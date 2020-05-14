Black woman of Dominican heritage leads prosecution in racially-charged Georgia murder

Dominica News Online - Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 11:55 AM
US District Attorney, Joyette Holmes. The photo was taken from joyetteholmes.com website
A woman of Dominican heritage, who is a district attorney in the United States, was selected to prosecute the two white men arrested in the murder of an African American jogger in February of this year.

It was announced on US National Public Radio on May 11, 2020, that Joyette Holmes, the first black district attorney of Cobb County in the State of Georgia, was selected to prosecute the suspects charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a racially charged case that is drawing national attention.

According to St Lucia/Dominica Cadet Corps Captain, Cecil Clarke, Holmes, who is his second cousin, is the granddaughter of deceased Dominica-born British Army World War II veteran, Gerald Morris Clarke. The late Gerald Clarke, was also an officer in the now-defunct Dominica Defence Force. Towards the end of his career of public service, during the 1960s and early 1970s, Clarke was the Warden of Her Majesty’s Prison at Stock Farm. Holmes’ mother is Greta Clarke-Smith, the daughter of Gerard Clarke.

Holmes will bring a different perspective to the case, just as she has to the DA’s position in Cobb. She became the county’s first female and African-American district attorney in June 2019, after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to lead the prosecution.

“District Attorney Holmes is a respected attorney with experience, both as a lawyer and a judge,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said, “and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office has the resources, personnel and experience to lead this prosecution and ensure justice is done.”

Joyette Holmes was sworn in as District Attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb. Most recently, she served for four years as Chief Magistrate of Cobb County.

Holmes is a native of Valdosta, Georgia. She graduated from Valdosta High School and the University of Georgia, where she earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and criminal justice. She earned her law degree at the University of Baltimore School of Law in Maryland.

Several Dominicans have blazed a trail in law in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Africa and the Caribbean region. Several have risen to the position of judge with others such as the late Telford Georges becoming chief judge in several nations.

We wish prosecutor Joyette Holmes’ well in her position.

5 Comments

  1. Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
    May 14, 2020

    What is the big deal about?

    Whereas she might be decedent of Dominica parentage; my cousin Louis Robinson from Marigot son was/is a district attorney in the State of Florida; I’m sure he prosecuted  countless white people.

    He also have a daughter who is a powerful attorney in the State of Florida, I also have another cousin who is a lawyer out here, her father was the late El Caner Edwards out of Wesley.

    He was a Methodist minister serving here, her mother is my cousin Vernon Dodds (Dods) Edwards out of Wesley.

    The very Evance Dods Methodist Minister out of Wesley is her uncle!

    I don’t see a big deal when there are Dominican’s in the United States doing much more important scientific; jobs such saving life’s performing surgeries in hospitals, and other fields such as involved in medical research!

    I agree with the person who said perhaps she never heard of Dominica, and I’ll add never been there oui!

    Hahahahahahahahaha!

  2. Bwa-Banday
    May 14, 2020

    Niceeeee! The blood that Jacko, Congoree and others shed was not in vain. Pierre Collaire stopped the once mighty British Navy/ soldiers right in its tracks so you can help bring justice to those deserving. My lady you may have the nationality of another nation but your true identity lies in the nature isle at the foothills of places like Morne Dialotin where the sisserou sings oh so proudly of her sons and daughters who continue to make us proud. So stay focused and humble. Jah guidance.

  3. SMH
    May 14, 2020

    omg that’s news?? the lady maybe dont even know where Dominica is

    • Braindamage
      May 14, 2020

      At least she will know…..

