannot and will never produce a child and family, like Mary and her husband who produced the devine child our Jesus Christ. Same sex matters CANNOT and will not produce children. And for a man to penetrate another man’s rear/anal is nastiness. The anal is designed for excreting waste (Popo).
Man,/woman is nature’s given to us to procreate. As man on a mat, a woman on woman CANNOT will not produce Nature’s (God’s) children. This is it, the sperm in and the egg. Thanks God and Nature for life. That we must not destroy.
The church and other Religions Faiths has that’s right NOT to accommodate the indecent behaviour of these same sex indecency. That can’t produce anything.
God’s grace 🙏 and guidance…
Holy Father this, Holy father that. How holy is he? The only one who is holy is God. You people and those men you follow ( blindly).
Malzaire’s making excuses for the pope. You, the pope, the priests, are cut from the same cloth. Y’all full of it! Whatever IT is, and will condone homosexuality because you find no problem with that.
Moving on…
There More,bI think that you are out of touch with nature and what it should be.
I and many of us detest the behaviour as and shameful behaviour of man and man and woman on woman. Shameful!
Nature is here to procreate and not have nor promote or condone this so called sex with as man on man through the anal designed not for procreation but for me passing faeces. This action is therefore is nastiness and can’t produce anything.
It’s man for women and vice versa. That’s not natural. We have bestiality on going also, that man having polluted so called sex penetration with animals. Damn shameful and nastiness behaviour. We are human beings and we’ll cultured to have the opposite Sex. This is nature and natural why we are here.
Stop that Dirty Nasty behaviour. Shameful, disgusting and un- natural.
God is good.
Steve Foerster what is your point?
@PRO, you paint with a broad brush In your defense of homosexuality. You are insinuating that people can and should be able to do whatever they wish, unhindered. This is dangerous territory you are trodding into. Are you endorsing father’s raping their children because they are living their ffing lives? What other sick behavior are you endorsing in the name of persons being free to live as they want. Be careful in what you exhort in the name of freedom. There must be some limits on behaviors because one’s right ceases once we violate the rights of others.
How can the Bishop say with a straight face that the church has “always” defended the dignity of all persons. That is a revisionist lie. The church held black people as slaves, was that respecting the dignity of blacks. Hell no. The church once deemed children of unmarried people as “bastards”. Was that upholding the dignity of these people born out of wedlock? Hell no. These so called bastards couldn’t be baptised on Sundays, remember? And I can go on. Let the Bishop take that back and correct his misleading statement. The Bishop needs to be a shepherd for all his flock not only those of different sexual orientation. Some communities in Dominica were neglected by Skerritt, who openly admitted to doing just that, and the Bishop remained silent. If the Bishop cared about the dignity of those communities,he was obliged to say something, but he didn’t.
How about the inquisition?
Makes me wonder how any woman, especially a black woman can ever become a member of the RCC, Burned as witches for generations, sold as slaves for hundreds of years, made to believe they were inferior to men, told having a period was a curse from God for being sinful and the lists go on, this so-called church is just a business like any other.
The Catholic Church is known for making people feel comfortable in their sins. It is like one lives any way and is still called a “child of God”. When you die, irrespective of how you live your life on earth, the Priest ask God to accept you in His kingdom. It is not so at all. One becomes a child of God by recognizing his/her sinful condition and asking God to come into his/her life. Then and only then can you be called a child of God, when you are born again. When you are born again, everything becomes new – you desire to live a holy life just as God Himself. Therefore this thing about calling everyone “child of God” is false.
NB: We are not born as children of God. We are all born sinners, hence the reason why God sent His only Son to die for our sins. John 3:16. In Romans 3:23 we read “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.
The Bible also says in John 1:12, “But as many receive him, to them gave he the power to become the sons (children) of…
Boy, you really make my mother very sad to say I must be born again. What she do wrong giving birth to me? Nonsense that. The God I know loves everyone the same even if you not baptised. That is just a business for some to levy tithes and lead a good tax free life. Division we sowing and that is evil.
Hey if a man want to bugga then he will find every reason to use his power and influence to justify buggerism. ……………………………………………………………………………. . But if that’s what makes some people happy and the church see acceptance as being equal to more money in the collection plate then that’s between them and god. The Bible still abominates against buggery because it’s the same bible of yesterday that remains very relevant today. But to each his own.
