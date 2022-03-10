Book of stories written by children presented to some schools on island

Copies of the book, Stories by Children – Volume 1, which was launched on December 11th, 2021 has been donated to various schools on island.

The book’s theme was Family and it was the first major initiative of the Fernance and Cyrilla Family Club which is a social and business organization formed by descendants of Fernance and Cyrilla Prince.

Children who are family members living in the diaspora have also purchased books and donated them to the respective schools which they attended in Dominica. Thus far, presentations have been made to the following schools in Dominica: Grand Fond Primary, Roseau SDA primary School, Shalom Preschool and Dominica Public Library.

The club felt it necessary to compile this book of stories by children so that children can develop a love and interest for reading and writing. Children within the family under the age of sixteen years sent in their entries of poems and short stories which were compiled into a book.

In January 2021, the club formed a ‘Stories by Children’ committee which plans and implements the development and publication of the book and according the Fernance and Cyrilla Family Club, this book compilation venture will be a yearly activity.

“We have informed you, the public, about this book and it is now available for purchase at Jays Book Store as well as social media outlets such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Purchase can also be done through family member,” PRO of the club, Nicole Toussaint-Jno-Baptiste, said.

According to members of the Family Club, the feedback from persons who have already read and purchased this book is encouraging. They also say that adults and children from the diaspora have purchased books and requested that committee members them to different schools in Dominica.

Chair Person of the Stories by Children Committee, Hatty Leslie, made the presentation to the recipients. Each recipient received a copy of the book Stories by Children, Volume 1, Family. Arrangements are now being made to present the book to other schools and institutions in Dominica and the diaspora.

According to Mrs. Leslie, the book was well received by the receiving schools. She said all recipients indicated that their students will be encouraged to read the book and also send in entries for Volume 2. They all felt it was a good initiative.

These book presentations will be an ongoing activity and the club encourages people to purchase Stories by Children- Volume 1, Family.

The Club continues to encourage the youth from Dominica and the Diaspora to send in their entries of short stories and poems for Stories by Children- Volume 2 – “When I Grow Up.” These entries can be hand delivered or sent online through Storiesby children.org.

The the deadline for receiving these entries has been extended from February 28, 2022 to March 31, 2022 so as to provide more youth an opportunity to send in entries.

Entries should be hand delivered to Nicole Toussaint who works at the Social Welfare Division -she can be contacted at 1-767-2650548- and Carlyn Constant – Ministry of Education – 6148669.