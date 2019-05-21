BREAKING NEWS: Noreen John passes away

Dominica woke up to the sad news this morning that lawyer, Noreen John has passed away.

A family member confirmed to a DNO source this morning that John died in Antigua on her way to London where she was going to seek medical attention.

It was recently announced that John would be the United Workers Party’s (UWP) candidate for Grand Bay in the next general election.

She was absent when the UWP presented its full slate of candidates at a public meeting on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Sunday May 19, 2019.

UWP leader Lennox Linton said at the event that John was not well and had left Dominica to seek medical attention overseas.