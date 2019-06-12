Book of old Dominica photographs and paintings launched

A publication entitled “Heritage Dominica Volume 3 – A collection of old Dominica Photographs and Paintings” was officially launched today. The book, which captures the rich culture and lifestyle of the island, was presented to the Director of Tourism Collin Piper, Chief Technical Officer Roland Royer and media houses.

According to Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence, the book takes readers on an exciting cultural journey. It tells stories of life back then; shows how life has changed and helps us understand where we’ve come from and appreciate how far we have come as a people and a nation.

In the foreword of the book Lawrence writes, “Heritage Dominica Volume 3 takes us on all on a very exciting and educational journey, as the other volumes have done, and helps us explore and greater appreciate the rich history and heritage of Dominica”.

As one browses through the book, one can’t help but reminisce and smile about the vibrancy, creativity, landscape, architecture and goings-on of Dominican life.

“The book helps us to understand better what Dominica looked like and how people dressed and lived in those days. It was different then in those days and it is interesting to see how things have changed when you compare then and now,” Lawrence stated.

Director of Tourism, Collin Piper said that book adds to the island’s tourism “offerings” to visitors. He said Dominica’s tourism products need to diversify and our cultural products greatly benefit our tourism industry.

“Culture supports tourism and tourism supports culture,” he stated.

Chief Technical Officer Roland Royer, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, welcomed Heritage Dominica Volume 3 as a quality addition to Dominica literature and described it as a great gift idea and souvenir that can be used as a conversation piece at a coffee table and also as an educational book. He said that the book is a testimony of the government’s efforts in promoting and preserving Dominica’s culture and heritage.

Cultural Division and Ministry of Tourism wishes to thank all those who provided photos and contributed in making this volume possible especially, Gerry Aird, The Letang Family, Dr. Lennox Honychurch, Dr. Alwin and Anita Bully, Mrs. Athlene Douglas Murdock, Adriana Henderson, Horsford Nicholas and Julian Johnson.

Volume 4 is set to be released soon and Dominicans are invited to provide photos to the Cultural Division. Photos will be scanned and returned immediately.