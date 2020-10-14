UPDATE: Judge strikes out UWP election petitions

High court Judge, Raulston Glasgow, has dented the hopes of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) in their bid to have 10 election petitions which they have filed, heard.
The UWP claims that the December 2019 general election victory of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) was achieved through fraud, treating, bribery and manipulation.
The UWP, in January 2020, filed petitions seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Wesley constituencies.
Attorneys for the DLP countered by asking the court to strike out the petitions for lack of merit.
Justice Glasgow, on Wednesday October 14, threw out all ten election petitions and awarded cost of $5,000.00 to the defendants.
In his 120-page judgment, Justice Glasgow stated, “The pleadings failed to include particulars that may assist to identify whether the claim breaches all the irregularities affected or may have affected, the outcome of the elections.”
“For instance,” Justice Glasgow continued, “other than a list of names, there is no information as to the basis on which the objections were made to any of the listed names.”
According to him, he is careful at arriving at his decision because the petitioners are entitled to bring evidence to substantiate their contentions.
“But I cannot agree, that the petitioners will know the case, and do not have not one factual basis set out on the pleadings to how a breach of the law and how it would have affected the outcome of the elections,” he stated.
On the issue of Mellisa Skerrit holding a Canadian passport and traveling on it, the judge stated that the petitioners failed to provide the necessary evidence to prove the principle of foreign law that would disqualify her.
“The petitioners failed to plead the alleged foreign law and accordingly, this also has been struck off,” he said.
“Even though I find that all of those respondents were properly joined, (except DBS) the pleadings against them are inadequate and insufficient…they did not disclose a cause of action, lack of necessary details etc and they are therefore struck out,” the judge said.
He also pointed out that while it was not the norm to award cost of such matters, he will depart from the norm.
“I have found good reasons to depart from these principles to strike out these petitions. The petitioners have repeated everything verbatim; they could have done that under a single or at the most two petitions. Instead, they had to waste paper, time, and money to respond to all ten petitioners which were unnecessary,” he remarked.
“I hereby order that all ten petitions be struck out and award cost of five thousand dollars to the respondents.”
*Editor’s note* DNO has been attempting to get a full written copy of the judges decision.
Below is a partial audio recording of Glasgow’s judgement. The audio is in two parts, part 2 pick ups at the end of part 1.
“In his 120-page judgment, Justice Glasgow stated, “The pleadings failed to include particulars that may assist to identify whether the claim breaches all the irregularities affected or may have affected, the outcome of the elections.””
If that is true, case closed since that would be the point: to prove that due to the proven irregularities in each of the constituencies, the election result in each would have been different.
So, leave that alone. All previous elections since 1978 have been held under the same laws and it is quite possible that all the political parties did whatever they could to win the elections. None just fell from the sky and is innocent.
Time to focus on persuading electoral reform in a constructive way, always bearing in mind that electoral reform does not mean a win for the Opposition at the next elections.
In the Eastern Caribbean jurisprudence, justice is a ghostly. It is elusive. I have no reasonable expectation of anything resembling justice from these courts of law. Justice in this region is extinct. Only social and political activism by the masses will effect change.
Dominicans are too sheep-like, too easily satisfied and much too passive. A people get exactly the government they deserve. APATHY is pervasive throughout Dominica therefore corruption and bad government prevails .
What do you know about Jurisprudence. Why make a fool of your self by writing such nonsense. When you say, “I have no reasonable expectation of anything resembling justice from these courts of law. Justice in this region is extinct.” You were delighted with the Court decision a couple moths ago when the Court ruled against Government. Why can’t you think rational, what is your impediment for doing such thing, your hatred for The PM and The Government. I told you before your opinions have no effect on the reality what is happening in the Country, especially your outrageous statements making your truths and distorting facts to suit your political agenda. Sitting behind your computer and spewing your opinion is easy. You have the right to express your opinion as to what is happening in the Country but at least put some rational thought behind what you are saying, example, why are you accusing the people of Dominica of being sheep like, why are you making such statements about the…
IBO SMART what is Linton’s DATE OF BIRTH?In the 2019 election there were 74,895 registered voters.41,457 voted.33,438 did not vote.What happened to the 33,438 who did not vote?
