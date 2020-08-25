Blackmoore expresses support for Campbell residents in light of the emergence of COVID-19 in that community

Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore has provided some words of comfort and assurance to the residents of Campbell and asked that they remain calm in light of the discovery of Dominica’s most recent case of Covid-19 in that community.
In a radio statement, Blackmoore assured the villagers that they can count on him as their Member of Parliament who will continue to stand with them.
“I greet you not only as your Member of Parliament, but also as a human being with feelings, emotions and great concerns in this time of extreme uncertainty in which we are living. I may not say what you think I should say, but I speak to you from my heart,” he stated.
“I feel your anxiety and fears and I know you have had troubled and sleepless nights also. But let me assure you, your government is doing all within its power to deal with this global monster, Covid-19 in the best way possible,” Blackmoore asserted.
He said that the government in its power to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the people of that constituency and the rest of Dominica.
“There are some situations that are beyond us but I wish to encourage you that it is not beyond God,” the Mahaut MP stated.
He advised the public to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others.
Blackmoore also asked that the public cooperates with the Ministry of Health officials who will be doing contact tracing.
“Please continue to wear your masks; wash or sanitize your hands and please practice physical distancing,” he urged his constituents adding that his prayer and hope is that there will be no more infection of Covid-19.
Meantime, he called on all Dominicans to refrain from criticizing or victimizing the hardworking and loving people of Campbell, “but wish them well and stand with them for Covid-19 is after all of us.”
28 Comments
Rubbish, be assured of what Raybourn?
You do not have a cure; you are not a medical doctor, you are not a medical scientist in the the profession of researching a cure; what assurance can you give the villagers who could be here in the morning, and by night fall they are all dead?
In America there are 5,850,778 people infected with the virus: that’s (five million, eight hundred -fifty thousand, seven hundred seventy-eight) infected people.
One (180, 375) hundred eighty thousand three hundred seventy-five people died from the virus, and that includes people I knew.
To date two (2,980,604) million, nine hundred eighty thousand, six hundred-four people has recovered from the virus in the United States.
So, talking crap about be assured of sweet talking nothing while people might be getting infected and dying under you and Roosevelt nose might result all of our people getting the killer virus.
The political nonsense spewed from your and Roosevelt mouth Raybone cannot…
Man, what is your point of singing that song about the USA, every time you write a comment about the Corvid-19 disturbance? You live in the USA, should that situation not concern yourself, rather than us in Dominica?
We only have 19 people who were affected the last 2 was just a few days ago, the first 17 was healed months ago. What is your reason for your constant negative call against us?
Your criticism will never overshadow what God has planned, and if He has a “work” through Mr. Blackmore to help his people fight against Corvid-19, so it shall be done.
The day you will come to learn that your words of insult and disrespect have no power over God’s Will it will be too late for you.
God detests self-pride, pomposity, boastful, disrespectful, rude or discourteous behavior–all of these and more, are the traits of your mind–He can command His wrath against those conducts at any time; be sure that you are ready to face that wrath.
The reason I am singing that song Elizabeth, and presenting the statistics is to allow the ignorant ones like you Rayburn, Roosevelt Skerrit, and the other supporting clowns talking nonsense about COVID-19 to realize that you all are not resilient to the disease; you may believe, I am letting you all know that if this thing gets out of control in Dominica, in less than two weeks the entire population could be all dead!
You Miss. Elizabeth had better believe that!
Again Elizabeth as of right now 181 plus thousand people in America has died.
In Canada to date there are 126,417 confirm cases, and 9,094 deaths; wheres 112,455 people recovered from the disease.
Worry about you because you live alone, by the time you start coughing your lungs is almost completely blocked, you will never know you are dead.
When I wrote that yesterday, just over 180,000 thousand people had died, since then over a thousand people died.
Yes; lie talking about you in Dominica!
“The day you will come to learn that your words of insult and disrespect have no power over God’s Will it will be too late for you.”
Those are the words of an ignorant; or practically illiterate person!
