Bus drivers hint that their protest will continue until demands are met

Bus drivers on the island are warning Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that their protest actions will not cease until their demands of a proper stimulus package are met.
Shortly before 7 am, this morning, several bus drivers mainly from the west coast gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest action moving at 1 km/h which resulted in a traffic jam stretching in a northerly direction all the way to Jimmit.
At some point in the morning, the bus operators parked in the middle of the road in Canefield near Auto Trade, blocking access to both the north and south of the island.
Shortly after 12, o’clock this afternoon, the bus drivers moved to the main capital city of Roseau, but already, several locations had been barricaded by the police supported by a heavy police presence.
Several of the bus operators told Dominica News Online (DNO) that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the price of fuel, they are hoping that their actions will force the government to provide an acceptable stimulus package as has been done with several other sectors .
Notwithstanding the $15million placed at the Dominica Social Security (DSS) to provide income support to bus drivers and bus owners as well as the $5 million loan facility at the AID bank for small business owners inclusive of bus drivers, who lost income during the nationwide shutdown, the bus operators are saying that many of them are not able to access these funds.
“Many of us who have tried receiving those funds are told that we do not qualify. It’s only a selected few who are receiving those monies and that’s not right,” one irate protestor stated to DNO.
The Prime Minister has said that he and other members of his government recently met with the bus drivers and information was gathered with the view to assess their situation, to see what additional support can be provided.
While the bus drivers have confirmed meeting with the prime minister, we’re being told that nothing has been done following that meeting.
“He promised us that he would put together a proper stimulus package for us. We have been waiting months now and as opposed to things getting better, we see that the gas price has increased from $11.34 to $12.17,” one the aggrieved bus drivers complained.
At this point, the bus drivers say, they’ve been patient for too long and unless action is taken, nothing will change.
“Every time we are told to be patient. We rather if Skerrit is honest with us and tell us straight he doh have money; we will accept that, but don’t tell us privately that you’re going to give us something then not keep your promise. Things are hard,” a spokesman for the group lamented.
While many are of the view that bus drivers are calling for an increase in bus fares, they have dismissed such claims, stating that they understand that things are difficult for the average citizens.
“As opposed to letting the citizens pay the price, we know that the Government has enough money and they can assist us if they truly want to. Therefore we will continue with our go slow for as long as we have to. We are doing nothing illegal; there is no limit on how slow you can drive so no one can say we’re breaking the laws,” another declared.
The bus drivers are calling on their colleagues across the island to join forces noting that there is power in numbers.
Just last evening on his weekly Anou Palay show, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made it clear to the bus drivers that neither he nor his government will allow themselves be extorted.
Although he acknowledges the challenges brought about by Covid-19 on the bus drivers, the prime minister noted that their difficulties are not dissimilar to other sectors of society at this time.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
20 Comments
Dominicans Special
The real questions are
1 what are the qualifications for receiving aid
2 why do some of the bus drivers not qualify
3 what do they need to do to become eligible
If there are monies provided for assistance there has to be a system for the distribution of said monies. It cant be a free for all otherwise everyone on the island should then get the same treatment or monies without having to meet any criteria. That in itself would be chaotic
Those making asinine comments about just give them $1000s a month from magic funds just as special as the entitled bus drivers
Im going to go out on a limb and say most of them do not run their bus as a business. That is the start of the problem right there
My lickle two cents on the matter
What the hell demands are met bloody idiots
Mr Skerrit, has already promised to help but was too stupid to understand what he said we know bus drivers are below standard that is why they allowing guys like Linton, to lead them astray for political reasons UWP nasty gangsters and hooligans all rolled into one.
I am trying to figure out why a complete audit of the CBI program has not been completed. In fact a complete audit of all financial transactions and institutions should be conducted at this time. As a labour supported I am recommending this be done. It is in the interest of everyone. There is too much uncertainty as it pertains to the financial situation in Dominica.
@Ibo France. When The PM met the bus drivers it seems that you were at the meeting taking minutes. I’m referring to your statement, “Skerrit met with the bus drivers and promised them a stimulus package. The biggest problem for the bus drivers is that they believed him.” When ordinary folks go to the PM and asking for assistance you call them beggars when the bus drivers want assistance from The Government you call it stimulus package There is one thing you said that is true, “Nothing lasts forever” that also includes your daily rhetoric of hatred and propaganda. Roosevelt Skerrit was not elected as PM to last forever, as to your remarks about The PM tombstone, a man is not dead while his name is still spoken.
@ Bring back the kidnapped parrots. There is something called thinking and the use of reason sadly you have not taken your time to engage in such activity, instead you chose to rely on a perception created by someone political agenda. It is sad that you can twist your mind to fit such a perception into a version of reality when all it takes is to engage yourself by thinking and the use of reason.
Your comment just shows that if you do not think for yourself someone will do the thinking for you. Please note I’m not trying to convince you or force you to accept what I’m saying. You ignoring the facts does not change the reality as to what is taking place in Dominica.
