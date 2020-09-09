Browne confident Dominica will write off LIAT debt

Although St Johns has not received any commitment from Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit about a proposed debt liability write off for LIAT, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he is confident that the answer from Roseau will be “yes”
All governments in the region have been asked to write off debts owed by the regional carrier, which accounts for nearly a third of the over EC$300 million in liabilities on the airline’s books.
Browne said, so far, only St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has committed officially to the undertaking.
“We have not heard formally from Dr Gonsalves as yet but he has given an undertaking to write off the liability of 14 million and we are appreciative that he is standing in solidarity with us,” Browne said over the weekend.
He said where Dominica is concerned, “I am pretty sure Prime Minister Skerrit will be writing of his government arrears. We are now waiting for Barbados and other countries in the region.”
In July, a high court in Antigua and Barbuda granted a petition allowing for the reorganization of the airline, the appointment of an administrator as well as staying all proceedings relating to the liquidation of the company.
The High Court in St John’s granted the petition as the Gaston Browne administration moved ahead with its efforts to reorganize the airline which owes creditors in excess of EC$100 million.
“I don’t think it’s a hard decision to make because if it went into liquidation, they would be getting nothing anyway…I don’t see any reason why anyone would want to delay or deny the decision,” Browne said.
The Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines governments, former shareholders in the airline, had in July agreed to sell their shares, to accommodate the new reorganization plan outlined by Antigua and Barbuda.
Dominica is the other major shareholder of LIAT.
Attempts by Dominica News Online (DNO) to obtain a comment from Prime Minister Skerrit, have so far been unsuccessful.
33 Comments
Lennox>Skerrit fools
“Captain never there, Dominica on remote control”.
Brown and Tony helped Skerrit steal the election so while Skerrit is in bunker hiding for fear of foreign powers, Brown and Tony controlling Dominica on remote control from their Antigua base.
These are the perils colonialism left behind, So-called Caribbean leaders are now asked to show, which one have the bigger balls as they twist and turn among themselves. The Emperors have no clothes, they were left naked in their quest for interdependence. Criminal England knew from day one, that the Islands, after the end of the Africans exploit would be a vulnerable existence. Man/wo made mass pandemics, have exposed the England created dependent former Slave colonies, standing on their own with a flag that means nothing. Caribbean Reparations is a must, if hope is to be restored, in one of Martin L Kings great speeches, he told us that the White man took the World and he gave the Black man Jusus Christ, together with fretting with each other. It’s a tuff call for Mr skerrit and the Dominica people, the other Islands already have their Airports, solidarity says that Dominica should step up, but is the Island ready?. Wheh Papa!.
As far as you are concerned it’s everybody’s fault again, even the colonial powers. After all, they were the ones that stole our passports and they were the ones that took the PetroCaribe money. Grow up man and stop looking for excuses for Dominica’s demise. I tell you man, look no further than the palace in Morne Daniel. All of Dominica’s problems reside there and unfortunately we have got people like you to spin the truth even further in the hope of a little share of that cake.
When this man said he is certain Roosevelt will write off LIAT debt perhaps without discussing the matter, it’s because he knows that Roosevelt Skerrit, has no choice!
Anybody who would be a prime minister of Dominica who would consider the writing off of any debt owed to the country by LIAT would have to be a fool, not only a fool, but a fool’s fool!
The only debt LIAT could be owing to Dominica; I suppose are accumulated landing and takeoff fees.
Antigua is a much more wealthy island than Dominica, Antigua benefits much more than Dominica in LIAT’s worst finical moment.
Barbados, and St. Vincent also benefits more from LIAT; there are more Antiguan’s employed by LIAT in Antigua, than all the Dominicans who ever worked for LIAT; hence the money owed and long overdue to Dominica, should not be written off!
In that case some may remember when Gonzales held Roosevelt hostage and demanded ten million dollars from Dominica, in order to keep:
Will continue.
Indeed when Ralph Gonzales demanded Roosevelt pumped ten ($10,000,000.00) million dollars into LIAT to keep it flying, I wrote on DNO, that was ten million dollars been flushed down in one of Dominica’s pit-hole.
Well, I did not state it verbatim; nevertheless, I knew it was going to be money wasted, that would not generate one bit of revenue into Dominica’s treasury; nothing returned on that investment, it all went up in smoke.
Let’s see if Roosevelt is going to allow Gaston Brown to make a clown out of him this time, as Ralph Gonzales has done many times to him.
