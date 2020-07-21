Brothers charged with murder of Wesley man

Two brothers who were assisting the police in the murder of Phillip “Boldface” Bazil have been arrested and charged. They have appeared before a magistrate where the charge of murder was read to them.

According to police, Phillip “Boldface” Bazil succumbed to his injuries after receiving several cutlass wounds to various parts of his body.

The brothers Curvin and Irvin Colaire appeared before a magistrate in Roseau on July 20, 2020. They were not required to enter a plea since the matter is a capital offense and will be tried by a judge and jury.

Attorney at law David Bruney is representing the accused men in the matter. They have since been remanded to the Stock Farm Prison.

The matter has been adjourned to November 13, 2020, in Wesley. The court also gave directions to the prosecution for the disclosure of statements in the matter.