Boxing Day earthquake shakes Dominica and neigbouring islands

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred near Dominica in the wee hours of this morning.

Other islands in close proximity to the tremor were Martinique and St Lucia.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Unit, the quake took place around 3.54 am at a depth of 10km.

This is the second earthquake that has occurred near Dominica this week as well as the third to be recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.

On December 24, 2019, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded near Dominica, Martinique, and St Lucia.

On December 25, 2019, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded near Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Guadeloupe.

The following are the preliminary details of the event released by the UWI Sesimic Research Unit.