lin clown your name speaks for itself.look at the figures you gave.74895 registered voters when we don’t have all these people in the country.The opulation in Dominica is not even 70,000
You just said it …… clown. 74,895 registered voters and DA has less than 65,000 inhabitants. That means that in the last election every single child in DA voted and the rest was made up by dead people and some clever donkeys. Wake up Dominicans, the DLP and the PM take all you for fools. The number 74,895 is the very reason why this country needs electoral reforms. Your PM has been cheating on all you for the last 15 years!!!
IBO SMART if you are so smart explain to Dominicans.Night landing.New Roseau hospital.Windsorpark Stadium.Marigot hospital.4 bridges built across Roseau river.State house.Extention of DC airport.E O Leblanc Highway.H O Liverpool Highway.Charles ave road.NEP was invented by Skerrit 3,400 workers.Skerrit brought Clear harbour to Dominica ,app.834 workers.Skerrit’s baby $300 for people over 70yrs 2,700 involved.Yes We Care about 250 people.Under skerrit 95% of people given houses are working,they were renting and paying utility bills.NOW THEY ARE NOT RENTING.Hillsbrough Gardens City.Belvue Chopin City and more built by Skerrit.Under Skerrit we have 37,000 registered vehicles.School bus service,parents saving money.Land sold at $1 a sq ft.New mini hospitals in 12 constituencies.New Grammar School,DCP reopening.Kapinski hotel.Removal of HOSPITAL USER FEES.Free college tuition.There was no Dominica after Maria.Skerrit ,the Dlp and supporters built it back.UWP like you are Lying,lazy COONU.
lin clown do you live in DA
doesnt look like you do.you run your mouth like when the rivers overflow their banks during Maria
And still poverty on an increases. Unemployment on an increase.
Your idea of development must be holistic, Sir.
Sorry Workers but you fighting not against flesh and blood. The country need prayers cause there’s a spirit of death release over our land. OPEN YOURS EYES AND PRAY FOR our LAND our PEOPLE, just check the amount of deaths.
Lol… Desperate Lennox and his gang are the first ones needing prayer… LOVE DA, why don’t you start praying for them? Trust me, you have a lot of praying to do.
The judge is guyanese. Let’s compare de efforts of Caricom to save democracy in Guyana with de official death blow to democracy in Dominica. People like that are shameless…..they avoided civil war in Guyana.
For a few pieces of silver this guy has officially discredited himself among patriots of democracy. Some of dem man have no regard to how they appear in de eyes of the people.
This is disgraceful!
What is de real meaning and benefit of reparations when we are not democratic in our actions????
Just a dollar?
De dollar won’t clear our conscience.
This is a display of our disjointed Caribbean community…… I’m certain that our local judge would have would have ruled for democracy against de autocrats!!!!!!!
I don’t trust de AG neither de PM.
Corruption in de courts!!!!!!
This judge, supported by Skerrit has stabbed Ma Dominique in her heart…..no love for our waikubuli!!!!!
I hope all you choke on de passports money!!!!!
Before you wrote such comment did you put any rational thought into it. It is sad what partisan politics can do to the mind. Do you think you are justified to attack The judge with your pathetic silliness. When I read comments like yours I ask myself where did such a mental atmosphere originate in the minds of people like you to write such comment, thanks God it’s just an opinion be content with your opinion.
DNO Admin
I would like to know something – you are the tech experts not me.
How is it that there are some comments that are appearing closed to me. With your style I should be able to put thumbs up or down – what happens when there are certain comments that I just cannot access even though I have not been on your site?
You have my email address that I use and it is an official email address. Let me know why this is please.
ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know.
Please refresh the page whenever you experience this issue.
We have had similar reports in the past and it seemed to be related to the internet connection or the page loading in an incomplete way. If you still experience difficulty you can also email us at [email protected].
If you do send an email, then please provide a detailed description of what occurred along with the name of the browser and device (pc, laptop mobile or tablet) that you may be using.
