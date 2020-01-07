Blackmoore calls for public support and business sponsorship for Miss Dominica contestants

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, is encouraging his constituency to support the contestants in the upcoming Miss Dominica Pageant.

He made the comment while addressing the launch of Miss Dominica Pageant contestant, Primrose David, on Sunday.

“I know we are saying we want Primrose to win but we can not expect Primrose to win if we all stay home,” Blackmoore admonished those in attendance. “We have an obligation, therefore, and also a responsibility, to go to the park and support all the young ladies on the night of the show instead of staying home and say Primrose should’ve won or the young lady from some other part should’ve won. So let us go and support the ladies on the night of the show.”

The Mahaut parliamentary representative commended the companies who sponsored the contestants and called on more business establishments and corporations to demonstrate their corporate responsibility and support carnival and not leave those aspects of our culture and tradition to parliamentary representatives and the government.

“It is our responsibility that all of us as citizens should take seriously,” he stated.

The Minister encouraged the contestants to make the necessary preparations to ensure that they perform well on the night of the show.

He took the opportunity to announce that the Massacre Basketball Court, where the launch was held, will be transformed into a “very impressive facility.”

“Where we all are tonight shall be transformed into a very excellent facility. We, of course, very early this year, are going to finish this basketball court and it shall be used, among other things, for netball also…too.”

Blackmoore apologised for not having been able to complete the facility sooner but promised to have it completed before the year ends.

“You are going to have your washrooms, your proper seating accommodations. Just to say that all the seats are currently on island and all the floor materials are also on island, the lighting, and we are going to…… to have a very impressive facility right there in Massacre,” he said.