If you are suggesting that it’s God will that Roosevelt rule over Dominicans, that is confirmation that you do not know anything about God: because God allows something does not mean it is his will.
Here is an example Elizabeth: God ruled over Israel while all the other nations had Kings ruling over them.
As long as God Jehovah ruled Israel he spoke and direct their daily life, there was no problems in Israel.
They ask God for a King to rule over them, he gave them kings; since then its turmoil in Israel for more than two thousand years!
As long as ignorant people like you continue to vote for Roosevelt, God will let him remain there, meanwhile the suffering the people brought on themselves shall remain and continue!
Finally Elizabeth, I do have and respect people who earn and deserve my respect!
Nevertheless, I refuse to respect thieves vagabonds and scamps!There are people before becoming a politician, they serve in the police force, getting less than a hundred dollars per month in pay, their pay was between ninety, and a hundred dollars per month.
However, in less than five years, that same politician X-police owned a house costing more than a million dollars; it is my understanding the X-police has more assets than his political job can afford him.
In a places like Dominica, there are prime ministers who born poor like a church mouse; as first time prime minister their salary was seven thousand dollars per month, in recent years the boy salary went to ten thousand dollars per month.
Meaning that boy should not earn any more than EC $120,000.00 over a twelve month period, equivalent to US$44,444.44. How come that boy have so much assets in multiple millions?
Elizabeth, people working for forty-four thousand dollars per year, depending in what state they live cannot qualify to buy a decent house.
I can tell you for a fact that kind of money could not qualify one for mortgage; I know that it’s not enough to buy a property in Delaware either. It might work in some economic depressed area in the Mississippi Delta or some depressed area that nobody ambitious wish to live.
Again I will never find myself respecting any damn thief; especially thieving politicians in Dominica, so if that’s what you hope for, you can worship the damn master thief, the head thief, the Dominica Ali Baba; and you know who I talking about too!
I don’t boast about anything in my life that is not my God given: You chose poverty, I chose wealth, God gave me wealth, I don’t know if he gave you poverty which you crave.
You support corruption and thievery, I don’t; I despise thieves vagabonds and corrupted thieving politicians in Dominica!
You could have left my name out, just as I did not mention yours, no one cares about who or what you are
The parl rep from Mahaut speak out I hope the caretaker for Coulibistrie come and talk about the funeral visitor too. ASK HIM ABOUT IT
Ignorant person well stay in the US. Please protect your own selves wear your masks, social distancing is important and wash your hands frequently.This virus is real do not wish it on your enemy, it only takes one person to be a symtomatic and that is all. People coming in back door from Gwada, and Martinque should not do that.
Please DA people this is neithe red or blue.
There you have it I work 30 years in dominica before I move to the USA for the government and have property what can you say or show you did to serve your country I’ve done my service
Labour working, you are trying to clean up aisle 666 with a mop after throwing an entire nation under a bus without cause. I will take what you are saying regarding your service and duty serously when you apologize to all those who have tire treadmarks on our chests.
Cleaning up Isle 666 seems to be more rewarding. thats what he is saying. Over there the minimum wage isn’t EC$4.05/ US$1.50. “There you have it” What you are supporting isnt a country, but a political gang. They are not the country. Many people who still remain here feel the same way. Too many people INCLUSIVE of laborites tell their children to leave Dominica go and study go and make a better life for yourselves. Nothing in Dominica here for you. The children know that, because they themselves feel disenfranchised. The government is busy building mansions for the PM to live in under the guise of MMC, but Goodwill school and the Pottersville playing field in the Roseau North constituency remain eyesores. the Parl rep can only make noise as the last time he tried to upgrade something he was stopped immediately. then the finished work by the government was absolute crap. Our economy is doing very poorly even before COVID-19 but all praises to Papa Skero and the DLP. It will end one…
Well stay your butt with trump yoir property will soon be gone think de worl on a stand still. Sort de land like an ornament or what stay with trump eh
The kind of property you may have owned thirty years ago, is not the kind of property people aspire to own in Dominica these days.