@Gary & his twin brother Lyin’ Clown
“The people good is the highest law.” Gary, your failure to understand the real meaning of this statement only shows how dim-wired you are. Your thought process is that of a dotard.
Lyin’ Clown, anyone who showers praise on Skerrit for the severely depressed state of the economy and the gross underdevelopment of the country (bottom place in the OECS) needs his/her examine by a world renowned psychiatrist.
No sane, responsible nor patriotic citizen would support an incompetent Administration that has destroyed every sector of the economy along with the moral fabric of the country.
Dominicans stop giving comfort and succour to an autocratic and irredeemably corrupt regime.
That’s how you defend your statement, by name-calling, lol, not even an argument I’m not surprised by your notorious habit to my reply. Your behavior is predictable so are your comments.
Your response to Lyin Clown, that this Administration has destroyed every sector of the economy along with the moral fabric of the country is the typical nonsensical colloquial rhetoric you are repeating from the people whose agenda you support. You, asking Dominicans to stop giving comfort and succor to an autocratic and irredeemably corrupt regime, is somewhat laughable. The people of Dominica have just won a legal victory solidifying their overwhelming victory at the polls, do they have to listen to your nonsense, so long.
Dear judge Glasgow as a child I was taught to recite by heart these words. The National Anthem, not only to know it, but become a child of my country using it as my moto. As the standing judge can you help me make a decision since you see yourself making the best decision for our children future. What should I tell my children, this is not a moto to cultivate, don’t memories in school because it doesn’t work in the real world. (Come yet forward sons and daughters of this gem beyond compare strive for HONOUR son and daughters do the RIGHT BE FIRM BE FAIR toil with hearts and hands and voices WE MUST PROSPER ! SOUND THE CALL in which everyone rejoices all for each and each for all.) Do you recognize the last verse of the national anthem should we remove it. Awaiting your favorable response.
It does not say you must have your way as and whenever you think so. It recognizes norms and procedures. It also recognizes that the courts the legally established arbiter in our society. If you believe the Roosevelt Skerrit from Veille Case has the capacity to buy every judge in our justice system, to rule against you, 20 times now, then unfortunately, you have right to think as you wish about certain words in our national. What about changing your leader for a more level headed individual? But no! Keep him where he is. He is a powerful asset to the DLP.
As children growing up we were all taught to recite the National Anthem but there is one thing we were never told, to beware of Politicians who use The National Anthem as a means of manipulation to follow their agenda, the same can be said for the flag, countries have gone to war with other nations and civil war have divided countries simply because of Politicians sinister use of National emblems to foster their agenda.
You’re understanding of something does not mean that everyone should come to the same understanding as you. The National Anthem is not divine instructions for Dominicans to follow. Why are you suggesting that the last verse of the national anthem be removed because of the decision rendered by the Judge.
It is so sad to be a Dominican boy. So many fools, ignorant and brainless people! How do you ever win with such people? No wonder Hon. Austrie said We have been behind in everything for too long. No wonder PM Skerrit said “Dominica is not a real country!
You people are treating the politics of Dominica worse than a cricket game between West Indies and Australia and because you are a West Indian, no matter how badly they played you still support them. I know some poto Laborites like a bus driver called Clovis. Come to Borrow Square or by Olive shop during a cricket match and this man, no matter who West Indies playing against, Clovis so hate West Indies that he will always support the opposing team.
Yes UWP may have blundered maybe for lack of money, but no doubt, Dominica and our constitution is the BIG LOSER again!!!!
You, not wanting to be a Dominican has nothing to do with the ludicrous insults you attributed to the rest of your fellow Dominicans, but all to do with your ignorance and disrespect to other peoples right to vote for a Government they see fit to govern their affairs. Throwing insults at people simply because they do not hold the same political views and beliefs as you, says a lot about you.
Do you know how many elections The UWP have lost, do you know
how many times they went to Court to challenge the election results and lost. Have you not seem repetitive antics and modus operandi of The UWP. You must try and get hold of the Court transcripts and read what the Judge said and the reason their case was thrown out instead of hurling insults, you have a mind, use it.