No Dominican shouldn’t be wrestling with LIAT in the twenty-first century; there should be International fights flying from North America, and Europe into Dominica.
Our leaders stupidity dating back to the days of our emancipation from colonization when they fail to recognize that an International was paramount, each time the subject came up they said “we doh want it.”
Roosevelt said Gonzales said we…
I am strongly in opposition for our Government to write off any dept.owing by Liat to Dominica Government..Gaston Brown boast over and over that they are a power house, They paid foreign artist millions to have free concerts, They gave Thousands in Red T-shirts, Bought TV Phones, and all kind of household electronics for their supporters. The Antiguan public still paying more than $13 per gallon for Gas.He Removed personal Income tax which was reintroduced by the UPP, because it was not benefiting the money people (the Rich).Then he taxes the poor and local man who was just operating a barber shop,a hair salon, raised getting a police record ect.fee by 100 percent.where is the passport money going where is all the billions of investments that was promised by investors on winning the election..Where are the millions being made from Government land purchase by politicians and their families. Then resell for millions in profits. Antigua Government is the most corrupt in the Caribbean.
Because Dominica and its PM are the puppet and clown of the Caribbean! Do you hear laughter Dominica?
That’s the rest of the Caribbean laughing at us and our spoilt little boy playing misleader! Labour ka twavai!
This makes no sense. Was this part of the big plan from the begining? Beg for debt write off and start the madness again. This guy is just looking for Antigua. He said he had investors and so on so bring them in.
Which is more important for the development of Dominica? LIAT or the highly rented costs Prime Minister’s House on Morne Daniel? Then let us pay off/ write off LIAT’s debts! I am sure that all Dominicans will agree that this is more important than the PM renting a house for EC $30,000 plus a month! Even he admitted this is a lot of money for a poor little island like Dominica san ahyea (with nothing)! We do not have any resources like oil, gold, diamonds, bauxite, steel, etcetera but or PM rented house higher than that of some Caribbean country’s that actually have real wealth! Madness! And the poor masses clap and defend his luxurious appetite which I call greed.
“Over EC$300 million in liabilities on the airline’s books… owes creditors in excess of EC$100 million.” Please put this in context with the annual turnover before tax figure and then the annual profit/loss! Because this just looks like flogging a dead horse! And raising this dead horse in the Covid-19 pandemic era of reduced tourism and reduced demand for commercial travel across the Caribbean for the next two years at least, just seems a matter of bad timing for this resurrection gamble! Good luck Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne. We know that this is not a decision based on economics or business viability/ profitability but instead on Antiguan pride, which as the saying goes; pride goes before the fall. I would say that LIAT has already fallen but you may want it to fall twice before you understand the market and economic fundamentals. Poor Dominica has no choice but to follow your folly and justify it as value for money, like they do the Dominica PM highly rented costs…
The soul reason Mr Browne is confident about Dominica writing of LIAT bill, is because he knows to well the country can’t at this time build an international airport, most of the islands in the Caribbean with international airport are not committed, due to the fact that LIAT, has never grown independently and has totally depended on the island for support. The number one reason LIAT can’t thrive is because of poor management, I believe Mr Browne, is forcefully pressuring Dominica into writing off the bill knowing that this is the only airline servicing the island, in as much as we need the service, management should be more competent and seek to develop independent operation going forward and not depending on the islands. Don’t forget this system of islands support brought down the federal ship, Caricom and is on the verge of putting LIAT into liquidation.
There was a time when many Dominican used Antigua as a hub. But because there were so many missing luggage items and luggage itself, we decided to use other countries. Because the authorities in Antigua did not make any effort to curb that behavior, and because many of the other routes made different airlines available, and Late Island Air Transport had such a bad rep, our people no longer used as a main hub. The unintentional Dominican protest resulted in LIAT’s current situation.
There is also WINAir, as an alternative. And are also many other election season airlines.
So why is sleeky Gaston Browne so confident that Skeritt will write of the loan? Payment for sending RSS troops to Dominica to terrify voters, and help Labour win elections so when the time comes, he can do just that.
That talk is like pushing down the throat, knowing that skerrit cannot say no because you owe me big time for pass support.
At this point it is like Dominica deciding between a kick and a punch. Pick your poison. It is a bad debt from any angle.
