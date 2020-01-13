Blackmoore speaks of new plans for police force

Minister for National Security, Justice and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore, has announced that a community policing consultant has been appointed in the Dominica police force.
“I am pleased to announce that the government has recently appointed a committee policing consultant in the person of Mr. David Michael, a former commissioner of police to assist with a national committee policing program,” the minister stated last week while addressing the 34th Passing out parade of the new police recruits.
Blackmoore said if the police is to uphold and preserve the core principle upon which the police force was established, the element of suspicion that exists between the police and the public must be addressed. He believes that community policing is the answer to that problem.
He said the government will continue to provide the police force with the required resources to make it more responsive to the needs of members of society.
“We had taken a policing decision to augment the police strength to six hundred and that passing out parade today is consistent with that policy direction. Emphasis will continue to be placed on human resource training and also making available technological applications to make it easier for police officers to make on the spot decisions,” the minister said.
He said a new police headquarters will be built adjacent to the current headquarters to house a minimum of 200 police officers.
“I want to give you the assurance that the government is serious about constructing a new quarters in Roseau adjacent to the current headquarters to house a minimum of 200 police officers. The plan is in very much advance stage and the Prime Minister is spearheading that project and I am confident that in due time you will see the realisation of this very important undertaking,” Blackmoore explained.
He also announced the construction of a new training school with modern facilities which will accommodate both genders.
“This is important because since Hurricane Maria we have not been able to train and enlist female officers. A dynamic police force therefore must make accommodation for both genders and in that regard the new training school construction will ensure that both women and men are provided with adequate and equal training in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force,” he stated.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
My mamie say doe make no more comments about …. wa go an pan Dominica. Just live I life. Tank you mamie.
Listen to your mamie. I am doing the same. Leave it alone.
Oh yeah! Ground breaking right before next election!
So they brutalize our peaceful brothers and sisters protesting election reform, and now moreBlack is now talking about community policing, something, just like election reforms, which should have been employed before the election. sic (smfh) similarly Skeritt calling for peace after they declared war with the intention to kill Dominicans…. Well RSS fired live bullets in Salisbury.
The funny thing is that all the countries that participated in this gruella tactic to intimidate Dominicans have an international airport through which many of the diaspora were flown, to come and vote……. What a laugh, because they too profited from Dominica’s passport money.
But moreBlack understand they were not given the mandate by the people to lead; but RSS did give him an idea because there seems to be an air of discomfort within their ranks because the election was stolen. So what moreBlack decided he to do, get 200 police in Roseau because the brothers from Newtown still have them nervous.
Before, being a police officer was a well respected job but since the Skerrit and Blackmore malay, being an officer is almost a reproach to a family because the duo made policing a crime covering thing and that’s why I cannot believe any God fearing parent (s) would allow their sons and daughters to be in that nonsense. A hob to cover criminals man? Blackmore I am a father and I have babies. So just please send those officers investigate the Baby Sarah issue and stop fooling around and puffing up yourself.
Mr is a waste of time. Disrespect to the police . O o o increase your barss. tard … Political appointments..victimization
You and skerite mashup our police force .. so much educated police officers looking to leave the force ..just now is a force filled with recruits that can’t d the work.. fools
Blackmore give them new or vastly improved police stations first at least. give them proper facilities not just for them, but for those is custody. The jail cell in roseau isnt fit for ANY human occupation, whether it is for innocent of criminal. That is not meeting any world standards, not even 3rd world.
Plans for what,the dirty rat infested police Headquaretes,you guys are a damn waste with no vision.
Quick quark hq looking like a dumpster no respect for officers that’s just cheap talk until I see it
So where was the respect by our law enforcement officers to us during the election campaign when there was a lot of civil disorder and violence on our streets by supporters of the opposition party? They conveniently reported sick, meeting with members of the opposition to negotiate salary increases (because they thought the UWP were going to win) and marching in Roseau for more pay. It was left to the RSS to come in and restore law and order so that we could have our free and fair elections. Blackmoore was 100% right to call them out on that. The police should work on their lack of judgement and professionalism.