To suggest that the UWP actions and repeated failures is due to a lack of money is somewhat laughable. What about the Leader of the Party. You must transform your insults towards people and look within.
When uneducated people do things we try to understand. Educated people on the other hand no one will understand. You went to school for all those years . Graduated yet you can’t make a well calculated decision base on fact, your decision is made and sent to you. Why all this education?if you can’t use it properly. On the other hand maybe Mr Glasgow intend to have a press conference informing the public how and why he came up with such a decision, why was there an award ? this just contradict your decision, why would the defendant found guilty yet given a $5000:00, could you please help me make sense of your decision.
But why are some people so quick to interpret what they want and not what is said.. Where you got the information that the defendants were found guilty yet given $5,000? If you don’t understand just keep your mouth shut cause you sound really foolish. Petitioners are the ones who took the matter to court, in that case the UWP and their 10 Candidates …Respondents are the ones who were taken to court, in that case the Government, DBS and electoral office. So to put it in simple terms for you to understand, the UWP candidates have to pay $5,000.
But wait nuh …. The amount of authorities the judge cited for his decision and you did not get at least one?
Ok in plain English. If you want to sue the doctor because he gave you a wrong prescription, you must show that he prescribed, that you bought and used it and it affected you adversely.
The $5,000 – well the judge said that 2 petitions could have been filed instead of 10 that gave everybody more work than necessary including the judge himself.
You keep talking about education, I’m bewildered by your understanding of the matter. The forum for a Judge is the Court Room where he gives his verdict, he does not have to go to the public and gave an explanation as to how and why he arrived at his decision. In layman terms, the reason The UWP was fined $5000 is simply because of the abuse of the Court system. The Court system is not a place to file useless unwanted cases presenting no evidence to back up the case, hope you understand. The UWP was not found guilty, their case was thrown out of Court, reason, they provided no evidence to prove or back up their claim that there were irregularities (cheating) at the polling stations in the 10 constituencies which the DLP won.
Have you ever thought about what the cost was for this whole case. This includes the fees The DLP paid to their lawyers to defend the case, The fees The UWP paid their Lawyer to present their case, not forgetting the administrative expense of the Court. Wow.
“Well done Mr Tony Astaphan, and your excellent team of lawyers job well done ” When you get a clown 🤡 as a pretending and corrupt opposition leader there is nothing left but a circus 🤹♂️ jokers and clowns, I feeling very sorry and sad for those followers of that so-called Workers calamity party because some of my friends and family is in that nonsense talking and making fools of themselves!
The begging bowl will be on radio and streets any time soon.
@ little kid on the block, I know you are very short sighted and an undeveloped brain, so let me try to help you see and think. Here is how it is a Dominica defeat:
1. Neither Skerrit nor Linton will be here forever as the good book tells us there is a time and season for everything.
2. Neither the DLP not UWP will be in politics forever. In the 70’s I was a poto DLP and DLP was very powerful. Byy early 1980 I saw how my DLp got so weak that we could only win Portsmouth!
3. I became a supporter of DFP that got very powerful and today they cannot even contest an election, let alone win a seat.
Luckily for us although both the DLP and DFP fell they didn’t do any Damage to our country, our constitution, our laws or our election.
Under the Skerrit DLP, Dominica has become nothing more than a shipwrecked country, a den of thieves and a country that is on international reader for all BAD reasons. What the court and Glasgow just did was to legalize everything that’s bad to suit…
Little kid, I hope you do not have children to inherit the distruction you guys allowed Skerrit to do to Dominica. And if you do have children I hope you prepare a future abroad for them just like Skerrit, like Tony, like Bubbles and those poto Laborites did. Keep celebrating the defeat of Dominica and think is UWP and Linton that is being defeated.
Kid on the block, is intelligent enough to support a winning team! On like you “My little take” supporting a losers side and a mad man that is always braying like a donkey!
I didnt think it would have gone anywhere either. Unless there is proof that is presented.
All they did was tarnish and good name and reputation of people by including them in their election petitions. But good always prevails over evil….they shall continue to fail!!
