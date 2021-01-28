Blackmoore condemns killing of Tricia Wiltshire

Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore has condemned the recent “brutal and vicious” killing of 30-year-old Tricia Wiltshire.

The Minister said he is confident that the police will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the person or persons responsible for this brutal act.

Wiltshire was discovered lying naked in a pool of blood on the floor at her apartment at Stockfarm on Sunday 24th, January at about 8:30PM.

“When incidents like this one occur, each one of us should do some reflection and come to the realization that there is a need for a gentler and kinder nation,” Blackmoore stated.

He continued, “We certainly need to be more tolerant of each other and as we emerge as a country we must find better ways in resolving conflicts instead of resorting into acts of violence.”

He called on members of the public who know something about this brutal act to report it to the police.

According to the National Security Minister, the government has taken a very serious position on crimes in the country.

“You will recall just recently a bail act was enacted in Parliament making it more difficult for persons who are charged with offenses such as murder, to be granted bail,” he said.

Blackmoore noted that the government’s response by itself will not be adequate in addressing issues of crime as, according to the minister, “a broader societal response involving you and me is critical.”

He sympathized with the family and loved ones of Tricia Wiltshire.