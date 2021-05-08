Black Lives Matter apparel banned at Tokyo Olympics; petition calls for cancellation of games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a decision to ban Black Lives Matter apparel at Tokyo Olympics

The IOC says a survey conducted found that the majority of competitors were in support of the ban, according to BuzzCaribbean.

The IOC said it surveyed more than 3,500 athletes over the past year and that 70% said it was “not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views” on the field of play or at the opening or closing ceremony.

This means raising a fist on the podium or taking a knee would still risk punishment at the Tokyo Games this year.

The IOC also said that slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” will not be allowed on athlete apparel at Olympic venues, though it approved using the words “peace,” “respect,” “solidarity,” “inclusion” and “equality” on T-shirts.

The IOC says any instance of breaking the rules will be evaluated by an athlete’s respective National Olympic Committee, International Federation and the IOC, and disciplinary action will be taken on a case-by-case basis as necessary.

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has gained tens of thousands of signatures since being launched in Japan only days ago. The games were originally scheduled to start in July 2020, but were postponed to July 2021 due to Covid-19 fears. The IOC has said that they would not delay the Games beyond 2021′ The petition, started by a Tokyo lawyer, has attracted more than 150,000 signatures. The rollout of the petition comes with Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas under a state of emergency with coronavirus – particularly new variants.

The state of emergency is to expire on May 11, but some reports in Japan say it is likely to be extended.

The petition is addressed to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who has tentative plans to visit Japan later this month.

The postponed Olympics are to open in just under three months, on July 23.

Although 70 to 80 per cent of Japanese citizens in polls say they want the Olympics cancelled or postponed, there is no indication this will happen.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto, and Bach have repeatedly said the games will go on as scheduled.