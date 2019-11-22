Boys are special – the message for Boy’s Week at SMP

Boys are special; boys are amazing; boys are intelligent; boys are smart, loving and kind.

These are just some of the placards they displayed. It’s their week – Boys Week! They are celebrating and they want the world to know.

St.Mary’s Primary School (SMP) – the only all-boys primary school on the island, celebrated “Boys Week with series of activities throughout the week. Vice Principal of the school, Pascal Matthew, told DNO that they wanted to make this year’s celebration a very special one for their boys.

The theme for this year “Empowering Boys” seeks to give boys the opportunity to aim and reach higher heights.

Matthew said that many times, society pays more attention to girls and not enough for boys. He believes that they both need and should be given equal and more attention.

“What are little girls made of – sugar and spice and everything nice? What are little boys made of – snakes and snails and puppy dog tails?” he asked and pointed out that childhood poems such as these still have an impact on how we see and treat our boys and their effects still linger on.

“Having 400 boys in our presence almost every day, we want to say that boys are more special than that. Boys are leaders; boys are amazing; boys are bright; boys are special”.

The St. Mary’s Primary School is very happy with the involvement of fathers in their boys’ school life.

“We are seeing that! We have a “Father’s Club in our school; we are on a drive to bring fathers into the life of their boys at school,” the SMP Vice Principal explained.

On Wednesday, the school hosted a special day where fathers interacted with boys in the classroom. They read to them; spoke about their occupations and giving them clues and hints on how to develop and grow up to be great men.

Other events which make up the weeks’ activities are:

Monday – Father’s activity where the fathers were given charge of the school assembly.

Tuesday – A sports activity between fathers and boys

Wednesday – Father’s classroom interaction

Thursday – March through the streets of Roseau

As they marched through the streets of Roseau, the SMP boys were very happy and encouraged by the feedback they received.

Joshua Paul, President of the SMP School Council, Vice President of Student Council, Jelani Shillingford and School Council member Kaelan Matthew all expressed to DNO the need to celebrate “Boys week” to remind people that boys are important, to demonstrate and recognize boys and to let Dominica and the world know that without boys, “there is no future.”

“Boy’s Week” at the SMP culminates with a grand celebration today where every boy will receive a special treat and awards will be given to those who excelled in different areas.