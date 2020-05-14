Black woman of Dominican heritage leads prosecution in racially-charged Georgia murder

A woman of Dominican heritage, who is a district attorney in the United States, was selected to prosecute the two white men arrested in the murder of an African American jogger in February of this year.

It was announced on US National Public Radio on May 11, 2020, that Joyette Holmes, the first black district attorney of Cobb County in the State of Georgia, was selected to prosecute the suspects charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a racially charged case that is drawing national attention.

According to St Lucia/Dominica Cadet Corps Captain, Cecil Clarke, Holmes, who is his second cousin, is the granddaughter of deceased Dominica-born British Army World War II veteran, Gerald Morris Clarke. The late Gerald Clarke, was also an officer in the now-defunct Dominica Defence Force. Towards the end of his career of public service, during the 1960s and early 1970s, Clarke was the Warden of Her Majesty’s Prison at Stock Farm. Holmes’ mother is Greta Clarke-Smith, the daughter of Gerard Clarke.

Holmes will bring a different perspective to the case, just as she has to the DA’s position in Cobb. She became the county’s first female and African-American district attorney in June 2019, after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to lead the prosecution.

“District Attorney Holmes is a respected attorney with experience, both as a lawyer and a judge,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said, “and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office has the resources, personnel and experience to lead this prosecution and ensure justice is done.”

Joyette Holmes was sworn in as District Attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb. Most recently, she served for four years as Chief Magistrate of Cobb County.

Holmes is a native of Valdosta, Georgia. She graduated from Valdosta High School and the University of Georgia, where she earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and criminal justice. She earned her law degree at the University of Baltimore School of Law in Maryland.

Several Dominicans have blazed a trail in law in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Africa and the Caribbean region. Several have risen to the position of judge with others such as the late Telford Georges becoming chief judge in several nations.

We wish prosecutor Joyette Holmes’ well in her position.