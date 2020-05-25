(WITH VIDEO) Bus drivers from Portsmouth and surrounding areas protest

Bus drivers in Portsmouth and surrounding communities gathered in Portsmouth this morning to express their dissatisfaction with the $15,000 loan facility at the AID Bank which the government has provided as part of its COVID-19 economic relief measures.
Reports indicate that the bus drivers from the area are gathered at Burrough’s Square in Portsmouth and have refused to ply the Portsmouth to Roseau route. It has also been reported that the drivers gathered there are encouraging other bus drivers from the area to join their protest.
A number of commuters are reported to have been stranded this morning in Dominica’s second-largest town because of the protest action.
DNO will follow this story and bring more information as it becomes available.
Below is an interview with Ian Douglas parliamentary representative for Portsmouth courtesy EMO news
Interview with the Honourable Ian Douglas on the bus Situation in Portsmouth
Posted by EmoNews on Monday, May 25, 2020
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
20 Comments
This is a perfect example of why the government should stop helping any and everyone black people never satisfied most bus drivers do not pay taxes that’s why they cannot produce any documents as to take advantage of the 1%loan Mr Skerrit trying to help they are the ones that will turn against you let them eat dry cakes that nonsense must be stopped it’s time everyone must take care of their own responsibilities.
This is nonsense. These bus drivers where constantly making money. When the number of passangers was reduced they doubled their fares!!! Today the gas prices here are 40% lower than in January and yet their fares weren’t reduced.
What pisses me off is that these drivers usually run their routes under 50% full normally, but they acting like they always loaded. The real issues are they don’t pay Social Security so they can’t access those grants, and they don’t have a registered business so they can’t take these loans (which could easily be used to pay off their higher interest loans- and comes with a 6 month grace period!). They are delinquent and disorganised so they want fast cash to make bum.
I heard them compare themselves to farmers and that was so disrespectful. Everyday these guys make money with no long term investment. As they make a $$$ is waste it on bum- well no more woman for allu!!!
But…but what I seeing there nuh? We just discharge our last COVID19 patient last week, and the first thing we doing on a Monday morning is protesting govt relief measures….protesting …the relief measures…in the middle of a global crisis.
Aren’t we an ungrateful lot.
the big USA did not help small business we in Dominica want to depend on tax payers Money too much how many of the bus drivers paying taxs and SS ? it’s time to have MTA system this small buses is a waste of time
The concerns expressed by Ian Douglas here derive from the indiscipline, mismanagement and disorder in managing business small and large in Dominica .It is in times of crisis like we are facing with Covid 19 that these shortcomings come into sharp focus
Is Dominica has a Bus Drivers Association, if not they need to put that in place to query on their behalf. Government need to put some funds in place for them, likewise I hope some of them paying Social Security with all the money they used to make. But still is a Pandemic out their social or not the government has to make them feel goof and give them some cash. That’s what gvmt their for.
That is just a distraction that will go absolutely nowhere. First of all the majority of the bus drivers that protesting are poto labor. Secondly, ask those bus OWNERS if Skerrit bought their bus for them, gave them duty-free or, gave them pàrt of the money. So don’t waste time with that movie the call protest.
Bus drivers shouldnt protest they are still allowed to move and work, plus they are charging more per passenger. if i was government i wouldnt give them any loan at 1 % either. Not to the owner not to the driver. They are still owed to work. Give it to the boutiques and barbers and shops. also, is it really necessary now? they are all allowed to open. Unless it is to pay rent from previous months or for workers who too no pay during the last few weeks. Otherwise, no. and definitely not to bus drivers. with less people allowed to be in your busses, there should be enough for every bus to get a load, and still charge more per seat.
DNO I know you are trying your best to bring the news to us, thank you.
But please check your story angle here.
How can a story about bus drivers protesting in Portsmouth feature only the parliamentary Representative who is also a minister of government?
The story is about the Bus drivers’ concern about relief with this COVID situation is it not?
Where are their voices? What are their concerns? Let us see their faces, hear them speak.
