Brothers charged with murder of Wesley man

Two brothers who were assisting the police in the murder of Phillip “Boldface” Bazil have been arrested and charged. They have appeared before a magistrate where the charge of murder was read to them.
According to police, Phillip “Boldface” Bazil succumbed to his injuries after receiving several cutlass wounds to various parts of his body.
The brothers Curvin and Irvin Colaire appeared before a magistrate in Roseau on July 20, 2020. They were not required to enter a plea since the matter is a capital offense and will be tried by a judge and jury.
Attorney at law David Bruney is representing the accused men in the matter. They have since been remanded to the Stock Farm Prison.
The matter has been adjourned to November 13, 2020, in Wesley. The court also gave directions to the prosecution for the disclosure of statements in the matter.
Evil is Nestled in the Hearts, and programmed in the Home. When 2 Blood Brothers tend to attained this level of Animosity, it shows that they view their fellow human Brother as nothing. Emotionalism, living in the Heart continues to fetter Man/Wo’ making them perpetual Animals. Taking the life of another, sinks the Heart into decadence, which is really the true Hell. The Ancients told us that we need to “learn to live, live and learn” is it to late for our Mis-educated and Un-balanced Brothers and some Sisters? “its in the Hearts of Man/woman that thoughts, good or not so good are conceive”.
The victim’s nick name says a lot,
BoldFace. It had to take two individuals to use machete on him.
Then they aren’t going to see daylight that early again..
HELP US,who said no law no constitution can prevent them from doing what THEY WANT?It is those BOLDFACE LIES by you and UWP which is causing these crimes in this country.The PM was quoting section 32(1)(a) page 39 of the CONSTITUTION OF DOMINICA.It says,a person shall not be qualified to be elected as a REPRESENTATIVE if he,is by virtue of his OWN ACT,under any acknowledgement of allegiance,obedience or adherence to a foreign power.So you are condoning and supporting CRIMES in this country,with the blessings of pastor Rasputin and UWP.The majority of Dominicans are smart.With those LIES UWP will NEVER win an election.
ADMIN: Here is a short audio clip of what Prime Minister Skerrit said in the run up to the 2009 elections and an article giving some additional context: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Roosevelt-Skerrit-says-No-law-and-Constitution-will-stop-him.mp3
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/politics/skerrit-attempted-to-renounce-french-citizenship-before-2009-elections/
The dead man is from wesley not woodfordhill
ADMIN: Thank you. Our initial source assured us the man was from Woodfordhill. We have since been able to verify that he is in fact from Wesley.
Gunshot is one thing. when you use you hand to chop or stab, that is another level.
Garçon, you splitting hairs when it’s death? The man is dead you hear whether he was stabbed or shot. Dead is dead, no matter how you die the victim don’t know the difference exactly because he is dead.
Here is what God told Cain after he killed his brother Adam in Gen. 4:10-11 ” And he said, What hast thou done? the voice of thy brother’s blood crieth unto me from the ground. 11 And now art thou cursed from the earth, which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother’s blood from thy hand;
Sometimes when I think of the amount of murders taking place in Dominica, the last 15 years along with the pain and sorrows from hurricane and flood, I often wonder if we are not paying for the premature deaths of late PM’s Rosie Douglas and Pierre Charles?
Oh Lord hear our cry. My heart goes out to the family of the young man who was murdered and my heart also goes out to the relatives of these two brothers accused and charged for this murder. People it’s getting worse you know. While no one died from covid-19 and we thank God for that, but from May to now I can think of six people who have been brutally murdered in our little country and sadly, nothing is being done to stop that blood shed in our country. But I am not surprised because when the police is so busy protecting criminals, what you expect? What to expect when so many of our pastors, priests, church elders and Christians are Blessing known evil and in some cases are even partakers of the evil and yet these same people are serving communion to law officers that know of their involvement? What do you expect in a country where a known wanted criminal like Aliereza Monfared, was allowed to come to here to hide and his friends were top people in authority and top cops?
Oh my Lord, what is happening to Dominica today? Boy let me not say much except to remind us of this passage in Proverbs 29:2, from the Good news Bible:
“Show me a righteous ruler and I will show you a happy people. Show me a wicked ruler and I will show you a miserable people.”
The contemporary English version is even more direct;
When justice rules a nation, everyone is glad; when injustice rules, everyone groans.pro. 29:2
Injustice is ruling Dominica and therefore the people grow plain and simple.
These days in Dominica a week cannot go by for you not to hear of a murder, as if life does not matter and that no law no constitution can stop them from doing what ever they want. It’s really a shame to see how Dominica has fallen the last 10 years in particular. Whether we want to accept it or not Dominica is really weeping people. My deepest condolences to the family of all involved and may God give them grace to go through this.