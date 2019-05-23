Burton says more time needed for electoral reform; not so, says Linton

Chairman of the Electoral Commission in Dominica, Gerald Burton has said that the political will to facilitate the process of electoral reform in Dominica, is lacking.
Speaking at a panel discussion on the electoral process at the Goodwill parish Hall on Wednesday, Burton said that for two years, the Commission has had available to it, the equipment, the technology and the draft legislation which will make it possible to introduce ID cards as part of the voting process and assist in verifying the accuracy of the list of electors which will go a long way in modernizing Dominica’s electoral system in keeping with international standards.
“However,” he stated, “it appears that we have not had the political will, to engage in a sober and reasonable type discussion necessary to reach a compromise on the singular issue which divides us.”
“I am of the view,” Burton continued, “that we cannot allow our nation to descend into chaos over the failure of those of us charged with the constitutional responsibility to resolve this issue in a civil and mature manner.”
According to him, throughout the discussions on the voter identification system, both at the Commission and in public discourse, he has made his views clear that unless there is sufficient time to introduce the new system and to “satisfy ourselves through proper testing that it is fully operational, I would not recommend that it be used in any upcoming elections.”
“I maintain this position,” Burton insisted.
However, Opposition leader and leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton who, along with UWP Senator Felix Thomas, represented the UWP at the discussion, lamented the fact no progress has been made with regard to electoral reform which the Electoral Commission promised since 2008.
“Electoral reform is not rocket science nor is it nuclear physics.” Linton stated.
“The agenda is simple. We have done our best to outline an accurate registered voters [list]…we believe a total re-registering of all eligible voters is the best way to clear out the list over a six months period and must be done exclusively in Dominica by the Commission and be guided by the residence criteria for voter registration,” the Opposition leader said. “The people are not interested in electoral deform, they are only interested in electoral reform and that’s the only way forward.”
He said all ID cards must be issued by the Electoral Commission in Dominica and accused the Commission of refusing to act, over the years, when the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government has engaged in “treating and also bribing – paying the tickets of overseas nationals to come home to vote, thereby gaining an unfair advantage.”
Linton went on to say, “We are a rule of law country; provisions must be engaged against bribery, treating and impersonation, illegal voting and election offences in general.”.
He called on the Commission to immediately set the machinery in motion to have voter ID and the cleansing of the electors list before the upcoming general election.
Francine should be ashamed of herself for stumping her hand on the table while disturbing every speech that Lennox was making. This was a plan, so I was happy when Lennox correctly told her to shut up. Finally, Lennox realize that this rough retaliatory actions are the only way to deal with these corrupt people.
The moderating could be better, she lost control of the crowd and was easy on the DLP reps. Francine was allowed to give long rebuttals without interruptions. Lennox was not. It showed some bias against UWP.
First of all Francine went there to give Mapwee to anything that Lernox had to say. Burton I am now in doubt about you having a credible law degree? And Levi , money has certainly corrupted your brains.
You mean to tell me that of all the issues that UWP have taken to the House of Parliament , but to no avail, these incompetent DLP representatives want to tell me that this one issue about electoral reforms is what UWP was able to stop in the House?
Dominicans wake up! This is clearly a case of shifting the goal post in the middle of the game.
It is now clear that Skerro and his cronies have to go for Dominica to grow.
It’s time to act.
“He called on the Commission to immediately set the machinery in motion to have voter ID and the cleansing of the electors list before the upcoming general election”. Again I quote from Hon Linton ” This can be done before the next general election”. Why did he not answer the question – What are his proposed plans (well set plans), advice to the Government to get this done before the next general election? He never answered and stated that it is not for political parties to do so? No one asked him to do it but what are his well set up plans since he knows it all and that it can be done before the next general election. Talk is cheap but action is what is needed. I will ask again what are his proposed plans ( advice to the Government) to let it happen before the next general election. He said it not me so I would like to hear his take on that. Another point what kind of attitude was displayed there by a wanna be leader? Partner behave yourself. You were very…
This is like the Democrats blaming the Republicans for suppressing votes in America went they cant win. I will say it again. I personally don’t think electoral reform is the problem. Because its the same system which placed P John, Dame E Charles, Ed James, Mike/ Roosevelt Douglas, P Charles and Skerrit as prime minister. Lennox have not yet made a good enough case to convince Dominicans that he is ready to govern and to derail the Skerrit administration. For a long time now Lennox have been talking about the selling of passports to vagabonds,dictatorship, one man show, above the law, layou river hotel scandal, the miss handling of Dominica’s funds and the list goes on and on. Lennox had all the opportunities at his disposal to find a group of good lawyers from Dominica and in the (OECS) on his side to create a case to derail Skerritt, and he has failed to do so. All he was doing is foaming at his mouth with no facts to back his allegations. He is a big mouth Joke.
So how much time has to elapse before this government can get its act together? This government reminds me of the Republicans in the state legislators who rig the rules to gain an unfair advantage over the other side.
You wait, if DLP loses the elections, it would take them no time to start demanding electoral reform.
This does not surprise me. The bloated list,and its manipulation by the DLP has worked well for them. That’s the only way they can win! This country is doomed under this Skerrit led version of his own DLP brand. Over ten years, and a country cannot issus ID cards to the electorate,neither clean s bloated list? What a shame!
There should be an outrage by the population..
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
My name is questions and answers and therefore it is important to ask questions here. So here we go:
1. Is Chairman of the Electoral Commission in Dominica, Gerard Burton a CBI passport seller?
2. Is Mr. William, a CBI passport seller of Skerrit?
3. Is Lennox Lawrence a CBI passport seller of Skerrit?
These are the three men representing Skerrit on the election committee and all three are attorneys at law. So, if they are all selling passports for Skerrit, who do you think they are working for on this election committee? If they are selling passports don’t you think they have their interest to protect and will do anything that will cause them to answer questions
Oh hell no! The electoral commission sat on their duff for years without doing the work they were supposed to, now they want to talk about what the legislation says? We knew back then what it said, that’s why they should have done their job. We care less about what it says now because that should have changed umpteeeeeeen years ago but since it never changed we consider it unacceptable and irrelevant to the “current” situation. We need immediate change or “the People” will force the change with civil disobedience.
No nonsense about what the law says! It is irrelevant as yesterday. Clean list and voter ID period!
Linton you are the on the opposite side so all i expect you to do is oppose of anything being said.
It is the DLP who lacks the political will to rectify electoral reforms. But again, why should they have the political will when the current system benefits them? Electoral reforms must address the quid pro quo bribery scheme where transportation and traveling expenses are provided to overseas voters to come and vote.
Electoral reform goes much further than that. Before any party can even contemplate flying people to Dominica, they have to have a large war chest. I am much more interested in campaign finance reform. We need to know who are the patrons of the political parties. These people are behind the scenes pulling the strings of the government. We need to outlaw foreign entities influencing our elections.
It is the UWP that always protesting anything. It is the UWP that is malkasay and disrespectful. It is them who always twisting everything to suit themselves and misdirect the public. It is them who prevents anything from happening. Obstacles who behave in a mob like manner. Did u hear the Leader speak so violently and asked the police to open the gate for the mob to enter. Come on people open your eyes. This is ridiculous and I do not care about thumbs down. I always think for myself. I am not led like a sheep to the slaughter or a blind bat. This man must behave himself like a leader not so makasay bawling to a woman “shut up”. No wonder I think he does not like women.
This government is so corrupt,and Skerrit knows once the reform is done he is doomed,so sad how this guy has brought this country to such a horrible path.