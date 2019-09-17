Brazil man charged for stealing from NBD ATM

A Brazilian national, 34 year-old Marckus Vinycius Da Silva who arrived in Dominica on August 15, 2019, has been arrested and charged for the theft of EC$150,000.00 using magnetic counterfeit strips, at the National Bank of Dominica.
According to court documents, Da Silva, though a native of Brazil, has command of the English language having lived and worked in the USA. On arrival in Dominica, he resided in Portsmouth and rented an Escudo Suzuki.
Between August 15-22, 2019, Da Silva used the counterfeit magnetic strips to withdraw large sums of monies at several ATM of the NBD at Roseau, Canefield, Portsmouth and Calibishie.
The bank, being aware of the suspicious transaction, reported the matter to the police who met Da Silva at the ATM at the Canefield Airport at about 3 p.m. on Thursday August 22, 2019. A search was conducted on his person and EC$305.00 in cash and eight blank value-loaded magnetic strip cards were found. A search of the vehicle found EC$3,215.05. He was taken to his apartment in Portsmouth where a search was conducted via a search warrant. Among items found, were an HP Laptop, one duplicate receipt book, one black and brown Samsnite suitcase containing two black plastic bags of cash.
He admitted to police that the cards are what he used to put the information on the blank value loaded magnetic strip cards with software installed on his laptop to take the cash from the NBD ATM’S.
The cash in one of the plastic bags totaled EC$50,020.00 and the cash in the other plastic bag totaled EC$97,300.00 totaling EC$147,320.00. Also the cash EC$3215.05 and EC$305.00 found in the glove compartment of the rental vehicle totaled $EC150, 840.05.
The court was told that of the cash stolen by Da Silva $94.95 was missing they recovered $149,905.05. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined a total of EC$70,000.00 all to be paid forthwith in default one year in jail.
His lawyer, Wayne Norde, told the court that his client had not wasted the courts time and fully co-operated with the police.
“He is remorseful for his action, he has not wasted the court’s time and also mostly all the cash stolen has been recovered,” Norde told the court.
However, magistrate Michael Ladaut said he needs to send a clear message to those out there thinking of doing such criminal acts that they will be dealt with once caught.
8 Comments
Dominica is the only Caribbean country where foreigners both good and especially bad, are treated better than the locals. If this was a local who stole only 1 tin of sardine, he would be rotting in jail with his face plastered on every media outlet in Dominica.
Our law enforcement is doing an outstanding job. Thank you guys. International thieves can find other islands to commit their theft crime. Because D/A cops dont joke.
They were too easy on him. Some years ago Chinese nationals did the same. They got a slap on the wrist. DA needs to clamp down on that.
Boy don’t be surprised that money is part of the $1.2 billion dollars that missing.
Wow! So the Brazilian must have seen how some top boys here were able to move millions through a bank of Dominica branch located somewhere in Ginevia, to pay the friends of Zampolli in their CBI deal, so he helped himself since he must have realized Dominica full of money???
It is unbelievable that this criminal is getting no jail time. What is the disincentive for him to not repeat these crimes. He did not steal from the ATM once, but multiple times. But if he was caught with marijuana he would be jailed.
“He is remorseful for his action……”
He was so remorseful that he went to the bank numerous times to steal cash that did not belong to him. Good one Wayne Norde.
I think he should have been fined double the amount he stole. I would not want to waste tax payers money feeding this thief, but he should have been hit much harder.
This is becoming very frequent on the island . Tighter security ATM is needed via reprogramming of security matrix