Blackmoore speaks of new plans for police force

Minister for National Security, Justice and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore, has announced that a community policing consultant has been appointed in the Dominica police force.

“I am pleased to announce that the government has recently appointed a committee policing consultant in the person of Mr. David Michael, a former commissioner of police to assist with a national committee policing program,” the minister stated last week while addressing the 34th Passing out parade of the new police recruits.

Blackmoore said if the police is to uphold and preserve the core principle upon which the police force was established, the element of suspicion that exists between the police and the public must be addressed. He believes that community policing is the answer to that problem.

He said the government will continue to provide the police force with the required resources to make it more responsive to the needs of members of society.

“We had taken a policing decision to augment the police strength to six hundred and that passing out parade today is consistent with that policy direction. Emphasis will continue to be placed on human resource training and also making available technological applications to make it easier for police officers to make on the spot decisions,” the minister said.

He said a new police headquarters will be built adjacent to the current headquarters to house a minimum of 200 police officers.

“I want to give you the assurance that the government is serious about constructing a new quarters in Roseau adjacent to the current headquarters to house a minimum of 200 police officers. The plan is in very much advance stage and the Prime Minister is spearheading that project and I am confident that in due time you will see the realisation of this very important undertaking,” Blackmoore explained.

He also announced the construction of a new training school with modern facilities which will accommodate both genders.

“This is important because since Hurricane Maria we have not been able to train and enlist female officers. A dynamic police force therefore must make accommodation for both genders and in that regard the new training school construction will ensure that both women and men are provided with adequate and equal training in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force,” he stated.