Now that i disagree with. There is absolutely NO shame in signing that petition. What the people should have done was to ensure that there was an actual case that could be presented with proof. Without documented proof you have no case really. As far as good and evil goes, both laborites and workers supporters reading the same bible. I not in that nonsense hypocrite talk with you. judge not lest ye be judged by the same accord.
So did Linton belief that if he had win he would become P.M. What a waste it is time for UWP. Supporters to stand up and demand Linton resign from the party he have cost the party to much pain and put more hate in the country. It is time for this guy to take a back seat. How much more are they going to take. His only hope is going to court .Did any one total up the amount of money this guy have cost the party. Is this a political party or Linton’s personal party? In the history of politics no party ever have loose so many election and court cases ant still remain as party leader.
Poor Dominica. It used to have white masters, now it has a black dictator…..plus ca change. Paradise lost.
To the Chief Editor of DNO!!!
So juss so allyou just coming and say mista strike down the case without no reason???
What is his precedent for throwing out the case???
What journalism allyou think allyou doing nuh,,,
ADMIN: Good question. Stay tuned, we always intended to provide the judgement as well.
This case was not thrown out because of a precedent in Law, meaning, a previous court decision that was cited as an example to resolve similar questions in this case. This case was thrown out because the UWP did not present evidence to support their allegations.
Skerrit destroying us and we not even seeing that. We hungry so we just allow Skerrit to sell our country for a bowl of soup as if there is no tomorrow. In fact under Skerrit we have become the bowl of soup island of the caribbean. You remember this story in Genesis 25:29-34?
“On a particular day, Jacob was cooking a stew when Esau came in from the fields very hungry. He was so hungry that he felt physically weak and desired food immediately (verse 29). Jacob, seizing on Esau’s moment of weakness, offered to feed him in return for Esau’s birthright blessing. Esau, being driven by his hunger and emotion, foolishly reasoned that he would die without Jacob’s stew—and what good would the birthright be to a dead man?”
Skerrit has us exactly where he wants us hungry and poor so he destroys us with help of foreigners and sells our country for nothing.
When Esau realized he was deceived he cried and said Jacob deceived me twice and vowed to kill him but it was too late Gen 27-34-42
I once heard a story of a very rich man, who was a thief and hated the poor. He was on a mission to use his wealth to destroy the poor because they always begged him. One day he paid a lawyer a large sum of money to kill a poor couple that accused him of theft. The couple had 5 children so the lawyer entered the house, blindfolded those children and put them in a car and then murdered their parents and burned their house. Later the lawyer convinced those children that their parents killed themselves and the only reason they survived was because he had them in the car. So the lawyer paid a judge to say that the couple killed themselves and used the 5 children as witnesses. As the children got older they realized that they were left without parents and without a house and as they thought of what happened they realized it was the lawyer that killed their parents and used them to lie to the court. They cried and wept but it was too late
Is that not what just happened to Dominica?
That so called victory is nothing more than EVIL that triumphed over good and only evil minded people will celebrate this victory.
It’s nothing more than Glasgow and the Caribbean injustice system that once again destroyed Dominica and armed very evil and corrupt people, so they could go and commit more Evil! But wait because Byron will soon come with the crucifixion of Dominica
To see how injustice is the winner let’s go back to Christmas morning of 2010, when the house of GON Emmanuel was firebombed by some very wicked, very evil and very devilish people. In fact we had a confession by the person who took responsibility for that evil work. He went on national radio and said he did it, who paid him to do it, who dropped him there, how much he was paid, how he was dressed, the color of the car that dropped him, who drove the car etc. Yet the court, police and associates played all their movie behind the scenes and guess what? The alleged guilty and criminal was made the winner at the court.
I wonder how many of the same players, and starrings were involved in this case today and celebrated victory knowing they they were criminals that deserved to be punished but instead, armed to commit more evil work?
The bible speaks about the unjust Judge and “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness”..Isa 5:2
It was only last night that this case came to my mind, I was wondering what had happened with it.
