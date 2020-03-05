Bishop provides guidelines for Catholics in light of Coronavirus outbreak

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, in light of the worldwide outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) following are the guidelines to be observed throughout the Diocese of Roseau with immediate effect, until further notice:

Holy Communion is to be given only on the hand. There will be no distribution of the Precious Blood. No handshake at the Sign of Peace (make a graceful bow instead). No holy water will be provided in the holy water fonts. Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion must wash their hands with soap and water before and after the distribution of Holy Communion. Cough or sneeze into a flexed elbow or tissue, then throw tissue into a closed bin Seek medical assistance and stay isolated if you exhibit flu-like symptoms

As we keep strict observance of these guidelines, we continue to pray that the good Lord protect our Diocese and our region against the spread of the virus, conscious that the Lord is our help and our shield; we continue to put our trust in Him. (Ps 28:7)