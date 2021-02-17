Brooklyn’s TriSzy returns to Dominica to shoot “If Is One Thing” video

Though born in Brooklyn where he is currently based, TriSzy (pronounced Tree-zee) has not forgotten his Dominican roots. He returned to the Nature Isle to shoot the video for his latest song “If Is One Thing” at several locations and with local talents; using the visuals as a message to aspiring acts that they can be as big as they dare to dream.

Essentially, he is encouraging artists to sing the genre of their choice and do it as best they can to earn the rewards that hard work and consistency promise.

TriSzy (born Tristan Shillingford) returned to the island as a child and attended the Convent Preparatory School and Dominica Grammar School. He started off his musical career rapping with The Mixed Breed (TMB) group, who, along with So Sick Ent. and R.E.A.L Ent. were a few of the young rap groups of their days. He explored genres such as Hip Hop, RnB, Dancehall and Soca and now specializes in Island Pop- a hybrid of all these sounds.

A recent comment by a fellow Dominican took TriSzy back to those days where he and others like him were few and far between and looked down on for embracing a different genre.

“During the pandemic while people were on lockdown a certain individual said, ‘the only thing that can make it out of Dominica is Bouyon.’ I felt like me and that statement had beef. So I had to attack it in the song.”

Creative Director, Nicole Morson of Mad Ras Kre8ive helped him to tell the story of a young TriSzy (played by Trillit) living with his single mom who had her hands full with the troublesome boy. He eventually realized through the example of those who did not accomplish their dreams, that that could be his fate if he did not change his life around; and so he pursued his love for music. There were challenges along the way including being turned down by a producer who refused to record his song. Nevertheless, he persisted and gained fans, who loved him and his music. As he sings in the song “if is one thing I know, where I from is good people but it have bad mind.”

TriSzy says he wants this music video to be a wake up call to music industry players in Dominica that they should not look down or shun someone who has a different talent or prefers to sing a different genre from the norm.

“I want to inspire individuals who feel shackled in their own country. No one should impact your talent unless it’s positivity, proper instructions and right directions they are giving to you.”

For TriSzy, the support from industry movers and shakers can drive an artist to be the best they can be and so producers, DJ’s and the like should instead seek to be on the lookout for new talent and work to mentor those artists to become musical gems.

“After that, it’s on the artist to work as hard as he or she can to be the BEST in whatever style or genre of music they choose.”

TriSzy hopes to be an example through his music and collaborations. He has worked with other artists to include Colton T (“Inside Me”), Shelly (“Bum Pain”) and an upcoming collaboration with Fuego Dinero is soon to be released.

“If Is One Thing” was produced by Kirky Beats (Kirk Blackmore). The video was shot and edited by Dylan Lowe of GloSho Multi Media and Michael Lees of Michael Lees Films. TriSzy also has several original songs on his Farenhit mixtape. To those who are new to his sound he says, “its ok if you don’t love me yet.”

TriSzy encourages all to enjoy the Carnival Season in a safe and responsible manner and to follow him online at Facebook.com/TriSzyTMB.