You may own a chicken coop thirty years ago; which could be built with a few pennies: Be reminded these days you cannot build a halfway decent house in Dominica with a hundred thousand East Caribbean dollars!
I can tell you it is more expensive to build a house in Dominica, than it is to build a house in England, Canada, and the United States of America in the year 2020.
If you work for the government in Dominica for thirty years, that means you commenced in the year 1960, and retired in 1990, that means you worked for chicken feed and peanut change then!
You could not have built a mansion with the salary you were paid.
In 2020 your minimum wage is approximately $US 1.481 cents, since 8>5; that is eight greater than five; minimum is $1.50 US:
It is one thing to talk crap; nevertheless, if you were mathematically inclined, and can deduced fact from fiction, this crap that that some of you talk about Labor Working; you should choke on it.
So, try and understand this:
A person working for four dollars East Caribbean Currency, working a forty hour work week earns $EC 160.00; if we multiply that times fifty-two: 160.00 X 52 = 8320.00 which is $8,320.00 dollars per year, which equals $US 3,081.46 per year.
After living expense, how much of that can a person save in Dominica, to build house when the average house I saw on the market is over seven hundred thousand dollars EC; and in most cases the seller quotes U.S Currency?
Something is wrong with people like you.
I personally know domestic servants in Antigua, people who are completely illiterate who takes home more than five hundred dollars earned over a forty-hour work week!
So, you see why people are so poor depending on Roosevelt?
I wonder why do you people go on using the minimum wage as the standard income for Dominicans? It is not so!
In any country, the minimum wage is for those who are highered to do a job with no experience–and as they continue to gain experience their hourly wage is increased. Many people who start a job at minimum wage gain experience, even to become the supervisor, manager, or any higher post in that business
In 1974, the minimum wage in Ontario was $2.25¢, today in 2020 it is no more than $12.50¢, people working for that amount are still in the low-income bracket
My brother works with my sister’s husbands in the housing construction field, in 2008 he was receiving $350.00 weekly. He has no educational skills. Think of the income of people like him in 2020?
Also, no one with a high schooling or a trained profession will seek a job for minimum wage?
Will you all ever remove your minds from that dark and negative conviction against your homeland?
What’s your point Elizabeth?
In Canada: the minimum wage increased to $2.00 an hour in 1974, $2.10 in 1975, and $2.30 in 1976 for all except farm workers, whose minimum initially rose to $1.60.
Parity with non-farm workers was reached at $2.30 with the 1977 amendments.
In Dominica around that time the actual amount paid to “men” was 0.15 cents per hour, women were paid less than that, in an eight hour day a man earned $1.20.
You cannot make comparisons with that and Canada.
Make your comparisons with Canada and Dominica today in 2020 where the minimum Wage in Canada is as follows:
General – $13.85 per hour as of June 1, 2019. Moved to $14.60 on June 1st, 2020 and to $15.20 on June 1st, 2021.
Employee Serving Liquor – $12.70 per hour as of June 1, 2019. Moved to $13.95 on June 1, 2020, and $15.20 on June 1, 2021.
Dominica pays starvation salary!
Elizabeth, it is important to note this minimum wage we are talking about in Canada, applies only to unskilled, workers, people who are employed in stores, and hands around restaurants, rum drinking, drunken house oui!
The domestic workers imported from Dominica in the fifties, may have worked for what you quoted, but even men; educated and all were paid 0.15 cents per hour in Dominica women worked for much less.
Calculate your pay as a teacher: and I can do that for you because I know a teacher who was paid $36.00 dollars per month: So, 36/4 = 9.00, so that would be $9.00 for a five day work week teaching school.
So, if I do 9/40 = 0.23 cents; that twenty-three cents is what they paid you an hour to teach in your day as a teacher, the principal of our schools worked for less than a hundred dollars per month eh!
Don’t forget when dividing the lessor by the greater you need to add zeros!
