Blackmoore vows to take ‘all necessary steps’ to protect PM Skerrit; Bannis-Roberts, Astaphan add their voices

Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, has condemned actions by members of the opposition who were seen, on Saturday 15th August, on the road at the entrance to the driveway of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s residence at Morne Daniel.
“I want to totally condemn the action of Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton, the member for Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay and the other occupant on the vehicle which was parked at the entrance of the driveway to the building where the Prime Minister and members of his family resides,” he said”
According to Blackmoore these actions of the members of the opposition go beyond politics and border on harassment, the blatant violation and encroachment of the rights of the Prime Minister and members of his family.
He called on the leader of the opposition and others to take a deep breath, calm down and avoid a repeat of such behaviour.
“It will not be allowed to continue anymore,” he stated. “It is time to bring an end to this personalizing of the office of the Prime Minister,” Blackmoore warned.
He described the office of the Prime Minister as an emblem of the country’s constitution and said it has to be respected at all times.
“Further, the state is obligated to protect the Prime Minister and his family,” Blackmoore stated … “And let me emphasize all necessary steps will be taken to do so.”
Dominica’s Ambassador to the UN, Loreen Bannis-Roberts has also weighed in suggesting that the incident should be seen as a wakeup call that the security provided to the Head of State must be “beefed-up and sharpened.”
“I mean you look at the vehicle; the vehicle is a tinted vehicle. Look at the windscreen, just a little space for the driver. You look at the calibre of the person in the vehicle and you listen to the comments and tell me if, from today, the security of the Head of State of the government of Dominica should not be beefed up?” she asked.
Bannis-Roberts is of the belief that the persons who were on the vehicle were on a mission.
“It was a site visit to gain information,” she stated.
She is suggesting that access to the five houses in the area where the Prime Minister resides in Morne Daniel, should be restricted.
“You give these people a pass and block up the area,” she remarked. “There is no need for you to pass there to go anywhere.”
Meanwhile, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has questioned the sincerity of the opposition in so far as their version of the incident is concerned.
He said that every time “these fellas speak it’s a presumption, a lie and there’s an inevitable consequence of 3 to 4 different versions of the story…these are men that continuously set up situations that require either the presence, the intervention or the reaction of the police.”
Astaphan posited that any form of intervention by the police that is taken to bestow law and order, “suddenly these guys become the victims…the victims of oppression and brutality…,”
The Senior Counsel accused the opposition of never being “prepared to face the consequences of their actions.”
Lugay has reported being dragged from his vehicle on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the presence of two other passengers, Opposition leader, Lennox Linton and one other individual, taken into police custody and subsequently released without being charged.
The Roseau North MP insists that the claim which he said that the police made about him being in the Prime Minister’s driveway was fabricated and has vowed that he will seek his day in court.
God Bless America! Long live Dominica.
The air space in the US capital area is tightly monitored. A radius of blocks surrounding the White House is strictly off-limits to the public, guarded and patroled by elite US military forces. Similar stringent security measures are in place at the President’s private residents and businesses.
What Mr. Lugay allegedly did is akin to a US Democrat Senator camping out near one of the President’s residence without cause. That sort of action is highly inflamatory and will never bare good fruit in any country at any time.
That being said, Mr. Lugay is a passionate politician who I doubt would suddenly lose his mind and start acting recklessly as to encroach on a the PM ‘s place of residence. There is more than meets the ears concerning this story. I am hoping this is just an unfortunate misunderstanding otherwise May God help the people and country of Dominica. Stand by!!!
ADMIN: Some clarification: it is illegal for the US military to operate on US soil as a police force except under certain circumstances.
The White House is protected by the White House Police Force.
Under ordinary circumstances the White House is open to the public and gives scheduled free tours.
The White House may be unique in that it is the residence for the chief executive of the country that also functions as an open museum.
You can even walk up to the White House gate at almost anytime (though not necessarily gain access to the interior grounds). You can read this article for a history of public access to the White House and how it has changed: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2014/09/23/people-used-to-be-able-to-walk-into-the-white-house-legally/
Thank you DNO for giving these people some truth to their preconceived “facts”. also the opposition didnt attempt to enter the property. They simply drive by and stopped on the main road across the the street. Pm lives on the right, they stopped in the left outside the driveway.,
Nonsensical hog wash; what protection can Blackmoor give to Tony and company if someone really wants to harm them.
