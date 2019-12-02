Blackmoore aims to transform Mahaut constituency if re-elected

Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Mahaut constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore has announced that plans are in place for the transformation and further development of that constituency.

He was speaking at a recent DLP meeting held in Warner.

“We are entering into a new phase of development,” he said. “New opportunities to transform our constituency and making it an example for the rest of the country,” Blackmoore said. “This also includes dealing with the threat of climate change, rebuilding and improving our physical and social infrastructure, building capacity in our young people to take advantage of the emerging opportunities.

He said that over the years, Warner has made progress and assured the people of that community that when they re-elect him, he will work even harder to transform the community of Warner.

“Not only have we provided the people of Warner with healthy potable water, but we also gave the people of Warner free connection,” he the Mahaut Parl Rep stated.

“You also asked for a resident nurse and improvement in the Health Centre and I gave it to you. You asked for the link road and I gave it to you and then you asked for the lighting of the playing field and I gave it to you. You asked for a school bus for high school students and I gave it to you,” Blackmoore noted.

He said in the new term, the DLP plans to provide more young people in Warner the opportunity to study overseas.