Kindly do a follow-up story to correct this biased story angle that results in stealing the spotlight from the people whose concerns need to be heard and giving it to the same old voice that we see all over the media all of the time.
Let the story match the headline!! Thank you.
Them man wicked. Stop these greedy ways! You illegally raise bus prices to “compensate” for your loss on the backs of the people who cannot afford their own transport. Now gas prices are the lowest they have been in 25 years, plus the easing of restrictions, and all this after government is giving a concessionary 1% loan? If that’s the case then everyone who has lost out due to COVID-19 should protest.
My take on that is give them man $5000 cash as grant money to help them cushan their loses and then they have an option to take the balance of the money as loan if they want to… Period
Finally I see Possie “trying” to stand up to this corrupt DLP regime. Let us see how this one will end. They did absolutely nothing when Russ left and are paying a heavy price for financially. But as usual, Possie people have become known as the having only chat but easily bought with pittances.
I see Ian visited them bright and early and was wondering how many eye-openers he took before going there .
Bus drivers you lots can protest until the fire off hell roasted your backsides and who ever is instigating you guys because of greed I could also smell a rat behind you lots creating trouble, there is a saying in England, Killing the goose that lays the golden eggs, which refers to the short – sighted destruction of a valuable resource, or to an unprofitable action motivated by greed. Also meaning that some of you Dominicans have very attitudes taking the piss of a good man Mr Skerrit and his government which Dominica in all of its history never had it so good, please don’t throw away what is good today for bad tomorrow, remember what that so-called Workers clowns party Edison James did to us just 20 years ago, don’t let history repeat itself: Respect to Mr Skerrit and his administration one love 😍
These drivers must think we manufacturing money in Dominica…the kind of demands there are making. Its ridiculous. Its a global recession. A global recession. As in NO GRANTS.
It would have been nice to hear perspective of one of the protesters instead of ian douglas. He had his opportunity in parliament to do what was necessary. He indicated he understands where they coming from. What drawing board you want go back to now? Ian indicated that some small business use loans for not what it was intended. Well ian they follow the examples of leadership who use funds for world bank to play politics, politicians use state money to enrich themselves and their friends pockets, state money used to run political campaigns, and to manipulate people, passport money used to do all kinds of mischief. The PM himself never likes anyone tell him what to do with donations so he can mismanage. I am baffled that you are now concerned about what people do with loans. The amount of crap you speak in parliament i sometimes wonder if you have some brain damage. The whole country should be on protest now. No one should go work or go anywhere until cabinet resign.
they all do it in office and out of office so what’s your point
It’s not going to be easy for these bus drivers to persevere. Skerrit, his cabal and their rabid supporters will use every conceivable effort to break the will of these beleaguered essential workers. Yes, the bus drivers ply an essential trade. This is precisely what Dominica needs most, the ordinary man and woman to get up, stand up, and assert their rights. I hope they would not involve any politicians to hand the government the convenient and usual excuse of political interference by the Opposition. The propaganda machine of the corrupt regime will be working overtime to summarily distort and dismiss the genuine concerns of these struggling small business owners. Be strong bus drivers. Remember this! Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.
Good for you fellers. This is one form of freedom of expression, which we are guaranteed under our constitution. I know some will be inconvenienced but not the big boys that have their vehicles, some paid for by government. Good luck.r
You do realize that the WHOLE WORLD is going through an economic recession right ? …so please oh enlitghtened one …where on God’s Green earth is our Govt and Skerrit supposed to find money to give people grants at this time ???
Govt isnt collecting any foreign exchange, govt has to support multiple ppl who have lost their jobs, govt has to overspend on healthcare facilities now…any EVERY donor agency we can ask, has the same problems right now ….money doesn’t grow on trees !
I swear some Dominicans dosen’t learn. It’s not business as usual, and its not gonna be an easy road for a long time. The govt is doing the best it can …given that most revenue streams have dried up at the same time.
Quite sure the full details of the strike will be revealed in the next article. I am also quite sure that the government did budget for Covid-19 relief, and that the bus drivers have no personal responsibility for the upkeep of their business…