People can run, they cannot hide! Osama bin Laden brought down the World Trade Center on the 9th day of September, 2011, he hid for a number of years until Navy Seals appeared in his bedroom and took him out!
‘Him dead!
There was another in Yemen who killed United States Marines in Yemen, he boasted the United States can find him if they they think they can!
‘Him’ in jail right now.
Tony lives in Antigua, and even if he lived in Dominica, and people want to harm him, Roosevelt Barnis and who, how can Balckmore protect them from harm?
The late John F. Kennedy, gun down in Texas 1963, in the presence of his security detail, his brother gun down in a hotel in Los Angeles, the late president Ronald Regan shot with his security detail.
Man entered Queen Elizabeth bedroom in Buckingham Palace in England!
All the examples I gave is to let people like Blackamoor know that their talk is simply blowing in the wind rubbish!
What the hell can he; Roosevelt, Tony, and company can do if some someone want to hurt or harm them?
People are vulnerable these days everybody goes on Face book and fill in all type of information about themselves not knowing once that information is written its there forever, and can be used against them.
One day I was leaving Canada, I got lost; so, I inserted an Address of my home in Los Angeles, only to see my house pupped up in color and two other buildings I owen adjacent.
I saw my tenants drove up into the driveway and went into their apartment.
If Dominica is a modern place the same can happen, people can track their target, know when they are home, and when they are not!
There are devises one can attached to a person car, and know when they leave home!
Shut up Blackmoor!
The more i think about the situation the more i am amazed at the clowns we have running the country and more i see a failing society. Three men in a car on the road next to the state owned residence. If it was built with passport funds and currently occupied by a government official funded by the state it belongs to the state. We need to stop keep saying is skerrit house. Just like every other buildings built by MMC. The police said there was a threat comes and picks up one guy and left the two others. Did not search the car for guns and weapons. So it is obvious they knew it was Lugay car and was purely intimidation. If that is that is security from a senior officer then he needs to be fired. Then you cannot explain why or if he is arrested. Now two of the men are parl reps and they are deemed a threat. However it was ok for darroux to come to the parliament with a gun but he was not a threat and police never said a word. Hmmmm hmmmm
ADMIN: Comments on the PM’s temporary residence keep referring to MMC but the property is owned by Mercury Properties Development ltd.
Lennox Linton has stated that the companies are run by the same person.
If the prime minister lived in the official house in Morne bruce. Allyou wouldnt tell people not to come on the morne. Is pure nonesense they doing now… WAKE UP DOMINICANS !!!!!! them people doing WHATEVER they want and YOU THE PEOPLE allowing mister to just run his scene. I wash my hands on DA wi pal!
Let us not do like the USA please.
Since Trump was elected, the opposition has claimed that the election was unfair. They have kept up that narrative for the entire 4 yrs…now they have 2months of nonstop massive protests and riots that nobody seems to be able to control.
The issues isn’t whether you like Trump or not….its a simple question of do you respect the democratic process or not ?
We have a democratic process in Dominica. And once someone is voted into the office of leader. The position should be respected. If you disagree…go to parliament and debate. If you think you have better answers on how to run the country…then CONVINCE the electorate.
You cannot force people to agree with you.
Covid times are not for civil disturbances…our economy and health sector cannot afford it.
It is very pitiful to even read about Mr Blackmore, Bannis and Astaphans..
This is reallllly and truly abuse of power and propaganda to have Dominican believe that the 64, 000 dollars rental fees and up keep for this man who grew from rags to riches, is ethically, morally, and even Biblically just.
The issue is the high rental paid by a poor country, during Covid 19,. Dominica has money yet, such high rent and upkeep for the pm and his royal household. In Such a So called Christian country, not one religious organization has spoken on this unjust burden on the state… One has never heard, the Pm and his cabinet say, welll let’s lower the rent given hard economics times.
