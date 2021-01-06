Body of late Corporal Ryan Shillingford back on Dominican soil

It was a sad occasion for Family and members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) who gathered at the Woodbridge Bay Port in a Guard of Honour to receive the body of Police Corporal Ryan Shillingford.

Corporal Shillingford, aged 44, died in a Martinique hospital on December 25, 2020. He was airlifted there for medical attention a few weeks ago but succumbed to his illness.

In attendance at the Guard of Honour when the body arrived via the Dominica Coast Guard were Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, acting Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette and his deputy Davidson Valerie.

Minister Blackmoore described the late Corporal Shillingford as “a hard working and committed police officer” and pledged the support of the government to ensure that the educational needs of his two young daughters will be properly taken care of.

Ryan’s father, Roy Shillingford, said his son was ‘ his friend, liming partner and bodyguard” and he will “truly be missed.”