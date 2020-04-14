BREAKING NEWS: Trump announces that US will halt funding for WHO

Donald Trump in a live press conference Tuesday evening announced that the US will be halt funding to World Health Organization (WHO) while a review is undertaken of the organization.
Trump outlined a laundry list of grievances that he has against the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the WHO.
This comes at a time when Trump has been very critical of the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, accusing him of being biased towards China.
The World Health Organization is funded from assessed contributions from members states and voluntary contributions.
Live press briefing below:
3 Comments
Trump is an ‘arsonist’. He’s is setting the whole world ablaze.
Trump is right and I approve his position. WHO boss has became Chinacentric and spent all his time praising China while they were hiding, lying, conniving, mistreating Africans in Guangzhou ignoring people the world over getting who were getting sick and dying. This is a victory for black people in particular. Down with WHO and China.
Great opportunity for Dr. Clarissa Etienne to move up the chain while divorcing herself from rougues, vagabonds and the lying Chinese. Thanks president trump for taking such a bold step. Let me see if Skerrit have the cahunas to criticize you.
Not that is a President that looks out for his people and the world. He says it and take action. Tedros must now resign! His inaction and closeness to China have caused damage to the world and the Caribbean. Our economies are damaged and will take a long time to recover. Our hotels will be gone for a very long time as people will not travel much.
It’s about time the world deal with China!