In the mean time I will remain true to the opposite sex since that the only way we can naturally procreate.
Bwa-Banday your “name” does not serve you well, nuh. Your name and banday equal bugga.
Joke I joking!
You sound like someone I know eh!!!!! Can I get a clue?
keep picking and choosing parts of the bible you want to use to your advantage .
The Bible is VASTLY outdated – for those of you who still use it as a reference .
Mr Bishop, which should we follow? The catholic church teaching or CHRIST teaching? Let GOD be true and everyone a liar
Sodom & Gomorrah. Why did God burn these twin cities?
From dem ah par inna chi chi man car
Blaze di fire, mek wi bun dem!!!
What exactly are you saying?…Every knee shall soon bow and every tongue will confess. Hyococites.
The catholic church has paid so much money in settling sexual molestation against boys by priest. Is that a way to this with this phenomenon? Just asking
Bishop Malzaire, please quote the exact quote of the pope correctly. please review the pope’s statement again. You CONVENIENTLY omitted the area where the pope mentioned about that he supported same sex relationship and that there should be laws to recognize the civil union between same individuals sex unions
ADMIN: We have not seen any translation or interpretation that says the pope supports same sex relationships, if you have that source please provide it as it would be against two millennia of the churches teachings.
The area of contention is focused on whether his words could be interpreted to mean he supports civil unions which the bishops asserts he does not.
Well said. I concur . Thanks Admin.
Amen
Thank you Bishop.
Perhaps the bishop will now make a more important statement of more concern to the people of Dominica on the corruption of governance and the churches teaching of such things.
Look, the Catholic Church teaching that the Pope is infallible, not so? He knows what he’s talking about so he doesn’t need an interpreter, like bishop Malzaire. Does he know better what is in the Pope head than the good man himself then.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Bishop Malzaire = Progressive black man!
Dominicans need to get over themselves . The way people live their lives should be of no concern to anyone else but them . Mind your damn business and let people live their ffing lives
Bishop, in your entire commentary you never mention that this should be Jesus Christ way or quotes from your bible.
You only emphasis.. The church teachings,
the Pope’s teaching.. quotes from here and there..
But what did Jesus said about homosexuals? What did your bible says about homosexuals?
We all have sin and come short of the glory of God.
Jesus said no sin shall enter into his kingdom. He stressed the point… No Homosexuals, thieves..ect will enter his Kingdom.
So Mr. Bishop speak the truth to the lost ones out there… we have to love them, but let them know….
“But what did Jesus said about homosexuals?”
Nothing. That’s all in the Old Testament, in the same passages that also warn against displeasing God by wearing mixed fibers or not keeping kosher. And yet strangely no one loses their minds over cotton-poly blend t-shirts or lobster night.
The real question is what commandments Jesus Himself said was the most important, and Mark 12:28-31 has that answer:
One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?”
“The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.”
Hello Steve, Romans 1:24-32 is not in the old testament, try not to be defensive of wrong. God loves the sinner but hates the sin. Yes you are right, there are other sins but the debate is on this particular one so stick to the subject.
I have always said that religion can do strange things to the mind of a person. When you say, “God loves the sinner but hates the sin” Who told you such thing, wow. Why would you identify the being God created in his image and likeness, as a sinner and make such ludicrous statement attributed to God saying “God loves the sinner.” Do know it is a desecration to yourself to identify your nature as a sinner, so long, be content with your religious belief.
Gary this is not about religion, this is about the Word of God, what He wants from us
The World was born in sin, because of the first man and woman Adam & Eve, who allowed the angel Lucifer to coerce them into going against God’s coammandment–especially Eve
Their nature of Holiness, which was the Likeness of God, became tainted thereby removing them from the Life in Love–to be simply of flesh and bones–which God cannot tolerate, that was the reason He separated them from Himself–we all entered this World with that state of separation, our sins against God are motivated by our human or natural senses.
We have to acknowledge our sinful self in order to receive the forgiveness and redemption of God, through His Christ Jesus. Unless we confess this sinful nature of ours to God, we will remain caged in our fleshly state without Salvation
Salvation does not come from good works as some churches teach; it is God’s Grace by our faith & confession to Him
Hello Steve, I don’t see why you pinpoint just “homosexuality” at Mathew 12: 28-31, Jesus is speaking in general.