Now for Blackmore, Lauren, and Astaphans to clme out and make this emotional and vexing statements, is indeed sad…
No one has never ever threatened any Pm in Dominica.. And Dominicans are peaceful people.. And driving on public road is not illegal..so calm down, take a few deep breathes and stick to the…
Skerrit is an insecure azz. He grew up with nothing. A nobody. Now he have access to plenty money. Buy pretty wife. Build big house. He’s a fraud trying to flex on people who gave him a job. He must go.
Who cares about Roosevelt Skerrit, Blackmore, Anthony Astaphan and Loren Bannis? Boy according to Pm Roosevelt Skerrit, I now say to them “Go to Hell”. All of them are already in hell and are scared like rats.
The Prime Minister’s house was placed in Morne Bruce because it is a secured location. Millions have been received from the sale of the Dominican peoples passports, millions from Petro Caribe and this government was the first to obtain taxes through VAT. Yet a Prime Minister’s House was not built. The Prime Minister had been saying that he is not at the OFFICIAL resident because it is in need of repair for how many years! Now a neighborhood is being harassed. Shame , greed and incompetence.
Dominica, I feel sorry for you. 1 man thinks he is king. How tragic . When history is written don’t blame skerit. Blame those people who supported this, those who stood by and did nothing… Blane yourselves
Since I don’t know the root of the problem am just voicing my opinion, the action by the CCM is the reaction of the injustices that has been going on in Dominica for the pass decade, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, Mr Blackmore, in all your years of being a minister and a representative of mahaut I have never once heard of you standing up and do whatever it takes to help mahaut, Bannis you gave your country for a green card leaving us to struggle in Dominica, you were a total failure is your greed which place you in the predicament you are, don’t forget you came in on a workers ticket greed made you cross the floor, commiting political suicide , if any of you had any dignity , you would stand back take a good look at what’s going on, analyze the situation before making such statement or comments, senior counsel we know you are a PIP from Leblanc to Patrick to Mamo now skerrit it’s only a matter of time, for time alone will tell.
I believe the version of the story by Honorable Daniel Lugay, Honorable Lennox Linton and the other occupant in the vehicle owned and driven by Honorable Lugay
.
If these guys trespassed the Prime Minister’s home then why didn’t all three be brought in for questioning.
As an Ambassador, Lorraine Bannis Roberts, don’t even know the difference between Head of State and Head of Government. I wonder if it’s because she is in the bottom? well Lorraine – His Excellency Charles Angelo Savarin, the President of the Commonwealth Of Dominica, is the Head of State.
And Lorraine – Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime of the Commonwealth of Dominica, is the Head of Government.
And all the rubbish talk you contributed to the matter is rubbish, so I will not comment because you to f**king wicked.
And to Anthony Astaphan, SC – Stupid C*.., so you really believe Dominicans, including your own DLP followers and supporters will believe your rubbish talk…??
The enablers are crowing out loud, but they make little sense. Black more said that people were “on the road”. Tell us what part of the laws in Dominica right now, which prohibits one from being on the road, a public road at that. Since it’s a public road in a development area, I’m assuming that there is a security fence around the house which Skerritt occupies. In that case Blackmore, take a deep breath and calm down. The UN ambassador makes a foolish, unsubstantiated claim, that the occupants of the vehicle were on a mission. What hogwash!. The police never said that, so did she send them on a mission for her to make that wacked assertion. Her suggestion that passes be issued to be in the area, suggests that she is now head of security for the PM and an advisor to the minister of national security. Did she take some courses and training in security whilst in the United States? Senior council, let me ask you, when will Skerritt face consequences for his corruption?
That’s what you get when somebody who has come from nothing gets some power and potential access to money ..He doesn’t have the wits to run some pipes let alone a country. Get him out.
“…access to the five houses in the area where the Prime Minister resides in Morne Daniel, should be restricted.”
Is this the beginning of gated communities in Dominica?
He should not be residing there in the first place. What are you talking about???
With respect: the sentence which you refer to is in quotation marks. It’s not me talking but Dominica’s Ambassador to the UN, Loreen Bannis-Roberts.
Loren is a dim dumpling. Gated community have no private road and the consent of all residents. You don’t buy a place and then impose that on those already there. Loren you really dim.
Against the will of the residents.
You best believe dem people up der will be more than happy for the whole “Gated comunity” vibes.