“My brother works with my sister’s husbands in the housing construction field, in 2008 he was receiving $350.00 weekly. He has no educational skills. Think of the income of people like him in 2020? ”
Elizabeth, you don’t seem to understand the value money.
Anybody in America, or Canada who worked in the construction industry in 2008, and accepted $350.00 dollars per week in salary, need to get their head examined!
That means your brother worked for approximately eight dollars per hour.
In the construction industry, when the temperature is over a hundred degrees these guys have to remain on the job for eight long drooling hours; what are you talking three hundred dollars?
Man right now; and I mean this very day I have people in Dominica working for me, whom I pay $120.00 per day; that’s six ($600.00) for five days work, that’s approximately $222.22 Canadian dollars.
If your brother drove a car to work; (2008), all he worked for paid for…
Labour working, who ask you to come to Dominica? So sad your comment does not contain one ounce of sympathy or well wishes.
Grow up and ask yourself why God chose you partake of His precious gift of life. Stop wasting time and oxygen!!!
I feel more safe in the USA right now than coming to Dominica I don’t know if you all know if all you coming or going all you so mix up down there
Why are some of you so quick to belittle your Country? You ignore the huge mess that the authorities in the US are making in handling the pandemic, yet you are quick to castigate your Country. Stop with the inferiority complex! I lived in the US and know of the struggles that come with it. I have moved back home and I am much happier in Dominica. Some of us were wise enough to explore work from home opportunities way before COVID and can live happily in our Land while earning US dollars. All is not well in the US, you may very well have to return to the Nature Isle, where we now have an abundance of fish and food. Tread carefully!
Don’t that blogger have a right to share his or her opinion
Oh yes we. As Ian said is Skerritt dat bring all de tonnes in Portsmouth, so I agree with you there is much fish in de place. I also hope you are not suggesting that all is well in Dominica. And both you and I know if one moves back to Dominica, if you not Labour, you will sousay cell. So maybe you had good enough reason to move back here.
Look how many cars are on the grounds in customs because the car dealers in Dominica do not want any competition, so people cannot pay the duty and taxes imposed to remove their vehicles from customs, could you?
“You ignore the huge mess that the authorities in the US are making in handling the pandemic…” It is politics, and it backfired on Trump who believed it would mess up the primaries. Now the democrats are using it to chip away at Trump: Watch what happens right after elections? Covid vaccine.
Remember Reagan and the Iran hostages release? hmmmmm
But you are right, we all need to tread carefully, and give credit where credit is due.
U so right that is why alot of the. Come back already with their taill in their boom boom they always use to give talk aboit dominica now dey saying “dominica nice”
Ya right, stay with trump.we.doh want u here either
We are very lost here. We look at the serious issues and prefer to deflect and put the onus on someone else. We prefer settle for mediocrity because of fear of the unknown. We act like if we change the government for 5 years dominica will be absolutely doomed and destroyed for the rest of our lives but yet we have no fact or proof of any of our fears of the future will occur. Its like stay enslaved because the master said if you run away monsters and creatures will eat you up. So the whippings not as bad. Cowards we are, and because of that we hold our own selves and futures hostage. I remember when DLP only got 1 or 2 votes because they had tried to sell the country to communists and KKK people. They were doing all sorts of things to the point where PJ was jailed in stockfarm for most of my youth. we forget that about DLP it seems. Today they selling DA piece by piece. They only came into power because of Freedom allowing the cooalition. Then Freedom got the kick. Where is freedom tod
Well if you think that living in the USA is what keeps you safe, you are not safe at all; but you don’t know it or you are pretending not to know it.
I have been living in Canada for many years, and my decision to return to Dominica would never affect my lifestyle there, in fact, I would contributing to the economy, not depending on it. You have decided to stay in the USA because you have uncertainty about your lifestyle, you think it will be worse for you in Dominica–how sad!
So then, It seems more like you are the one who is stuck where you are–you don’t know if you are coming or going–that is a very bad situation in Life. I don’t think that Dominicans are going through that faze