This the issue with these Caribbean countries…. use your damn collective power. Unite formally, create a proper airline and embargo the American airlines, the jetblues etc. Yours first! Caribbean airlines flies to the u.s let’s grow that so it serves the Caribbean you wanna visit the Caribbean. Fly on a dedicated Caribbean airline, shaft these foolish unions.
exactly they love talking about unity Caricom, one Caribbean and all that crap but in reality it’s like crabs fighting in a bucket magwaysah!
Why should Dominica and other islands keep pumping taxpayers money into this failed airline? L I A T needs to be totally disbanded and another airline started from scratch. How many millions has the people of Dominica spent propping up this failed airline, where is the money really going and to who?
When u have a man that knows nothing about anything what you expect?..First of all there is no way the Prime Minister; one man! should be unilaterally charged with making such broad reaching decisions.The operation of Dominicans’ stake in any commercial undertaking should be managed and guarded by a board of competent people that have the requisite experience and relevant training. The Prime Minister will be consulted and receive advice accordingly. But the board should be competent enough to know that there needs to be checks and balances in the decision making process and not just gut feeling or based solely on personal relations.
This idea that our Prime Ministers know it all is flawed and we will continue to suffer gravely for it. Has any Dominican benefited say from reduced prices as a result of the 8million injection made by the PM to Liat?,the answer, a resounding NO. and that is exactly the point, one person making unilateral decisions with no consequence or accountability.
Skeritt can’ t just write off LIAT debt, it must go to parliament. That is why there is no movement from St. Vincent and Barbados as yet as the matter is yet to be brought to their parliament.
…what’s the difference! Dictator you all wanted, dictator you all got!
Anon, you are a double edge sword, you are a two-head cobra snake you know!
You know very well, parliament has absolutely no say in what Roosevelt decides to do, the opposition, has no say; so too are the puppets who serve in Roosevelt circus; simply tow the line.
They cannot object to anything Roosevelt wish, anything they say; any comment they make are scripted!
Gaston Brown, has dealt with this in psychological way, I will not specify in which paragraph he did it, nor in what sentence or paragraph it can be read, but you just watch and see; Roosevelt is powerless to refuse to do as Gaston wish!
Roosevelt is simple going to act, and Dominica will not hear about when he Roosevelt act on it!
Brown and Skerrit are the two most corrupt leaders in the OECS/ CARICOM so I don’t trust either of them. But this time seems like Brown is blackmailing Skerrit.
It would be interesting to see Dominica write off LIAT debt while the government refuses to refinance local private sector loans at the AID Bank.
whuutt? Wait im sorry WHATTT?? So, we just have millions to give away for real man? WE HAVE MONEY TO JUST BE THROWING? What is an investment? An investment is NOT charity, it is NOT a grant. All you better start flying for all you to make back our money. You cannot make it back? Ok, flights from Dominica cheap cheap cheap from now on! all you cannot be serious!. And all you Dominicans let the PM take millions from our purse without asking us to give to a failing company for a SECOND TIME? and we just standing by because it not affecting our little paycheck or cool out we getting? I am livid. and insulted by Mr. Brown who feels like its no big deal. Barbados and Antigua have always benefited and gotten the better ends of the stick, meanwhile Dominica has always been given excuses along with high travel costs.
LIAT is just an example of the quality of governance we have in the region. Highly ineffective irresponsible and inefficient with finances. Running business like it is there willed fortunes at the expense of the public. Meanwhile the delivery of services is nothing to shout about. Corruption and abuse rampant. Dominica is top of the list. 8 million that we know from public purse lost. Here are a few examples. Over 100million in land bought for airport 20 years ago, over 50 million in geothermal exploration, 100 million unaccounted for from peteo Caribe, billions from passport sale not included is the millions in fees from those profiting. 30 million gone to hotel developers yet hotel has no guest. 8 million to liat. Millions lost in no bid contracts on public projects. Millions lost on layou river hotel scheme. Aid bank has been destroyed and not tbe National bank and social security is on a dangerous path. What else do we need in Dominica to realize the nonsense?
I thought Caribbean Airlines was about to start flights in and out of Dominica
they are, later down in September
Why ? This is no solution.
That sounding like blackmail wi pal.
Of course Skerrit will write the debt off. After all Dominica is swimming in all that CBI money. The have no money to rebuilt the library and they have no money to rebuilt the eastern road but they have money to built hotels and houses for their supporters and $64,000 a month for the dictators palace. So of course they have money for liat debt.
When did we bestow the authority to Gaston Browne to make decisions on our behalf?
This guys is a control freak who is pulling Skerrit’s chain. He makes statements to the press and he expects Skerrit to follow along.