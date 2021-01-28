Blackmoore condemns killing of Tricia Wiltshire

Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore has condemned the recent “brutal and vicious” killing of 30-year-old Tricia Wiltshire.
The Minister said he is confident that the police will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the person or persons responsible for this brutal act.
Wiltshire was discovered lying naked in a pool of blood on the floor at her apartment at Stockfarm on Sunday 24th, January at about 8:30PM.
“When incidents like this one occur, each one of us should do some reflection and come to the realization that there is a need for a gentler and kinder nation,” Blackmoore stated.
He continued, “We certainly need to be more tolerant of each other and as we emerge as a country we must find better ways in resolving conflicts instead of resorting into acts of violence.”
He called on members of the public who know something about this brutal act to report it to the police.
According to the National Security Minister, the government has taken a very serious position on crimes in the country.
“You will recall just recently a bail act was enacted in Parliament making it more difficult for persons who are charged with offenses such as murder, to be granted bail,” he said.
Blackmoore noted that the government’s response by itself will not be adequate in addressing issues of crime as, according to the minister, “a broader societal response involving you and me is critical.”
He sympathized with the family and loved ones of Tricia Wiltshire.
20 Comments
Such a crime calls for DNA evidence. Hopefully, the police have collected samples. They may have to bring in an expert to assist with the investigation.
Mr Blackmore, you say this, but look at the man that killed the girl so brutally in 1999, sentenced to death now is a free man. Are these just words? is Tricia’s killing going to be allowed back in society in just 20 years, because 20 years pass so we just “forget about that”? “Life goes on”?
I believe the government needs to offer rewards for these kinds of cases if anyone has any information. That way it would have been solved already.
Snitching for cash. although you may be right. But how will it work if i get to the police station first with the same info you were going to give? Will be a race to the police station. testimony like wow.
I do not know if his means anything to the family: be ASSURED that God knows who did killed her. Nothing goes unnoticed and even if it takes 50 years, the criminal WILL be brought to justice.
To the people of Stockfarm: if it is indeed true, that, you all heard her screams for help and did nothing you are as guilty as the killer. maybe you all suck and that is the reason why she avoided you all. I guess you all work in your office and did not disappoint. Your day will come.
That said, RIP. Time heals all wounds.
Sorry. I meant God knows who killed her…
they import all kind of criminal in my sweet dominica and our women run off with them I expect nothing better
All i could say is only God knows y Tricia my family each min my body shivers from the day I got the news my soul is troubled n it just not sitting right with me that this happen to you so quiet such a sweetie we grew up young together played to together and anytime I came down from USA u would never pass me str8 when u saw me this hurts mehn she wasn’t a troublemaker nothing so so soft hearted boy jah knows
I truly hope that the full resources of the state will be used to apprehend this murderer(s) and have a SWIFT trial. Don’t want to see this reprobate(s) on repaid for five or six years. Justice delayed is Injustice.
Crime does not discriminate as it affects supporters of all political parties, all age groups, the poor and the rich, everybody.
Therefore, it is imperative that all citizens and residents are onboard to fight this scourge. It will definitely take the collective efforts of the entire society to drastically reduce crime to negligible levels. No one man nor one group of people can do it alone.
Crime festers and grows depending on the attitude of the resident citizens. There must be a zero tolerance attitude in the heinous slaying of our women. One slain woman is one too many.
I still believe the neighbors and people in the neighborhood could have saved her life when they heard her screaming for her life. Instead from what i heard they waited til it was all done. The murder and rapist had already fled the scene. the houses in stock farm are very close to each other. Some say, “she didnt used to deal the people in the area”, so nobody help her. That is the saddest part. But they were fast enough to go in the house and look when it was all said and done. Tricia could have been saved. Its been said her screams and cries were heard. But noone cared.
Death penalty for that man i say. Too many of these derelict fools think they can just do crime, get fat in jail and come back out like it was a holiday. catonine (30 lashes – 1 for each year of her life) then hanging. They think its an honor to go to jail. Set an example for all to see. Set it now.
You again click here. It seems you live at Stock Farm that you know that the houses are very close to each other.
You do not know for it is the same neighbor that braved and went to her. What if she was muffled as I said before. What if the screams were the last thing she did with all the strength of a dying woman.
You are only supposing as myself. When you do not know do not blame anyone. You have no proof of what you are saying. We do not at what point she screamed
Lets Educate Do you live at stockfarm? IF you dont, please educate yourself. Find out where the scene of the crime is and look at the area. What i got from your remark was “maybe” the last thing she did was scream, but they were muffled. Its been said that people in the area said they heard her screaming. I mean i get that you are playing devil’s advocate with all the “what if’s”. “what if this what if that. Oh we dont know”. i get it. But dont assume i am as clueless as you.
Where is the LOVE my Dominican people? How can you as a neighbor hear a woman scream and shout for help and do nothing about it? In my opinion you’re as guilty as the person who committed this horrific crime. Are we so caught up in hate that we forget the second greatest commandment given to us by the Almighty Father – love your neighbors as yourself. I am outraged by the inactions of her neighbor. I hope you live with this guilt for the rest of your life. Remember what goes around eventually comes around.
Tricia was my family and i cant believe someone could do this to her . We love her so much . This is so sad
My heart bleeds for our young women and children in Dominica. My condolences to the family and friends of this lady.
A thief starts stealing change and sugar from home. If he or she is not punished it normally grows to bigger and better things. If the parents condone then the kids become more brazen.
In a society where crime of any kind is conducted and condoned by those in the top the evil amongst us becomes more brazen. Blackmoore talk is cheap. You personal actions and that which you condone in high office tells me how serious you are.
Stupes!
No meaningful contribution!
Dominica is growing into a very hostile nation and if attitudes toward each other don’t change, the country will be the least attractive to anyone interested in traveling or doing business – tourism, university, etc. Never mind the external natural beauty – it is the soul of the nation that will eventually matter in the long run.
Dominica currently ranks among the top 20 countries with the most murders per capita in the world. The links below for 2017 and 2020 provide this evidence. It is very clear that apologies alone will not be sufficient to make a difference and much greater efforts will be needed at every level of society – legal, ecclesiastical, educational, social, familial etc.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/262963/ranking-the-20-countries-with-the-most-murders-per-100-000-inhabitants/
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/murder-rates-by-country.html
Some of the police not doing there job all they do is stay on phone all day if not looking for when they catch someone with drugs and money to steal some are willing to give there heart to there work when some are there just for there money
Blackmore, you are a hypocrite…
This is just too sad. May the family and friends find some comfort and peace this hard time.