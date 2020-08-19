Blackmoore vows to take ‘all necessary steps’ to protect PM Skerrit; Bannis-Roberts, Astaphan add their voices

Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, has condemned actions by members of the opposition who were seen, on Saturday 15th August, on the road at the entrance to the driveway of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s residence at Morne Daniel.

“I want to totally condemn the action of Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton, the member for Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay and the other occupant on the vehicle which was parked at the entrance of the driveway to the building where the Prime Minister and members of his family resides,” he said”

According to Blackmoore these actions of the members of the opposition go beyond politics and border on harassment, the blatant violation and encroachment of the rights of the Prime Minister and members of his family.

He called on the leader of the opposition and others to take a deep breath, calm down and avoid a repeat of such behaviour.

“It will not be allowed to continue anymore,” he stated. “It is time to bring an end to this personalizing of the office of the Prime Minister,” Blackmoore warned.

He described the office of the Prime Minister as an emblem of the country’s constitution and said it has to be respected at all times.

“Further, the state is obligated to protect the Prime Minister and his family,” Blackmoore stated … “And let me emphasize all necessary steps will be taken to do so.”

Dominica’s Ambassador to the UN, Loreen Bannis-Roberts has also weighed in suggesting that the incident should be seen as a wakeup call that the security provided to the Head of State must be “beefed-up and sharpened.”

“I mean you look at the vehicle; the vehicle is a tinted vehicle. Look at the windscreen, just a little space for the driver. You look at the calibre of the person in the vehicle and you listen to the comments and tell me if, from today, the security of the Head of State of the government of Dominica should not be beefed up?” she asked.

Bannis-Roberts is of the belief that the persons who were on the vehicle were on a mission.

“It was a site visit to gain information,” she stated.

She is suggesting that access to the five houses in the area where the Prime Minister resides in Morne Daniel, should be restricted.

“You give these people a pass and block up the area,” she remarked. “There is no need for you to pass there to go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has questioned the sincerity of the opposition in so far as their version of the incident is concerned.

He said that every time “these fellas speak it’s a presumption, a lie and there’s an inevitable consequence of 3 to 4 different versions of the story…these are men that continuously set up situations that require either the presence, the intervention or the reaction of the police.”

Astaphan posited that any form of intervention by the police that is taken to bestow law and order, “suddenly these guys become the victims…the victims of oppression and brutality…,”

The Senior Counsel accused the opposition of never being “prepared to face the consequences of their actions.”

Lugay has reported being dragged from his vehicle on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the presence of two other passengers, Opposition leader, Lennox Linton and one other individual, taken into police custody and subsequently released without being charged.

The Roseau North MP insists that the claim which he said that the police made about him being in the Prime Minister’s driveway was fabricated and has vowed that he will seek his day in court.