The evil things we do will ultimately judge us. If Dominicans would see the Bigger picture and unite for country, not any one man or clique, then we would see our way in this country.
“He described the office of the Prime Minister as an emblem of the country’s constitution and said it has to be respected at all times.” What of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition?
These guys spent many years dividing and simultaneously destroying Dominica. Does it make sense to force the citizens to pay an additional 64 thousand dollars a month when there is a Prime Minister’s residence at Morne Bruce? A statehouse bigger than what the President can explore in a whole year, while at the same time many Citizens are forced to live on minimum wage and thousands without jobs..Poorer Dominica becomes, more lavishly the Prime minister intends to live..#observe that!! A sign of a country on the Brink of economic and social collapse.
You forget that LL too will live there according to you people. So why protest when u all have lespoire mal papie. All you doe want to enjoy too?
I always ask like the PM did – Why do you all hate the man? He doing a lot of good – New homes for the homeless, etc. Why not look at what he does well? Why should people behave so because they feel that the PM is in the position that LL wants and thinks he has a claim to? Why do u all not push love or peace? look the month-end again. Ebeh just soon is election time again. LL, all of you negative people just focusing on the PM see how much wasted time u spend thinking of a PM who is working. Gacon go build a house for some needy person. Garcon the guy in the east qualified to do the plan. Garcon stop loitering – collect collect and go do something nah! Stop wasting time. Time flying – look election reach and same things folks. Not a step further! But garcon change all your strategy.Train/Plane will leave all you down wee!…
A typical defender wearing blind folds and drunk on vile ramblings of political fanaticism. It’s really tough to rationalize with anyone that supports the current DLP..”he build house for the homeless..blah blah blah”..you not asking yourself how comes Dominica’s homeless only seems to increase year after year?..You not asking yourself how comes more ppl can’t afford to build their own homes?..you not paying attention to the severely contracted economy? No concern for who makes Bank on the concrete for those houses, No concern for the lack of a sustainable jobs or national plan?
Now, If Lennox were to do same things Skerrit doing, he would still be dead wrong and hugely unpopular among the intellectuals of Dominica. Sorry to say winning an election by what ever means necessary is not the same as having a viable plan for Development. many Dominicans have become 10 times more needy and particularly dunce under the current regime. Nothing to do with Lennox. #wiseup!!
Blackmoore if i am beating a race to pick up some goods in Dominica and I am coming from SOCOM in FL and my opponent is coming from Beijing who do you think is going to get there first? Is the proximity to the Chinese Embassy an easy escape route? Knowing that to get in the embassy is basically getting to Chinese soil and may cause a diplomatic standoff.
I thought the same thing. When the ship starts sinking the guilty in Chief will flee to the Chinese embassy.
They all have dirt on each other and if one would decide to sell out the other they all would be in serious trouble. So now it’s like Beelzebub trying to fight she
The Unholy Trinity: Skerrit, Carbon and Blackmoore.
Dominicans, look at Mali and how the military intervened the corrupt government.
Dominicans, eliminate your cowardly fears. These people in the government are trembling, because their empire is about to tremble. Keep on the pressure, because pressure does burst pipes.
I was born in Dominica. My navel string buried there. No one can tell me where to move. How dare you switch the narratives. People on the ground are seething; I have my ears on the ground.
Blackmoore. You’re rehearsed speech will not save your manipulative and punitive master. #tictock
Come wednesday and we will see who is running scared.The next move is a MASSIVE demonstration outside Linton house.
Linton did not that state money to build his house. Linton had his house before he entered politics. People like you that have them boys doing what they doing to Dominicans. I bet you don’t have a job and starving begging for 🍞
Blackmoore should spend more time examining the genesis of these developments instead of reacting to situations as they arise…check the cause of these problems and you may get closer to a solution It is not effective to focus on effect instead of cause..
Bannis can run her mouth because her ugly house is in the hole at the back down there. But im can attest that the other houses are not about that nonsense. That area never had that kind of tie up before that man moved in the area. The neighborhood should vote to have him moved out.
