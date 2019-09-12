BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Newtown

Reports indicate that a shooting incident occurred earlier this morning at Newtown close to the Newtown Savannah.
Information is that the incident involved a police officer and a civilian and occurred after a minor traffic accident in which the two individuals were involved.
DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
Below are some pictures taken at the scene of the incident.
those bike men need to respect pple and vehicular traffic on the streets can’t be wrong and strong at the same time …now see that he didn’t know it was a police…. punching the man in his face SMH…he lucky is just that he get if it was America he would be dead ….
I hope the gunshot victim survives.
f… the police! Bare poor people children they’re taking advantage of