Anyway, I did not expect any other result; I think that the UWP spooned up too much that they couldn’t chew, by challenging 10 constituencies out of 21 in a courtroom. That was way too much for them to swallow, wee! They should thank the judge for helping them to spit it out–good heavens!
Sorry, that should read 10 of 18, not 21; which made the spoon much fuller
Money talks, bull…. walks! All these little black poor slaves of these little islands are hungry, hence another black slave who finds himself holding power on a slave plantation mentality island can sell passports and dangle money to these judges for which they are eager for,so there’ll be no justice!!!!
That’s what happens when you are born to lose with no leadership. Lennox is trying to remain relevant since he is at the verge of being kicked out as leader. He’s trying hard to bond on the opposition salary which Danny has his eye on. Spaggs can’t read so forget him.
Let’s see how long the UWP will maintain this approach? Guys you can’t spend 5 years in opposition fighting court cases. It has not worked. Change your approach, and begin by changing the leader. Mr. Linton has his strength, but the opposition needs a different approach and he has not proven the ability to bring that change about.
Now I know UWP support will bring on thumbs down, and that’s okay; but also help your party and your country move forward to bring about the desired change.
@ DomBim, I’m I am a UWP supporter and agree with you that it’s time for Mr. Linton to serve the party in another capacity, not because of the points you brought but rather for the face of the party. However, the big question is, change Linton for whom? Will Edison James come back? I doubt that? So who else in Dominica whether is from the UWP, DFP, even DLP do you think can do better than Mr. Linton? This is not the time when UWP had the likes of Joseph Isaac, Joshua Francis before the scandal or Thompson Fountain. Who in Dominica has the guts to take the maypwee and lang sal of the DLP? Who in Dominica that is not corrupt and you know will not accept the bribe of Skerrit like JI and TimTim did? Who do you see with integrity, good reputation and a real vision to make Da a better country? You are trying to make Linton the problem of Dominica and the UWP, which is so wrong! I am not a lover of Linton but who do you see that’s better?
To suggest that my comments above implied that Mr. Linton is the problem of Dominica and the UWP is far from the truth. Mr. Linton has given much to the party and the country. And while his efforts are appreciated by many, they fall short of the expectation. This is politics and if people want to get involved in politics at such high level they must demonstrate a command of political matters. I and others have questioned and criticize the strategies utilized by the party in the past and rather than taking a closer look at the approach these comments when seen as that of non-supporter of the party.
The question of if not Linton then who, is for the party to decide. The party has a system for selecting its executive members and leadership. But I am very certain, there are a few great candidates who has the ability to win and influence the people and lead the change needed.
If de observer and ibo smart,know the entire justice system is against UWP,why are they going to court?.Any educated or smart person,would know UWP would LOSE the case.IBO SMART,Dominica is LABOUR COUNTRY.Skerrit and the DLP built Dominica after Maria,while a lazy bunch of crooked traitor were rejoicing at it’s destruction.UWP,LOSERS.WASTE OT TIME TRAITORS.
When you are up against the state’s scarce resources being flouted with impunity to finance all charges against misdemeanours in public office… how can anyone get justice in our courts?
The new normal in Dominica is BRIBERY and CORRUPTION in government being rife and exempt from punishment from the injurious consequences of their action.
C’mon, DNO! If you are providing information, then do so. What purpose does it serve by not stating the reasons for the decision?
HOTEP!
ADMIN: Good point. We do intend to provide the judgement as well. We just put out the Breaking News article until we could do so.
Dem man are jokers. UWP tired loose court cases.
All THEY do is reap off their supporters and say THEY fighting COURT CASE.
The little pension the poor( as THEIR LEADER would say) is getting is being consumed in the wellbeing of their LEADER and they the supporters are so blind to see that they are just being reaped off.
On de block you shall remain, though
And you shall remain in tetemorne!
Only thing that will ever change in this place is the level of poverty and stupidity..it will continue to get worse!!!!!
