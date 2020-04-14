BREAKING NEWS: Trump announces that US will halt funding for WHO

Donald Trump in a live press conference Tuesday evening announced that the US will be halt funding to World Health Organization (WHO) while a review is undertaken of the organization.

Trump outlined a laundry list of grievances that he has against the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the WHO.

This comes at a time when Trump has been very critical of the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, accusing him of being biased towards China.

The World Health Organization is funded from assessed contributions from members states and voluntary contributions.

Live press briefing below: