BREAKING NEWS: Noreen John passes away

Dominica woke up to the sad news this morning that lawyer, Noreen John has passed away.
A family member confirmed to a DNO source this morning that John died in Antigua on her way to London where she was going to seek medical attention.
It was recently announced that John would be the United Workers Party’s (UWP) candidate for Grand Bay in the next general election.
She was absent when the UWP presented its full slate of candidates at a public meeting on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Sunday May 19, 2019.
UWP leader Lennox Linton said at the event that John was not well and had left Dominica to seek medical attention overseas.
28 Comments
I really wish scientist develop something to turn back time.
We all have that ultimate appointment with death, may she rest in peace.
May her soul R.I.P.
I am in shock at the passing of a champion of progress our Sister Noreen John. Noreen and her husband Olu were in the front row at the launch of George James Christian biography at UWI in Auiust 2017. Little did I know that I was seeing her for the last time.
I knew Noreen as child as I followed my older brothers in African Liberation Day marches in the 1970s. Noreen was there.
Noreen was a champion for peace, love, unity and progress on Dominica and across the African Diaspora. She was a humanitarian who saw wrong and tried to right it.
She was one of our very own Angela Davis’ and a progressive Soul Sister …I can see her now with her afro….she wanted Grandbay to become that beacon of hope once more for a better Dominica…as we continue that work may her soul rise in power.
We shall remember her and we shall overcome!
She is now in spirit watching kindly and protectively over us.
Hold strong brother Olu.
Our heartfelt condolences to Sister Noreen’s friends…
How can a nation of people be so political??? Even in death.
R.I.P Noreen?
My condolences to the family and friends of Noreen John. I will forever remember her as she was my teacher growing up. M,y prayers go out to her family
SIP No-Jo. We do not understand why you are no longer with us but we know that the Great I Am is in control. Condolences to all your family and friends
Very sad. Sigh. A woman whom I looked up to. RIP
We have to make an all out effort to improve the healthcare system in Dominica. Everyone with a serious ailment or injury has to be flown overseas. Good health is wealth. Time is of the essence. No more pussyfooting around this must needed service. Again, profound sympathy to the relatives, friends and acquaintances of Noreen. Rest peacefully my dear sister.
On the real,but here are the cold facts, Dominica grows bananas not money trees, the virgin islands and Puerto Rico are of high standards, but yet people are flown to Florida and even Cuba for certain medical conditions,it’s sad that the sister passed may she rest in eternal gods peace, this is a white man’s world, certain nations ain’t gonna attain these types of wealth, take a look around you,is not all about Dominica, it’s the world, even the Chinese who are trying to help, are being fought against
@Forreal
We are not a wealthy nation and I fully appreciate that. I get your point. That said, we can do much better than we are doing at present. The service is far below the minimum standard. Why Barbados, Martinique and Guadeloupe should be so advance in comparison to the heath care service we provide? Better can be done and should be done.
She fell sick at the Airport in Antigua and was taken to the HOSPITAL IN ANTIGUA it was not in the hospital in DOMINICA, thank God. Ibo MALAPROP France. May she rest in PEACE!?
So sad to hear…lovely lady
Rest In Peace Noreen
RIP Noreen
I pray that in your peaceful sleep at the feet of our Blessed Mother and Merciful Lord, you will beg and plead with them to rescue Dominica from the hands of the demons.
Yes, you really cared about Dominica and Dominicans and you were willing to fight for the betterment of all; I pray that those of us who love our people and country will continue to fight for liberation from the present demonic chains.
May your beautiful soul rest in peace.
Blessed Mother? NO NE SHALL GO THROUGH THE FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME! Those were the words of jesus, not through a Pope, Some still dead mary, or a priest or bishop but through christ only.
How sad that the young woman died on her way to London in search of medical care. This is a damn shame that the island does not have a hospital or competent doctors to treat sick people.
May her departed soul rest in eternal peace and may her untimely death bring outrage and attention to our derelict health care system in Dominica. May God help us all.
Nacinimod, “died on her way to London in search of medical care.” okay i will let that pass although i know you have no idea what medical care she may have been seeking, but let that pass.,
” This is a damn shame that the island does not have a hospital or competent doctors to treat sick people.” Now that’s the most RIDICULOUS and INSULTING statement ever and you should apologize to our hard working Doctors and Nurses on this wonderful island!!!!!!
Are you aware that people die in hospitals in the US, Canada, the UK and around the world? When will you people just comment on what is and leave out the stupid political comments. May her soul R.I.P.
To her family, esp Hilda John, my DGS 82-87 classmate. I am so sorry. I can imagine the pain you’re going through. May God grant you all the serenity to accept the things you cannot change. Praying for you… XOXO
LIFE! Only the ALMIGHTY knows the hour.
May her soul rest in peace!
So true, KID. One thing we all must face is death. Yet, we know not the hour. Live peaceably with all despite our differences.
My prayers and thoughts are with her family and friends and also the community of grandbay and the uwp members and supporters may her soul RIP
Rest in Peace!
R .I .P
May your soul rest in peace, and your dream of seeing change in Dominica must become reality. You was a wonderful and loving lady and thanks for helping me when i was down, you did not ask me for any money and nobody ever knew. Thanks.
So very sad. My deepest sympathies to all the family and friends
This is truly sad. Heart-felt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. Life is so unpredictable. I may be your opponent but not your enemy. May her soul rest in everlasting peace.
Well well well! This is serious… Dominicans we know ourselves and we know exactly what we are thinking! Yes, it’s is serious and getting more serious by the seconds.. Condolences to the family of Noreen John..In a most tumoltous time filled with grief and many questions may the conquering Lion Of Judah, through the Holy and Only God give you a His peace…we mourn with you, we are hurting with you, we are broken too.. Thank you Noreen John for your bravery and courage in stepping forward to help Dominica…Your selfless act will be rewarded..Thank you and rest in peace…our cause for Dominica continues… Rest in Peace…alas alas alas
Oh how sad… RIP Norren