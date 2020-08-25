Blackmoore expresses support for Campbell residents in light of the emergence of COVID-19 in that community

Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore has provided some words of comfort and assurance to the residents of Campbell and asked that they remain calm in light of the discovery of Dominica’s most recent case of Covid-19 in that community.

In a radio statement, Blackmoore assured the villagers that they can count on him as their Member of Parliament who will continue to stand with them.

“I greet you not only as your Member of Parliament, but also as a human being with feelings, emotions and great concerns in this time of extreme uncertainty in which we are living. I may not say what you think I should say, but I speak to you from my heart,” he stated.

“I feel your anxiety and fears and I know you have had troubled and sleepless nights also. But let me assure you, your government is doing all within its power to deal with this global monster, Covid-19 in the best way possible,” Blackmoore asserted.

He said that the government in its power to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the people of that constituency and the rest of Dominica.

“There are some situations that are beyond us but I wish to encourage you that it is not beyond God,” the Mahaut MP stated.

He advised the public to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others.

Blackmoore also asked that the public cooperates with the Ministry of Health officials who will be doing contact tracing.

“Please continue to wear your masks; wash or sanitize your hands and please practice physical distancing,” he urged his constituents adding that his prayer and hope is that there will be no more infection of Covid-19.

Meantime, he called on all Dominicans to refrain from criticizing or victimizing the hardworking and loving people of Campbell, “but wish them well and stand with them for Covid-19 is after all of us.”