Blackmore is a fool. Read the first line. ON THE ROAD.. AT the entrance to the DRIVEWAY!. Not in the driveway, not at the compound. But on the main road. If any of you have seen the video that the police released from Danny’s phone, you will see that they arrived in the area and were witness to an altercation ON THE MAIN ROAD AT the entrance of the driveway. there is absolutely NO crime in that. For example, if i stand across the street from astaphans entrance saying astaphans is voleh and their prices to high, what threat am i to the astaphan family? these people like to play big and bad and strong one minute, then play meek and vulnerable next minute. The Parl rep HAS every right to be on ANY public road in his constituency. Doh never have yourself. the people of Morne Daniel who voted for Danny will stand up to that nonsense. So rayburn shut your mouth. All of a sudden you remember you is minister for national security? ……. for you to worry about you just there running your…
Further more if i am in my vehicle parked across the street, not even on his side of the road. Then you go down about 50 -60 yards of driveway and enter a security gate and checkpoint. hey observed an altercation, and suddenly became a threat.. whats worse is that laborites will repeat these lies and untruths ignorantly. Lin clown the national mule will have a field day with this one. They will twist it and turn it. But Danny will have his day in court. Best believe.
Wake up Dominica, WAKE UP. The journey down the road to oblivion has begun, and it will take an extremely huge roundabout to get back to democracy.
Can you all stop behaving like two years old and come together to develope the country sense when skerrit afraid of people skerrit what you doing is wrong Dominica is to poor to rent your own house for you at that price what you not making in a month as your salary tax payers have to pay more than that in rent for your house that’s evil
DNO, I find that you just publish, verbatim, the distortion of the truth uttered by well known con artists without any critical analysis. You do your readership a great disservice. The cowardly refusal by fair minded journalists and media gives rise to entrenched corruption.
DNO, are you deliberately oblivious to what is happening in the country? Don’t you feel you have a moral obligation to call out corruption and wrongdoings? Are you just a conduit for the political propaganda? Can’t you do an editorial at least once per week? Be of better value to your nation as you are the most popular local news site.
Let me give you a nudge on possible topics:
*The future economic outlook for the country
* Is the police force acting in the best interest of the people
” What can be done to ease the intense political division and polarization
* Transparency and inclusivity in government are key factors to stimulate development
Awaiting your response. Do something. Be more than a…
ADMIN: Better still you can submit your own commentary or analysis if you want a particular view expressed in depth. Barring anything libelous we will publish it.
In the meantime, we will keep reporting from as many perspectives as we can.
ADMIN: I endorse your response here. It seems as if some of these guys want to publish what suits there desire, as they hide behind a false name, otherwise you are not doing it right. I think that this attitude is quite childish and unfair.
We all want to know what true, what is positive, what is showing us a way forward–we want to read this information from your publishing service. Thank you for keeping people like me informed and able to express my own view.
See what some little boys from the Vielle case constituency that grew up broke doing to Dominica today boy. Skerrit is from Vielle case and Daniel Carbon are from Vielle case, while Sgt. Michael Sebastien aka Sebo / Mikey is from Penville. These three little boys has Dominica where it is today?
Four wanted Criminals.
Welcome to Zimbabwe number 2. Which threat are these enablers talking about?. People who are benefiting on the backs of poor people of Dominica are the ones always defending none sense. The leader of the opposition deserves respect as well. When this individual went to his home to try to frame him during elections, did we hear the enablers making a statement? This system is never going to end well. We saw it with all authoritarian types of governance throughout history. All the wealth attained will end to nothing. There is still time to repent and humble yourselves. God fearing people, pray for Dominica. It is not going to end well.
Answer these questions Mr. PM: did you have police pick up a gentle man from the airport by police to frame the opposition leader? Did you ask people to throw hot water on people? Did you ask your followers to harrass people? Did you have relationship with a former minister daughter and other women for favours? Did you cancel scholarship because you did not like how zoom meeting went? You are getting increasingly paranoid and only criminals who think the noose is tightening arround their necks behave in such a manner. Blackmoore i want to know what security you putting in place to protect skerrit from himself.
Skerrit, Blackmore, Tony and Loren Bannis are four of a kind. I don’t see the difference between Beelzebub and the four idiots above. In any other country most of them would be suited in a special suit in some uncomfortable house.