I don’t think anyone hates homosexuals, but it is not possible to love their conduct, it is a shameful behavior in the sight of God–regardless of how hidden they are with their practice.
Mathew 12: 31 speak about forgiveness of sins, but the sinner has to make the confession–that is for all of us, including homosexuals.
The whole World was in the bondage of sins when Jesus entered to give His Life that we might be redeemed from our cage of sin. Everything of lust and passion of the flesh is sinful; married or not sex is still of the flesh–far more so for homosexuality
The suffering, bleeding, & dying of Jesus was His way of forgiving us, those of us who will accept that sacrifice through our sincere faith and confession. So why is it that homosexuals are exempted from that confession, which must bring about their redemption?
“But what did Jesus said about homosexuals?”
“Nothing. That’s all in the Old Testament, in the same passages that also warn against displeasing God by wearing mixed fibers or not keeping kosher.
And yet strangely no one loses their minds over cotton-poly blend t-shirts or lobster night.”(Steve).
I learned a long time ago not to argue religion: most of all the word of God; and since the Bible teaches that God is not the author of confusion; I will not try to debate on anything in the quote which are your words, which are simply not true.
That is confusion; I would however; wish to remind you some books in the Old Testament were written prior to the New Testament; I am not into the teaching of theology; but I will remind you whereas Jesus may not have said this is correct and fitting to do.
You must remember that every word in the Bible is his written inspired word.
Remember he read it and said this day scripture fulfilled!
My man, stop saying what the church teaches and start saying what THE BIBLE TEACHES. Because right now you really just saying: Dominicans stupid, they don’t know a thing, so I’ll use many words to confuse them more… Listen: the pope thinks he is God, so he changes the words of the bible so that people could feel good about the wrong they are doing…and for that: y’all gonna burn! PLEASE…if you start teaching the truth and help people realize that when I feel like I as a woman want to suck a girl, that it’s as perverted as a grown man wanting to have sex with a child, people will start choosing to obey THE ONLY FATHER and will not need no mo rights, because they would be living the way of righteousness. Teach people what the bible says. Romans 1:32- although these know full well the righteous decree of God- that those practicing such things are deserving of death- they not only keep on doing them but also approve of those practicing them.
No bishop Malzaire, the whole world is not preoccupied with Pope Francis’ opinion on homosexuals. With respect, there are more important things like surviving Covid. The Pope is entitled to his opinion like everybody else and homosexuality has been with us as long as mankind, certainly way before the Catholic Church. You are not bound to embrace it but we must live with it because their is no vaccine for it. I am heterosexual but don’t despise my lesbian and homosexual sisters and brothers. Live and let live I say, just don’t force your opinion on me like I don’t force my opinion on others.d
Yes according to the paleontologist Pipo in the early days of mankind where reproduction was paramount and the fledgling human population could barely get by foraging for food and hunting we actually had actual HOMO sapiens running around. Really? Homosexuality is a mental disease. A form of perversion that comes about because of hubris. That’s why historically all recorded accounts of widespread homosexuality came from civilizations that were well developed such as ancient Greece. Once man fulfills his basic needs the mind begins to wander and from there comes all forms of perversion and abomination.
@Fact Check, you are entitled to your opinions but not create your own facts. In Genesis it states that Ham saw his father, Noah, naked, drunk and asleep. Ham buggered his father whilst his father was passed out. For that reason Noah cursed Hams generations. The white man claims that Africans are decendants of Ham and this justifies the disrespect they give to black people. To say that homosexuality came from developed societies is not a fact. Mankind has the effects of sin in him, to include murder and other deviant behavior.Society asks for compassion on murderers in places where the death penalty has been abolished. Think about that. We are called upon to “Love” and judge not.
ADMIN: There is no one agreed version of exactly what Ham did to have his descendants cursed.
The biblical version states that Ham saw the nakedness of his father and that has been interpreted in multiple ways.
Just curious, have you ever asked yourself what an opinion is. We all have opinions. How do we arrive at the opinions we express, does it just come from the sky, of course not. Do you think an opinion held should be everlasting, making no room for examination.
Do you know the difference between having an opinion and knowing truth. When you say “Live and let live” well how would you like to live, that doesn’t say. Do you know how reckless it is, to just “live and let live,” with the gift of life given to you.