It’s very sad that Peter is paying for Paul and Paul is paying for all. We saw endless gifts being doled out just before the last election to the party faithful. Now that we have a real global crisis on our hands, it’s time for this government to step up and do what’s right and just. Unfortunately, Isle of beauty has been saddled with greed, selfishness and evil in the guise of competent governance. Elections matter. Those blind supporters who continue to ignore the harsh reality, are now paying the economic price. My grandmother always told us that, “Those who cannot hear, will feel.” Never has this old folks “Parable” been more applicable and relevant than right now. Hopefully, some sort of accord is reached and things will get back to a semblance of normalcy, given the ongoing pandemic.
Prior to December 2019 everyone had an opportunity to at least choose a change to the island’s leadership Bus Drivers were in the top percentage supportive of the then government. What did they think? Things would are go on ‘just like before?” All other iIndustries will soon join just remember December 2019 is still less than 2 years ago, more to follow.
I am confused by these Bus drivers. On one hand they are protesting that they are not making enough money to afford new tyres, yet, on the other hand they are withdrawing their services to the public who pay them for their services. So how are they proposing to make money to buy these new tyres and pay their insurance etc. Are they still looking to the government to pay them for these days they are missing out on making a few bucks? I’m not sure who are advising these guys (I hope it is Linton), but they need a reality check. Pronto!
Your mouth Skerro, your mouth!! Control your tongue, sir. ” Nor his government will be extorted”???!
You have gone so far that I am afraid even an arisen Messiah is incapable of redeeming you
HOTEP!
A good start would at least to exempt taxi operators from paying these high road maintenance fees at inland revenue or one year of no high vehicle license reg fees. That is a start or at least could alleviate a slight burden without government having to break into other budgets.
The Crime Minister’s lying crooked and deceptive ways is catching up with the reality he has been running from and that is the real Dominica for Dominicans.
Skerrit met with the bus drivers and promised them a stimulus package. The biggest problem for the bus drivers is that they believed him. This hit is the most notorious liar ever in elective politics in Dominica probably in the Caribbean and further afield.
The bus drivers backs are against the ropes genuinely in need of assistance from their government. Skerrit then turned to his Trump Card and accused of playing politics.
When Kerri passes on his tombstone should be written “Here Lies The Nation’s Greatest Liar”.
Nothing lasts forever and this(Skerrit’s reign of badness) too shall end.
When I was living in Dominica we had private passenger trucks taking us to our shopping sites and back home.
The trips were very limited, except for Saturdays when we had a few more drivers. Still, for all, we had to be ready at the time that the passenger truck would leave our village and the same for taking us back home because of the limited transporting.
We had no drivers stopping from service us and there were no demands for this, that, and the other thing; only peace, and living among ourselves
Today everybody’s mind is grounded in the thought of “making money” demands to become rich or to squander away.
“At one point the bus operators parked in the middle of the road in Canefield near Auto Trade, blocking access to both the north and south of the island.” DNO
Pray, tell me who is suffering from that reaction, the bus drivers or the people of Dominica who need to go their way to make a living for themselves? This is so unfair!
“At Elizabeth…” “When I used to live in Dominica…. and today every body intention is to make money”
Mam, you left Dominica and went to Canada to make money.. Isn’t that so..?
Leave us in our “bat miser” …. Instead pray for your God Skerrit to replace the 1.2 B dollars that is missing to help the bus drivers..
Prime Minister Sir, you and your government need to stop that private bus driver operation, on the Island or else you always be in dispute with those drivers as they make their “greedy money” demands
A transit Commission for the people is what’s needed. The Commission would provide the buses and employ those who want to work as bus drivers, their payment would be according to your terms.
With that arrangement, the drivers will simply be transporting the people to their destiny; the rest will be the responsibility of the Commission.
No monetary transaction between the user and the driver should be applied, the Commission should provide an official monthly “bus pass” for the passengers to show the bust driver at their entry to the bus.
Guys you should know by now that a promise by Roosevelt Skerrit is nothing but a fart in the wind, an invisible poom. He is there to look after himself, why you think he wants to stay in office for life. Glad you waking up finally and good to go.
I know Laborites that are forced to park their bus because they can’t afford insurrance, can’t afford tires and mentaince and needless to say they can’t meet their mortgage and take care of their families because Skerrit used covid to cripple them after he forced Ross out of the country. So stay there and play blind labor supporters while Skerrit and his gang keep getting fatter
During vivid 19, Skerrits salary was not affected and neither Skerrit nor any of his 18 plus minister’s took a pay cut. In fact instead of a pay cut Skerrit gave himself a stimulus package of over $60k a month, that goes towards his mansion. So if all you want to stay there and play the nice labor power game all you wrong. Skerrit thinks of his profit and not labor.
Where is all the millions possibly billions that Skerrit got from the sale of passports for the last 15+ years, overseas bank accounts need to be checked. Yours truly should make a withdrawal and give every bus operator/owner $1000.00 per month till the pandemic is over and the economy and tourism picks up. Where has the millions from the C B I money gone? There needs to be a serious audit and accounting of the whereabouts. This is not up for debate there is plenty of money where is it being stashed and who has it and what bank and bank account. Yours truly should come clean on that.
I fully support you all…Other sectors of the economy, the heavy vehicle operators, the small business owners and other struggling Dominicans like myself must give support!!
My support will be for the brutality delivered to the man this morning by members of the Manicou Gang!