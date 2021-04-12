Bus drivers hint that their protest will continue until demands are met

Bus drivers on the island are warning Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that their protest actions will not cease until their demands of a proper stimulus package are met.

Shortly before 7 am, this morning, several bus drivers mainly from the west coast gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest action moving at 1 km/h which resulted in a traffic jam stretching in a northerly direction all the way to Jimmit.

At some point in the morning, the bus operators parked in the middle of the road in Canefield near Auto Trade, blocking access to both the north and south of the island.

Shortly after 12, o’clock this afternoon, the bus drivers moved to the main capital city of Roseau, but already, several locations had been barricaded by the police supported by a heavy police presence.

Several of the bus operators told Dominica News Online (DNO) that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the price of fuel, they are hoping that their actions will force the government to provide an acceptable stimulus package as has been done with several other sectors .

Notwithstanding the $15million placed at the Dominica Social Security (DSS) to provide income support to bus drivers and bus owners as well as the $5 million loan facility at the AID bank for small business owners inclusive of bus drivers, who lost income during the nationwide shutdown, the bus operators are saying that many of them are not able to access these funds.

“Many of us who have tried receiving those funds are told that we do not qualify. It’s only a selected few who are receiving those monies and that’s not right,” one irate protestor stated to DNO.

The Prime Minister has said that he and other members of his government recently met with the bus drivers and information was gathered with the view to assess their situation, to see what additional support can be provided.

While the bus drivers have confirmed meeting with the prime minister, we’re being told that nothing has been done following that meeting.

“He promised us that he would put together a proper stimulus package for us. We have been waiting months now and as opposed to things getting better, we see that the gas price has increased from $11.34 to $12.17,” one the aggrieved bus drivers complained.

At this point, the bus drivers say, they’ve been patient for too long and unless action is taken, nothing will change.

“Every time we are told to be patient. We rather if Skerrit is honest with us and tell us straight he doh have money; we will accept that, but don’t tell us privately that you’re going to give us something then not keep your promise. Things are hard,” a spokesman for the group lamented.

While many are of the view that bus drivers are calling for an increase in bus fares, they have dismissed such claims, stating that they understand that things are difficult for the average citizens.

“As opposed to letting the citizens pay the price, we know that the Government has enough money and they can assist us if they truly want to. Therefore we will continue with our go slow for as long as we have to. We are doing nothing illegal; there is no limit on how slow you can drive so no one can say we’re breaking the laws,” another declared.

The bus drivers are calling on their colleagues across the island to join forces noting that there is power in numbers.

Just last evening on his weekly Anou Palay show, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made it clear to the bus drivers that neither he nor his government will allow themselves be extorted.

Although he acknowledges the challenges brought about by Covid-19 on the bus drivers, the prime minister noted that their difficulties are not dissimilar to other sectors of society at this time.