A few weeks ago Danny Lugay and Lennox Linton were in Parliament debating the finances of this country including the budget that pays the police, the PM, and the living expenses for the residents of that said home. A mature confident man and a leader of integrity and mental stability with all that security could have invited the two parliamentary reps to come into the property see what it looks like. Have a drink and given a tour. The Tax payers are paying. Skerrit has the audacity to come talk about he does not hate anyone. Skerrit mentioned people want to kill him in parliament and is looking for an excuse to beef up security around him because he knows what he is doing is blatant abuse. Skerrit needs to understand that people are willing to sacrifice there lives to keep Dominica an honest democracy and maniacs like him deserve to be behind bars. Again you have all the guns and state money yet you are threatened by a man who only speaks facts and truth. Cowardly devlish.
Well brother Skerrit all I can say is that with a support team like like that you don’t need enemies do you because without you these misfits won’t survive, will they.
Ok, it looks like the entire cabal feels necessary to comment and defend the indefensible. Blackmoore, you are utterly irrelevant – remember ………… when you had to disappear of the radar for over half a year. Bannis-Roberts, what can I say you got this job gifted by the same person who you are defending now. At the time he did not have a job left for you in his cabinet. Conclusion: you are corrupt and incompetent. Astaphan my friend, remember in 2008 in St. Lucia you called a case for the state paying EC$4,600 for a government ministers housing highly corrupt. Now you change you tune and $62,000 for the PM of DA is quite ok. You are a highly corrupt little man that has lost all credibility! YOU ARE IRRELEVANT!
Most definitely Mr. Blackmore! We need to protect our PM. We gave him the mandate to lead our Nation and those who think that they can just trample on the rights of the majority must be kept at bay. The PM has done so much for the people of this Country and a few deranged individuals think that they can just oust the leader that the majority wants! Heck no! We wont sit by idly, we will defend our PM. We don’t want UWP! Our PM has done a great job in transforming the Nation and we will be forever grateful. We will stand up to the bullies! PM, rest assured, the majority is with you!
@DC, I am with you here.
But it is still good that fellow Laborites know when and where to speak up–the best place is at the Election Polls where our voices are quite loud and effective.
These guys here fail to notice that they are fighting against themselves just as they do on the road–how worthless!
No wonder they want DNO to publish what is of their liking–poor, poor pity!
Sorry Rayburn, but you make no sense. You and your people should be the ones calming down.
As for you Loreen, a pass to enter my home. Are you loosing it. So what about the family members who have to come visit their parents, uncles Nenen and pawen I Morne Daniel. Skerrit should have thought of that before. No way I am going g to accept a pass. After that we will hear that the area is being g closed off and no one else will be allowed to buy land up there. The residents need to take a stand and say no to this damn nonsense.
He should have gone to Veille Case or Goodwill.
Get out of Morne Morne Daniel. Morne daniel close to canefield and I will fight for what is mine.
Morne Daniel and Canefield are family. Even if in different constituencies, they were both the estate of the same family.
Prime Minister Skerrit is the Head of State? Allu doe even know is the Head of State is, but is the beloved PM so every body in an uproar. These people have no interest in real politics, is just a who know who thing and friend ting that going on. Big Ambassador and if they ask you who is the Head of State your response is Skerrit? Jokesss.
Do you have any proof that it was a site visit to gain information? If he pass by the house he has a right to show someone the house, as far as I know. Was any weapons, cameras, etc found in his possession? If Lugay and a friend of his talking and they say “lets go up lemme show you the mansion”…I mean I dont see anything wrong, they were INSIDE their vehicle on the road, they didnt climb a wall, they wasnt on a tree, they wasn’t cutting a fence wire. I really dont see why they needed to be dragged out and slapped around.
Even if it was to gain information by observing from a distance within their rights. They can. Anyone can. They are on a public road. unless they are causing a disturbance which they werent because they were in their vehicles with their windows rolled up without any loud music coming from the vehicle. nonsense that there man. Anybody can come up there and watch or show people the house. If he was humble he wouldnt be in all that talk. But no he want the biggest and best and newest. Skeerit alone that enjoying state of the art in Dominica. Rest of us is crumbs we calling gold.
Dominica is turning into another Haiti.