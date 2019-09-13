UPDATE: Hector John charged with incitement

Opposition parliamentarian and MP for the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John, has been formally charged with incitement, Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm.
According to our source, John has been taken to the magistrate court in Roseau where it is expected that the charge will be read to him.
The Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis, told DNO this morning that the arrest is related to a statement which he made at a recent meeting of the UWP in Roseau.
DNO has learned that attorney Gildon Richards is representing John in the matter.
Below is an audio clip of the statement for which it is believed that John was arrested and charged.
So telling DLP supporters to throw hot water on people, is not incitement?
Dominica’s justice system is a joke .This is like political harrassment… But this will just galvanize more UWP support!!!
Hector should go to the U S and utter such words to the President on a political plat form and you UWPITES would see if is arrest alone he(Hector) would be arrested.
Bet you, all now so his(Hector) A… would be in jail without question. THE THING IS….
UWPites like telling or doing people what THEY wish. When the back lash comes THEY keep crying foul….. HEARD….
Matt keeps complaining of an incident that happened to him at Q95. While no one is in support of the action of the individual to Matt, He Matt should have questioned himself whether what he(Matt) did to the individual( which triggered the incident) was right. He kept putting all blame on the poor guy and not giving the reason why . Matt knew damn well what he(Matt) did was wrong that’s why his opponent acted in the manner he did. Matt must learn to behave himself and stop looking for PUBLIC SYMPATHY when he (Matt) knows he was wrong in the first place. Do unto Others as YOU MATT have THEM do unto YOU.
KID get off the Block.
Roosvelt Skerrit said, ” send hot water on them”
This is also incitement.
The many statements your MASTER has made which can be considered as incitement is too numerous to mention.
Buthe will never ne charged. Labour has its day coming.
Mr John did not tell anyone to commence civil unrest, he just warned that it was a likely outcome.
Those so call labourats will do anything for uwp to lose but we will still win election skerritt and his brack are to corrupt boball
Mr. Guinness even putting God in his Debar. You are boldly threatening civil unrest. When will these uneducated UWP stop putting their foot 🦶 in their mouth. Besides seating by the bus stops every day, What is your contribution to your constituency or nation? We only know you when Lennox call for arms, tet toe wede. Just as you set Salisbury on 🔥 and disrupted Dominicans way of life, you should pay for your lang Kafka!
When shall it come to an end? The persecution of members of the UWP seems routine now by the Dominican government of Roosevelt Skerritt. What are the people ready to do about it? Are they going to let the beats go on, and on till every thread of democracy is totally destroyed? Just questions Lougawoo Mem would love to know while listening in the foothills of Morpo, Grand Bay.
Skerrit cannot call election because he knows he can’t win and he understands that would mean his future would be very dark. So Skerrit is working on a national unrest so he could use his army to do his bidding and then announce a state of emergency. That’s the only thing he feels could keep him in office a little longer. But let’s not forget that Jesus said the THIEF (Satan) came to steal, kill and destroy. Also Satan Jesus said was a liar and murderer from the beginning.
Here we go again!!! I urge you to be very careful, Skerrit! You overstepping the mark by a mile now. Instead of asking the police to do your dirty work, why don’t you tell the citizen of Dominica where the missing passport money is??
In the 70’s we had a civil unrest in Dominica that started with the rastafari movement. But the unrest really picked up steam when Ted Honeychurch was taken to the woods and never returned. That shook the nation because the rastafari movement never said they were going to do anything.
The opposition MUST stop talking
The opposition MUST start ACTING in the best interest of Dominica. Too much talk and not enough action.
That is some bull….. Are we in China? Carbon is as dumb as he looks. What about thatbis incitement.
So why was not Roosvelt Skerrit arrested when he said:
“Throw hot water on them”
Is that not incitement?
Mr. Carbon, be careful. You are a weak leader and all weak leaders ” end last”
My thought exactly. It cannot be for one side
So when skirrit had say when the opposition party come on them ppl door step pour hot water on them why didnt he get arrested also
Same thing I said. But it seems its only labourites that have freedom of speech in Dominica. Smh
Where is the clip in question?
It’s the audio clip at the bottom of the article.
When will Hector ever learn. But again, children live what they learn and learn what they live. If a man lives to be evil, his leader will encourage him even more. Two fake lawyers standing and smirking at the entrance to the courtroom.
Didn’t PM Skerrit tell his supporters at a rally to throw hot water on UWP supporters? isn’t that incitement as well?
How come the PM was not arrested?
Hipocracy at its best
Why was the PM not detained for incitement when he asked Labour party supporters to wet opposition members with hot water if they approached Skerrit’s steps… Dominicans ask yourselves a question. The law applies to all, no one is exempt… There is a season for everything… That season will come…