They are very bad losers,people with no back bone. Please ladies and gentlemen show me or bring it to light any progress towards or for Dominica created by the UWP when I see and recognise what they have done for the people, instead of mischief, then I will sound the alarm . Apart from that keep your tails between your legs. I am fed up with your childish stints. The reason why you guys hate progress is because in days gone by the big boisewars oppressed the poor and you people want to keep them down, but because some of them will catch up your page you don’t like it. Dominicans wise up . I say go Skerro . You watch right now they are planning a new evil wicked thought. But remember Karma. Sa moi douvant say deyi
$5000.00? That is a slap on the wrist.
UWP wasting time and money. That case would never go no where. Y beat a dead horse. When Dominican tried sousay sell they’ll vote skerro out. I give up. In the meantime the lines at moneygram and western union will get longer. Dominican 5 more years take alu blows.
First ball duck in cricket, WWE Smackdown!!! NBA style rim rejection, WBC first round knockout, and MLB shutout all in one. Need I say more? Stick a fork in it!!! UWP will have to wheel and come again.
If we don’t know the history of this case we will conclude that UWP lose. But here are a few important things DNO did not tell us:
1. They didn’t tell us that Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts, who is the resident judge in Dominica, is a Guyanese
2. They didn’t tell us that Raulston Glasgow, who is the resident judge in Grenada, is also a Guyanese. You start to get the facts right? Interestingly the Al Jazeera report told us a lot about Grenada and Dominica and somehow both islands have Guyananes as judge.
3. We just saw the election theft that took place in Guyana recently and some have already been charged. So Guyanese know how to…
4. Wynante Adrien-Roberts, recused herself from the case because she knows what she knows.
5. The DLP refused to allow a Dominican to hear that case
6. A judge from St Kitts was assigned but he too recused himself
7. After the first hearing Glasgow claimed to be sick and had to put the case on hold
………………………………………….
Absolutely! Their case had no weight! This Was a waste of the Court’s time. Please allow the duly elected Government to continue with the transformation of the Country! Sour losers!
You ba….. all you benifiting big time by that currupt gov so all you do care the rest of the people can go to hell.. people ketching hell in this country .. no jobs… Or bad jobs.. no money in the bloody place .. wicked evil basssos.. all you will leave office all you must
No surprise to me at all. Everything is stacked against the Opposition. The Justice System offers Injustice. The lengthy delays and the preposterous decisions of the courts often defy common sense.
Many people have long last confidence in the courts of law in the OECS. The people’s good is the highest law. This decision does NO GOOD for the people of Dominica. It’s another injurious blow to what little we have left of our democracy.
Wow, you are back again writing nonsense. Do you know how silly you are when you say,”The people’s good is the highest law.” wow, is this what partisan politics has done to your mind, is this the type of society or country you would like to live where persons or people take it upon themselves to arbitrarily decide what is law for themselves with no regards for some sort of morals, ethics or rational thinking, is this how you would like Dominica to be governed, sounds like mob rule.
Who gave you the authority to decide this decision, saying, “This decision does NO GOOD for the people of Dominica.” that’s your opinion which you are entitled to but it has no clout. Dominica is a democracy, the people choose the Government by a stunning majority to govern their affairs for the next five years, if the Government fails in their promises, then the next election will decide their fate, not you.
Whenever a matter is brought before the courts there must be evidence. Evidence is not opinion or political propaganda. Evidence has to be based on proven facts. The UWP is famous for bringing matters to court against the government based on political propaganda and the opinion of its political leader.
Was the 2014 struck out?
Or the 2019?
The article is kind of unclear.
ADMIN: 2019. A correction was made to the first line to make it more clear.
So, this matter has been finally adjudicated. Will Judge Glasgow’s reasons for his decision be made public?
Another in your face defeat to Dominica! Some will say it’s a UWP defeat but they are so wrong. It’s a Dominica defeat and one day there might not be a uwp or DLP just as there is not a DFP that dominated elections in Dominica in the 80’s to mid 90’s. But guess what? They can’t even contest an election today. So UWP and Skerrit will not always be there but, Dominica will always be there. So stay there and allow Skerrit and his gangsters to destroy Dominica and think is UWP that is defeated and is UWP that did not do their work. It’s like letting wood ants destroy your house and blame the man or woman. The truth is, when the house falls everybody will suffer
Hush your A. That’s you ALL UWPITES defeat not Dominica.
