UPDATE: Hector John charged with incitement

Opposition parliamentarian and MP for the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John, has been formally charged with incitement, Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm.

According to our source, John has been taken to the magistrate court in Roseau where it is expected that the charge will be read to him.

The Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis, told DNO this morning that the arrest is related to a statement which he made at a recent meeting of the UWP in Roseau.

DNO has learned that attorney Gildon Richards is representing John in the matter.

Below is an audio clip of the statement for which it is believed that John was arrested and charged.