UWP in the minority so how the hell that could be Dominica’s defeat.!
More to come. Leaving you all like back n neck.
Keep feeding Lennox!
I feel sorry for you, Why don’t you dwell in the present and face up to it, see the reality as to what has transpired. We all know in Politics Parties come and parties go, we see this by observation you do not need you to come here and lecture us on something we do not know or have not seen. Look at what is happening right now in our Country and who is responsible for it. When you say “Another in your face defeat to Dominica” wow. The people of Dominica elected The DLP to form The Government by a stunning majority, the Opposition goes to Court claiming there were inequalities, they went to Court to prove their allegation and provided no evidence, whose victory is it, it is the electorate victory, the Court gave them vindication, so why morn and groin writing such silliness. Your woods ants story is your imagination as to what you want to believe and create with you own mind, be content with your story, History will be the judge.
It’s a men’s club or a big boys club. I am not surprised because we should all know that the ccj, judges, magistrates are all members of the same club and money buys everything in life, except salvation! So no surprise.
A sad day for democracy in Dominica. We are for sure on the way to a dictatorship and full blown corruption. The country and its people will be the losers, Skerrit and his gang will be the winners.
@RoRo, “A sad day for democracy in Dominica” man let us face it without a doubt you comes straight out of a comic book! Nothing more to say my lord!!!!
They always say show me your friends and I will tell you who you are. The statements you made about The CCJ, Judges and Magistrates do you have evidence of such thing, if you do, tell us something we don’t know. It is the same reason The UWP have gotten themselves in such a mess, making allegations and when given a chance to provide evidence of the allegations they cannot do such thing, you are just as silly as the people you are following, THINK.
What did you expect! The election was contested, and UWP accepted the conditions under which they were conducted. CARICOM and OAU granted the formula for free and fair elections. Levi told the nation they are rejecting the election reform report, and UWP followed suit and said I agree: They should never have contested the election.
No matter how many negatives this piece will, and expect to receive from angry UWP supporters, Carlisle Jno Baptiste is absolutely correct about the court submission. How in the world is one going to present such a application and cannot prove it: We all know it happed, but where is the proof.
How in the world did you expect to go up against such powerful collegial allegiance: Raulston Glasgow => CCJ (government paid ) => Dennis Byron!
I really thought the case was going to be presented based on the bloated list with dead people voting…. Just give it up and fight for a clean list. That is the struggle Rosie would have fought and … for.
Was evidence presented that dead people voted? No evidence no case…
You made my point exactly. The voter registration list is what should be litigated and not what could not be proven ie.. bribery which by all accounts seems to have occurred. Even you too @Anon is smiling at the number of planes on the airport, a phenomenal occurrence you had never experienced in your life – Well… except if you do not believe in God. The suit should have demanded the list as a part of its challenge, and based it on the election reform report, the one which Levi rejected.
Had that approach been pursued, it would have put the judge in quagmire: continuing to protect the government of a member state that is paying their salaries, or ask that very said member state to provide the complete voter list to be compared with the residents of that constituency.
@de observer, how are you going to litigate the list? The list was published according to law. Every citizen has a right to examine the list and make objections, did you? No evidence was presented to support treating or bribery. If treating and bribery was so rampant why didn’t the UWP present the evidence to the court?
@Anon Which one was eventually employed? Do you remember that debacle.
But what is funny and amazing, is that you won, your party won and you are still defending your victory. Funny is it not!
I have always been taught, when you win you do not fight back or defend your victory, you allow the adversarial loser to do all the fighting and quarreling. The real problem is that from Tony de Antiguan down to Man Bites Dog including Anon somewhere in the middle are all still fighting about their victory. The one that demonstrated that Dominica already has an international airport.
A victory that just cannot accept be accepted. It is like a bobo. If you guys really won, then let the loser complain!!
Do you know how silly you are, saying the UWP should litigate the voter registration list, lol. Do you think before you write such foolishness. Be content with your belief, keep deceiving yourself defending the ludicrous actions of The UWP.